JD Vance Demonstrates Shrinkflation Under Biden-Harris
Former Obama Spokesman Sad That Megyn Kelly Fell for Russian Disinformation About Doug...
Down Ballot Deep Dive: It's The Bottom of the 9th in Pennsylvania, Will...
Whoopi Goldberg Would Like to See Liz Cheney Head the FBI or CIA
Musk at Dusk: Joe Rogan Drops Surprise Podcast Interview with Elon on Eve...
VIP
Go Vote and Keep the Faith
WATCH: Former VP Candidate Nicole Shanahan Shares Inspiring 'Unity 2024' Ad
PERFECT: Kamala's Closing Message in Pennsylvania is EVERY BIT as Cringe as Her...
Professor Says to Remember January 6 in the Voting Booth
This Is a Problem Unique to YOU, Dear! Watch Stormy Daniels Say We...
This Is YOUR PARTY: Alyssa Farah Griffin Gets Reminder It's the LEFT Who...
VIP
Thoughts from a Mom Whose Daughter Was Mere Yards from a Mass Shooting...
Catherine Herridge: Doesn't Hung Cao Deserve Equal Time After an SNL Skit With...
Guy Who Lives in Mansion on Martha's Vineyard Wonders If Donald Trump Has...

New York Times Thinks Biden's Legacy Will Be His Success in Lowering Border Crossings

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 04, 2024
Twitter

This is so stupid we had to share it with you. First of all, the New York Times news analysts were fooled into thinking that President Joe Biden wanted to fix immigration. His plan to fix immigration began on Day 1 of his administration when he canceled all of President Donald Trump's executive orders that had kept the border secure. He put out a statement pledging that not one cent would go toward finishing the border wall. Every time a state like Texas attempted to get illegal immigration under control, the Biden administration immediately filed a lawsuit to stop it. What would Biden have done differently if his goal was a wide-open border?

Advertisement

The Times not only thinks that Biden wanted to fix immigration, but they also write that his legacy "will be largely limited to his success in lowering border crossings."

Lowering border crossings? He was literally flying immigrants directly into the country — that was his best attempt to stop crossings at the southern border. Ask the Democrat mayors of blue sanctuary cities overrun with illegal immigrants about Biden's legacy with immigration. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the influx of migrants was "destroying the city as we know it."

During the Democratic primary debate, Biden famously encouraged illegal immigrants to surge to the border when he was elected. And guess what … they did.

Recommended

Musk at Dusk: Joe Rogan Drops Surprise Podcast Interview with Elon on Eve of Election
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Biden's legacy will largely be limited to saving Jimmy Carter from being the worst president of our lifetimes. They forced him out of his own reelection bid. That's his legacy.

***

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN LEGACY NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Musk at Dusk: Joe Rogan Drops Surprise Podcast Interview with Elon on Eve of Election
Warren Squire
Former Obama Spokesman Sad That Megyn Kelly Fell for Russian Disinformation About Doug Emhoff
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
JD Vance Demonstrates Shrinkflation Under Biden-Harris
Brett T.
PERFECT: Kamala's Closing Message in Pennsylvania is EVERY BIT as Cringe as Her Entire Campaign
Grateful Calvin
This Is YOUR PARTY: Alyssa Farah Griffin Gets Reminder It's the LEFT Who Riot When They Lose
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Musk at Dusk: Joe Rogan Drops Surprise Podcast Interview with Elon on Eve of Election Warren Squire
Advertisement