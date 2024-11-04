New York Times Thinks Biden's Legacy Will Be His Success in Lowering Border Crossings

This is so stupid we had to share it with you. First of all, the New York Times news analysts were fooled into thinking that President Joe Biden wanted to fix immigration. His plan to fix immigration began on Day 1 of his administration when he canceled all of President Donald Trump's executive orders that had kept the border secure. He put out a statement pledging that not one cent would go toward finishing the border wall. Every time a state like Texas attempted to get illegal immigration under control, the Biden administration immediately filed a lawsuit to stop it. What would Biden have done differently if his goal was a wide-open border?

The Times not only thinks that Biden wanted to fix immigration, but they also write that his legacy "will be largely limited to his success in lowering border crossings."

They hate you and think you are stupid. pic.twitter.com/TOtYiC6Dqe — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) November 4, 2024

Lowering border crossings? He was literally flying immigrants directly into the country — that was his best attempt to stop crossings at the southern border. Ask the Democrat mayors of blue sanctuary cities overrun with illegal immigrants about Biden's legacy with immigration. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the influx of migrants was "destroying the city as we know it."

Maddening. Their plan was always deliberate and brutal — Jessica (@JessicaMattJoe) November 4, 2024

During the Democratic primary debate, Biden famously encouraged illegal immigrants to surge to the border when he was elected. And guess what … they did.

Can’t wait for the goal posts to get back to their proper place — Harsh But Mostly Thoughtful John McGrath (@HarshThoughtful) November 4, 2024

New York Times is a threat to democracy. — Don Wick (@yayavarkm) November 4, 2024

How can someone even type those words? My hands would not even be capable. — Billhughes1776🇺🇸 (@billhug78772847) November 4, 2024

Literal insanity someone could write these words in this NY Times article and sleep at night. Even Dems have acknowledged a border issue - wtf? — Andy (@Andy_MoSr) November 4, 2024

WTF, @nytimes? Biden's legacy is his success in lowering border crossings? How many edibles did @shearm and @Haleaziz consume? — The Golfing Dude (@Golfing_Dude) November 4, 2024

Bidens legacy will be a failed border policy and failed economic policy creating smothering inflation that crushed the middle class. Biden made Jimmy Carter look like Reagan. — Paul Jones (@podknocker) November 4, 2024

Biden's legacy will largely be limited to saving Jimmy Carter from being the worst president of our lifetimes. They forced him out of his own reelection bid. That's his legacy.

