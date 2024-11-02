Trump Campaign Press Secretary Destroys CNN Over 'Violent Rhetoric' From Trump

If you believe the headlines, Donald Trump told Tucker Carlson the other day that Liz Cheney should be put in front of a firing squad. Of course, that's not what he said, but they needed to selectively edit the video clip to make it sound like Trump wanted Cheney executed.

CNN did a segment on political violence featuring Karoline Leavitt, Trump 2024 national press secretary, who wouldn't let CNN get away with their scripted talking points. Enjoy this masterclass on schooling the media.

This might be one of the best media takedowns EVER. What do you think of her responses? pic.twitter.com/vrO1qIx8Xf — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) November 2, 2024

I think we're looking at Trump's next Press Secretary. Karoline Leavitt gave the best defense against the Democrat's "political violence" and lawfare I've seen this election cycle. Amazing... 👏👏 — HW Helser (@HW_Helser) November 2, 2024

Definitely the best I’ve seen. Absolutely beautiful to watch as she left the reporter stuttering for words. — Dave B (@DBLivingIt) November 2, 2024

That might be the best video I've seen today. Smackdown! — Dana Simmens 🇺🇲 (@simmens_dana) November 2, 2024

Here’s one of the strong woman that Trump supposedly doesn’t surround himself with! — Victoria Bestolarides (@vhbesto) November 2, 2024

Trump was shot in the head, and progressives are worried about "political violence." It's great how Leavitt doesn't let CNN get away with brushing off two assassination attempts.

Never trust the mainstream media. They’re morally bankrupt and ethically compromised. — Hitchslap (@Hitchslap1) November 2, 2024

We're shocked that Leavitt's feed didn't accidentally get dropped and CNN let the entire response air. Donald Trump is the happy warrior that Kamala Harris claims to be; meanwhile, with a week to go to the election, Harris is calling snap press conferences to talk about anonymously sourced hit pieces in The Atlantic linking Trump to Hitler.

***