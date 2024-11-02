Trump Campaign Press Secretary Destroys CNN Over 'Violent Rhetoric' From Trump

BOMBSHELL: Video in Daniel Penny Case Show Police Said Neely Still Had a...
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on November 02, 2024
Gif

If you believe the headlines, Donald Trump told Tucker Carlson the other day that Liz Cheney should be put in front of a firing squad. Of course, that's not what he said, but they needed to selectively edit the video clip to make it sound like Trump wanted Cheney executed.

CNN did a segment on political violence featuring Karoline Leavitt, Trump 2024 national press secretary, who wouldn't let CNN get away with their scripted talking points. Enjoy this masterclass on schooling the media.

Trump was shot in the head, and progressives are worried about "political violence." It's great how Leavitt doesn't let CNN get away with brushing off two assassination attempts.

We're shocked that Leavitt's feed didn't accidentally get dropped and CNN let the entire response air. Donald Trump is the happy warrior that Kamala Harris claims to be; meanwhile, with a week to go to the election, Harris is calling snap press conferences to talk about anonymously sourced hit pieces in The Atlantic linking Trump to Hitler.

***

 

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP VIOLENCE

