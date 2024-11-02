Rachel Bitecofer Warns Men That Trump Is Coming for Their P*rn

Senator Rick Scott Trolls His Democratic Opponent with Basic Spelling Lessons
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on November 02, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

We're not sure who put this ad together, but we'll warn you in advance — it uses footage of Jeffrey Toobin's Zoom call that got him sidelined for a few months.

In a really desperate appeal to men, someone is trying to convince male voters that Donald Trump's Project 2025 — which he has disavowed countless times — wants to ban porn.

We're not sure if this ad came out before or after Ana Navarro accused Trump of performing a sex act on a microphone

Here's Rachel Bitecofer:

PornHub removed a bunch of videos from its platform not too long ago after complaints that PornHub didn't keep on file consent from the women in the videos to post them or proof of their age. It turns out a lot of guys were secretly filming their girlfriends and posting the videos to PornHub, so yeah, they're not the good guy here. They are still very much up and running, though.

But not if Trump pushes his Project 2025 agenda through.

It's a nice touch that Toobin lights a candle before getting down to business.

***

