Rachel Bitecofer Warns Men That Trump Is Coming for Their P*rn

We're not sure who put this ad together, but we'll warn you in advance — it uses footage of Jeffrey Toobin's Zoom call that got him sidelined for a few months.

In a really desperate appeal to men, someone is trying to convince male voters that Donald Trump's Project 2025 — which he has disavowed countless times — wants to ban porn.

We're not sure if this ad came out before or after Ana Navarro accused Trump of performing a sex act on a microphone.

Here's Rachel Bitecofer:

Dear men of America,



Trump and his merry band of fascists at Project 2025 are coming for your porn👇



They already banned Porn Hub in some Republican states.



FAFO pic.twitter.com/q7zUvI6NRX — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆🌴🥥🇺🇸 (@RachelBitecofer) November 1, 2024

PornHub removed a bunch of videos from its platform not too long ago after complaints that PornHub didn't keep on file consent from the women in the videos to post them or proof of their age. It turns out a lot of guys were secretly filming their girlfriends and posting the videos to PornHub, so yeah, they're not the good guy here. They are still very much up and running, though.

But not if Trump pushes his Project 2025 agenda through.

Are Democrats trying to lose? — ً (@DeGrimSkull) November 2, 2024

Democrats running on porn and killing human beings. What a strategy. — Kim Anh (@KimAnhUSA) November 2, 2024

What is wrong with you? Seriously. Is this what progressives believe about the dignity and worth of women? Do you realize that the reason PornHub was shut down is because they facilitate child porn and sex trafficking? Seriously. What is wrong with you? — Chad Ragsdale (@caragsdale) November 2, 2024

I already voted for Trump. You don't have to sell him to me. — DaPacemDomine 🇻🇦 🇺🇸 🇲🇽 (@da_pacem) November 2, 2024

Wow...this is so desperate. On so many levels. It has to be a parody, right? — hopefortomorrow 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@hopefortomorr19) November 2, 2024

This is hilarious! Thank you for helping the Trump campaign. 👍🇺🇸 — 210m (@210m) November 2, 2024

This is desperate. — carl claws (@carl_claw) November 2, 2024

You are evil people pic.twitter.com/JEgyg05tqI — OptimisticSkeptic 🚁 (@SkepticOptimal) November 2, 2024

The idea that you think this is a smart ad is just incredible. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) November 2, 2024

The prep this guy puts into masturbating is kind of inspiring. — Apocalypse Connoisseur (@ApocalypseConno) November 1, 2024

It's a nice touch that Toobin lights a candle before getting down to business.

