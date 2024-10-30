ABC Affiliate Declares Kamala Harris Victory in ‘Test Run’

ANOTHER Major Corporate Media Cartel Member Comes After Ben Shapiro
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on October 30, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Marton

Hey, did you hear that Kamala Harris won the election? ABC affiliate broadcast a graphic showing Kamala Harris with 52 percent of the vote to Donald Trump's 47 percent. 

Yes, they were just running a test of their election reporting system.

"Those numbers should not have appeared on the screen, and it was an error by WNEP that they did," the station explained, adding that the numbers were "randomly generated."

People noticed.

