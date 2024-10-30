ABC Affiliate Declares Kamala Harris Victory in ‘Test Run’

Hey, did you hear that Kamala Harris won the election? ABC affiliate broadcast a graphic showing Kamala Harris with 52 percent of the vote to Donald Trump's 47 percent.

Advertisement

Ask yourself why ABC put up 2024 election results today showing a Kamala victory..



They called it a test… 😳 pic.twitter.com/rRP7ETHbg3 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) October 30, 2024

Yes, they were just running a test of their election reporting system.

WNEP Scranton "mistakenly" showed the Pennsylvania results for the 2024 election.



The ABC News affiliate called it a "test" run.



You'll never guess who they showed winning pic.twitter.com/VFL6ojIy7j — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 30, 2024

Yes, this actually happened pic.twitter.com/Kmpd796iwJ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 30, 2024

"Those numbers should not have appeared on the screen, and it was an error by WNEP that they did," the station explained, adding that the numbers were "randomly generated."

"Random." LOL



More like the results they want to see happen. Give us a break. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 30, 2024

Holy shit. PA is the key. And they know it. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) October 30, 2024

If it was truly a test, as they claim, why didn't they have it at a 50-50 tie? They could test just as easily without making one candidate win. — Charlotte Laws (@CharlotteLaws) October 30, 2024

Hmmm. That seems odd. Why would they choose to test it during a live event like that.



Don’t they have a single backup system in their whole building? — Simon VanDyk (@SimonSaysKnow) October 30, 2024

This happens every presidential cycle. It's intentional, though I don't know why they do it. — Katewerk (@katewerk) October 30, 2024

I feel like I’ve seen this episode before. — The 27th State T-Shirt Company (@The27thStTShirt) October 30, 2024

I seem to remember this happening last election. — SEALS-R-AWESOME-ANIMALS (@None70219810) October 30, 2024

These "mistakes" only ever go one way — FeiPo 🇺🇸 (@FeiPo6) October 30, 2024

A test run, to test to see if anyone would notice — Neil Paul Carson (@NeilPaulCarson) October 30, 2024

People noticed.