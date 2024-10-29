MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Says the Stakes of This Election Literally Are Life and...
YIMBY for Harris Calls Out Joe Rogan's 'Absolute Diva Behavior'
VIP
The Left Doth Protest Too Much
Dem Strategist Tells Jen Psaki They May Be Sharing a Cell in Six...
U.S. Oil & Gas Association Issues Warning: Radical Environmentalists Are Fueling Kamala's...
Man Admits That Donald Trump Is the Biggest Obstacle in His Life
Democratic Policies so Outlandish Focus Groups Dismiss Them as Fiction
Dr. Grok? Elon Musk Wants X's AI Bot to Go to Med School
Alexander Vindman Says Respect for the VP Demands Joe Rogan Get on a...
VIP
YIKES! The Rabbit Hole Shares One Simple Chart That Disqualifies Kamala for the...
Historically Illiterate Lefties Leave 'I Voted' Stickers on Pro-Life Susan B. Anthony's Gr...
Doug Emhoff Forgets Who Chants 'From the River to the Sea', Decries 'Antisemitism'...
Way to Trust Your Gut, Kamala! Tim Walz Backs 'Bad Policy' in MN...
FAKE News Beetlejuice! Ace of Spades SHREDS Jake Tapper in Brutal Thread Titled...

Marc Elias Celebrates That Nevada Will Count Non-Postmarked Ballots 3 Days After Election Day

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on October 29, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Kamala Harris campaign lawyer Marc Elias is celebrating a defeat for the RNC in Nevada, whose Supreme Court has ruled that mail-in ballots without a postmark can be counted up to three days following Election Day. We don't know what the Nevada Supreme Court was thinking, but we don't see how this contributes to election integrity.

Advertisement

So the Republicans are still working on voter suppression, expecting people to mail their ballots before Election Day and have them postmarked with the date they were sent.

Wow, a whole bunch of mail-in ballots without postmarks just happened to appear three days after Donald Trump won the election. At least with that advance notice they know exactly how many ballots they need to find.

Recommended

YIMBY for Harris Calls Out Joe Rogan's 'Absolute Diva Behavior'
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Someone in the replies noted that this is the law on the books in Nevada, and the Supreme Court is simply upholding the law. But that law needs to change. We learned in 2020 that you're not allowed to question election results, and yet you have shenanigans like this going on. 

***

Tags: BALLOTS ELECTION NEVADA MARC ELIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YIMBY for Harris Calls Out Joe Rogan's 'Absolute Diva Behavior'
Brett T.
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Says the Stakes of This Election Literally Are Life and Death of Every Woman
Brett T.
FAKE News Beetlejuice! Ace of Spades SHREDS Jake Tapper in Brutal Thread Titled 'The Tapper Files' (Pt 1)
Sam J.
Democratic Policies so Outlandish Focus Groups Dismiss Them as Fiction
justmindy
Alexander Vindman Says Respect for the VP Demands Joe Rogan Get on a Plane
Brett T.
DAM Is BREAKING! Michael Shellenberger's KICK-BUTT Thread Shows How Kamala's 'Wall of Lies' Is Crumbling
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
YIMBY for Harris Calls Out Joe Rogan's 'Absolute Diva Behavior' Brett T.
Advertisement