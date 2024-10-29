Marc Elias Celebrates That Nevada Will Count Non-Postmarked Ballots 3 Days After Election Day

Kamala Harris campaign lawyer Marc Elias is celebrating a defeat for the RNC in Nevada, whose Supreme Court has ruled that mail-in ballots without a postmark can be counted up to three days following Election Day. We don't know what the Nevada Supreme Court was thinking, but we don't see how this contributes to election integrity.

🚨BREAKING: Nevada Supreme Court DENIES Republican appeal in mail-in ballot lawsuit. Non-postmarked ballots received up to three days after Election Day will be counted.



A big victory for the voters of Nevada and our clients. Another loss for the RNC.https://t.co/NSmCAvpiW1 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 28, 2024

So the Republicans are still working on voter suppression, expecting people to mail their ballots before Election Day and have them postmarked with the date they were sent.

This just proves how desperate the left is to hold onto power, bending the rules to suit their narrative. But congratulations on your hollow win, Marc! Keep cheering for a system that prioritizes convenience over accountability. Sounds like a real democratic ideal, doesn’t it? — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) October 28, 2024

Wow, a whole bunch of mail-in ballots without postmarks just happened to appear three days after Donald Trump won the election. At least with that advance notice they know exactly how many ballots they need to find.

Kamala Harris campaign lawyer Marc Elias is hyping his firm’s victory to allow Nevada mail-in ballots to be counted up to *3 days* after the election even if they *don’t* have a postmark on the envelope. https://t.co/WY6QjxHZac — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 29, 2024

A plaintiff in this case from an “alliance” of retired Nevadans, which happens to led by a bunch of labor union officials — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 29, 2024

There is no reason, I repeat NO REASON, to need this much time to count ballots with the type of technology and resources we have at our disposal.



The only reason they need this much time to count ballots is simple: to cheat. https://t.co/7STPS3ktOZ — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 29, 2024

It’s insane. There is no excuse for this. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 29, 2024

What is it with the American electoral system? Most first world nations know the results within hours of polls closing — Dave Arnold (@davearnold1985) October 29, 2024

How is something mailed if it has no postmark? — One flag, One land, One heart, One hand. (@UltraXtremeMaga) October 29, 2024

Its a big victory for fraud and ballot harvesting. — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) October 28, 2024

That's not a victory! That's election integrity failure! — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) October 28, 2024

How is this good for anyone except people who want to cheat?



Describe to me the person we would be disenfranchising by rejecting this ballot.



A person who is cheating. That’s the description. — PlasticArmyMan (@red_chem_lite) October 28, 2024

You liberals celebrating the counting of non-postmarked ballots being counted after 3 days tells me how you really feel about democracy — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 29, 2024

Congratulations. This gaping hole in election security will allow people to see what the vote count is and stuff envelopes. Good job, traitor. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) October 28, 2024

How is this a victory? It's only a victory if you plan on cheating by stuffing ballots after you know how many you need to catch up. Ridiculous. There's a special place in hell for you. — Monique Worthy (@MoniqueWorthy) October 29, 2024

You keep them filled out and stored in a warehouse somewhere and keep bringing out as many boxes out until you get the desired result. — Loaf (@TheUnhelpfulNPC) October 29, 2024

Someone in the replies noted that this is the law on the books in Nevada, and the Supreme Court is simply upholding the law. But that law needs to change. We learned in 2020 that you're not allowed to question election results, and yet you have shenanigans like this going on.

