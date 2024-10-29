Man Admits That Donald Trump Is the Biggest Obstacle in His Life

Ah, TDS.

This editor thinks President Joe Biden (if he still is president) is a senile imbecile who's destroyed the country, but he's managed to get up every day and live his life. If, by some tragic fate, Kamala Harris is elected the next president, he'll do the same.

We're not sure where this protest was being held — there's always a protest being held somewhere —but a man admits that he thinks of Donald Trump as he wakes up every morning. This guys's got TDS worse than Rob Reiner.

"Trump is my biggest obstacle in life, I think about him all day and all night" pic.twitter.com/aNfcOyhVXo — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 29, 2024

Biggest obstacle to what? You're at some anti-Trump protest in the middle of the day — what's Trump keeping you from?

Imagine thinking of Biden the first thing when you wake up and the last thing before you fall asleep. And admitting it.

He is absolutely sexually attracted to Trump. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 29, 2024

TDS is a real disease 🤣🤣 — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) October 29, 2024

It absolutely should be added to the DSM-5 as a mental illness. We've seen how it's absolutely taken over some people's lives.

Let's check back with this dude after Trump wins reelection.

Bro is madly in love with Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/0MCAatu48A — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) October 29, 2024

TDS is debilitating to those who suffer from it — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) October 29, 2024

TDS really is an issue for those with too much time on their hands. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) October 29, 2024

The media turned his brain into mush. — Bruce Ballou 🇺🇸 (@VetBruce) October 29, 2024

He's literally the meme lol pic.twitter.com/ITNTKRmeOM — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 29, 2024

The politics of joy. — Dave Benner, Nemesis of Neocons (@dbenner83) October 29, 2024

Sounds like an obsession... — Conservative Forum (@CForumGA) October 29, 2024

We’ve laughed a lot about this…



But TDS is real, and the MSM is complicit. 🤬 — Yo, Mel!!! 🪻 (@YoMelToo) October 29, 2024

TDS is absolutely real. If Trump as a private citizen is this guy's biggest obstacle, imagine when Trump is president.

