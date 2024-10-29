Democratic Policies so Outlandish Focus Groups Dismiss Them as Fiction
CNN in Chaos! Kamala Snubbed by Her Own Voters!

Man Admits That Donald Trump Is the Biggest Obstacle in His Life

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on October 29, 2024
Twitter

Ah, TDS. 

This editor thinks President Joe Biden (if he still is president) is a senile imbecile who's destroyed the country, but he's managed to get up every day and live his life. If, by some tragic fate, Kamala Harris is elected the next president, he'll do the same.

We're not sure where this protest was being held — there's always a protest being held somewhere —but a man admits that he thinks of Donald Trump as he wakes up every morning. This guys's got TDS worse than Rob Reiner.

Biggest obstacle to what? You're at some anti-Trump protest in the middle of the day — what's Trump keeping you from?

Imagine thinking of Biden the first thing when you wake up and the last thing before you fall asleep. And admitting it.

It absolutely should be added to the DSM-5 as a mental illness. We've seen how it's absolutely taken over some people's lives.

Let's check back with this dude after Trump wins reelection.

TDS is absolutely real. If Trump as a private citizen is this guy's biggest obstacle, imagine when Trump is president.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP TDS

