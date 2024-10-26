After Watching 'A Day in the Life of Trump', There is ZERO...
Megyn Kelly Drops ALL the Mics During Appearance on Bill Maher
Ex WaPo Editor Concerned Because Not Endorsing Harris Harms the Mission of Independent...
Lying Liars Who LIE (Some More): KamalaHQ BUSTED Editing Rally Clip, Says Trump...
Jake Tapper Has Decided to Dress Up as a 'Journalist Who Holds the...
VIP
Hey, Maybe THIS Is Why Harris and the Dems Can't Get 'Trump Is...
Today’s Stupid-Olbermann Trick: Irony So Thick, You Can Eat It With a Fork
George Stephanopoulos Asks Analyst With Bad News for Harris If 'Trump's a Fascist'...
'Put Y'All Back in Chains' Asian Edition: New Kamala Harris Ad Says Trump...
Watch These Abortion 'Doctors' at Kamala Harris' Rally When Someone Needed Medical Attenti...
Tim Walz Compares Trump and Harris Closing Arguments While Hoping Everybody's Stupid
CBS News Plays the 'What You Need to Know' Game With Joe Rogan's...
The World Series MAGA Hat Meltdown
Bait & Switch Alert! Here's What Happens When a Crowd Comes for Beyonce...

Photoshopped Pic of Kamala Harris in a McDonald’s Uniform Making the Rounds

Brett T.  |  3:35 PM on October 26, 2024
Grok

Did you know Kamala Harris grew up middle class? Of course you do, since she's mentioned it a thousand times now. Part of Harris' middle-class background was working at McDonald's while she was in college. A lot of people don't believe her, and Donald Trump put in a shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald's as the ultimate troll.

Advertisement

But now we finally have photographic proof of Harris working at McDonald's — at least this post hasn't been deleted yet.

We're not MAGA cultists, but we'll be happy to explain. Someone found an old photo of a Canadian girl in her McDonald's uniform and Photoshopped Harris' face onto her body:

The fact that some progressive went to the trouble to mock this up shows that the allegation that Harris lied about her experience at McDonald's stings.

Recommended

Megyn Kelly Drops ALL the Mics During Appearance on Bill Maher
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

… who passed away from cancer in 2007. They stole and misused a dead woman’s image to try to spite Donald Trump.

So not only did they fake the photo, they also used the pic of a woman who died more than a decade ago.

And they didn't even have to Photoshop her arms to make them look "black."

Laziness. Just like the whole Harris campaign.

We had that same thought.

Advertisement

That's a good point. Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz has said that free speech doesn't cover misinformation, and Harris herself has expressed concern about people being able to post anything on social media without government oversight.

***

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MCDONALDS PHOTOSHOP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Megyn Kelly Drops ALL the Mics During Appearance on Bill Maher
Amy Curtis
Lying Liars Who LIE (Some More): KamalaHQ BUSTED Editing Rally Clip, Says Trump of 'Attacked' Beyoncé
Amy Curtis
Today’s Stupid-Olbermann Trick: Irony So Thick, You Can Eat It With a Fork
Amy Curtis
Watch These Abortion 'Doctors' at Kamala Harris' Rally When Someone Needed Medical Attention
Doug P.
Jake Tapper Has Decided to Dress Up as a 'Journalist Who Holds the Powerful to Account' for Halloween
justmindy
Bait & Switch Alert! Here's What Happens When a Crowd Comes for Beyonce but Gets Kamala Harris
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Megyn Kelly Drops ALL the Mics During Appearance on Bill Maher Amy Curtis
Advertisement