Photoshopped Pic of Kamala Harris in a McDonald’s Uniform Making the Rounds

Did you know Kamala Harris grew up middle class? Of course you do, since she's mentioned it a thousand times now. Part of Harris' middle-class background was working at McDonald's while she was in college. A lot of people don't believe her, and Donald Trump put in a shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald's as the ultimate troll.

But now we finally have photographic proof of Harris working at McDonald's — at least this post hasn't been deleted yet.

Look what I found, Kamala in a McDonalds uniform.



Hey MAGA cultists, explain this, I’ll wait. pic.twitter.com/R1S6plx6jE — Mario 🇺🇸🇵🇱🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@PawlowskiMario) October 26, 2024

We're not MAGA cultists, but we'll be happy to explain. Someone found an old photo of a Canadian girl in her McDonald's uniform and Photoshopped Harris' face onto her body:

Democrats are posting a photo of ‘Kamala’ wearing a McDonald’s uniform to prove she worked there when she was younger.



The only problem? It’s NOT her. They photoshopped her face onto someone else’s photo.



Democrats are Serial Liars. pic.twitter.com/a6q9bkqxmr — Cillian (@CilComLFC) October 26, 2024

The fact that some progressive went to the trouble to mock this up shows that the allegation that Harris lied about her experience at McDonald's stings.

Liberals on social media are sharing a viral faked image of Kamala Harris in a McDonald’s uniform to bolster the unsubstantiated claim that she worked at one in Alameda, Calif.



Harris’ face was superimposed on a photo of a white Canadian woman who passed away from cancer in… pic.twitter.com/3iLPdSzgDK — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 26, 2024

… who passed away from cancer in 2007. They stole and misused a dead woman’s image to try to spite Donald Trump.

So not only did they fake the photo, they also used the pic of a woman who died more than a decade ago.

Funny how this "historic first BLACK female presidental candidate" had to use a white woman's photo!! 😂🤣 — Hayley Smith (@Mrs_Gavin_Smith) October 26, 2024

And they didn't even have to Photoshop her arms to make them look "black."

Why didn’t they steal the body of a black woman??🤭 — AshleyK🇺🇸🫡 (@Justice4allAK) October 26, 2024

Laziness. Just like the whole Harris campaign.

You really can’t hate these people enough — Doochebag (@supreme_auth) October 26, 2024

Of course they did, democrats are experts at using the dead for political reasons, not just votes.🙄 — 🇺🇸OldGuy_54 (@Oldguy_54) October 26, 2024

Well, one thing I can tell you about Kamala’s policies is that she grew up in a middle class family. — jctx (@jctx16) October 26, 2024

So embarrassing. These people are ridiculous. — AshleyK🇺🇸🫡 (@Justice4allAK) October 26, 2024

Is this digital blackface? — Paul Rossi (@pauldrossi) October 26, 2024

I am also not sure this uniform was used in the United States. — DogFacePonia (@DogFacePonia) October 26, 2024

We had that same thought.

That's a 1976 cashier/ manager uniform with a collared shirts and a McDonald's nametag.

The other employees wore polo shirts.

Kamala would have been thirteen years old. — Warmonger ® (@OneManRepublic) October 26, 2024

This is good, they're on defense... and they suck at it. — Charles (@chiefbacher) October 26, 2024

Of course liberals are doing this. They have no souls. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 26, 2024

Holy shit. The desperation is grotesque.



These people are twisted. — Yacht Rock Girl 🛥️ 🇺🇸 (@NotSilentDoGood) October 26, 2024

Remember, misinformation is a threat to our Democracy … unless it’s Democrat misinformation. 😂 — MJ Stock Trader (@stock_mj) October 26, 2024

That's a good point. Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz has said that free speech doesn't cover misinformation, and Harris herself has expressed concern about people being able to post anything on social media without government oversight.

***