Michelle Obama Stays Up at Night Trying to Understand Why This Race Is...
VIP
Rubin Resignation Watch: Will Jen Do the Right Thing or Will She Be...
Dairy State Dispatch: Trump Sees Blue Wall Weakness, Will Campaign in WI With...
'Let's Be Crystal Clear, It's Not Us, It's You' - Brutal MAHA Alliance...
POLITICO Says Kamala Harris Won the Day Friday With Her Star-Studded Rally
He's Bringing Soft Serve Back! Trump McPromises No More Broken Ice Cream Machines
Is Project 2025 in the Room With Us Right Now? The Hill Warns...
Jemele Hill Sparks Controversy Declaring White Women Can't Be Trusted
David French Clarifies for JD Vance that 'Ukraine Is the Good Guy'
VIP
The ACTUAL Scandal at NYT and WaPo is the Lack of Real Conservative...
Pete Buttigieg Promises the Chaos Will Stop If We Reelect the People Causing...
(Creepy) Whisper to a Scream: Joe Biden campaigns for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania
VP Harris' Inaugural Intel Briefing Checked Pronouns Before Policy
We Have Now Entered the 'Deranged Lefties Screaming at Babies' Portion of the...

Part of CNN's Job Is to 'Warn' Its Viewers That Trump Could Win the Popular Vote

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on October 26, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The prevailing wisdom is that Kamala Harris will easily win the popular vote, but Donald Trump has the advantage with the Electoral College, which is all that matters (and why so many liberals want to do away with it). Cracks are appearing in Harris' "blue wall."

Advertisement

CNN's Harry Enten took viewers back in his time machine to 2020 when Joe Biden had a nine-point lead in the popular vote. In comparison, Harris has only a one-point advantage, well within the margin of error. Could Trump be the first Republican to win the popular vote since 2004? Enten says that part of his job is to warn CNN's viewers of "an event that may occur that they don't necessarily like."

… and Donald Trump winning the popular vote could ABSOLUTELY happen. You might as well wrap your minds around it now folks if you don’t like Donald Trump.”

Sounds like blue-voters are being programmed to expect a historic and stunning Donald Trump landslide victory.

So CNN's job is to warn viewers that Trump might win? Sounds about right. It certainly doesn't sound like they're prepping their viewers for a Harris landslide.

Recommended

'Let's Be Crystal Clear, It's Not Us, It's You' - Brutal MAHA Alliance Ad Details Kamala's Man Problem
Eric V.
Advertisement
Advertisement


Do you think they'd be "warning" their viewers if Kamala were nine points ahead? "On either side of the aisle" … right.


***

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP ELECTION KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Let's Be Crystal Clear, It's Not Us, It's You' - Brutal MAHA Alliance Ad Details Kamala's Man Problem
Eric V.
We Have Now Entered the 'Deranged Lefties Screaming at Babies' Portion of the Joyful Kamala Campaign
Amy Curtis
Jemele Hill Sparks Controversy Declaring White Women Can't Be Trusted
justmindy
POLITICO Says Kamala Harris Won the Day Friday With Her Star-Studded Rally
Brett T.
Rubin Resignation Watch: Will Jen Do the Right Thing or Will She Be Complicit in Fascism?
Amy Curtis
Megyn Kelly Drops ALL the Mics During Appearance on Bill Maher
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Let's Be Crystal Clear, It's Not Us, It's You' - Brutal MAHA Alliance Ad Details Kamala's Man Problem Eric V.
Advertisement