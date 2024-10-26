Part of CNN's Job Is to 'Warn' Its Viewers That Trump Could Win the Popular Vote

The prevailing wisdom is that Kamala Harris will easily win the popular vote, but Donald Trump has the advantage with the Electoral College, which is all that matters (and why so many liberals want to do away with it). Cracks are appearing in Harris' "blue wall."

Advertisement

CNN's Harry Enten took viewers back in his time machine to 2020 when Joe Biden had a nine-point lead in the popular vote. In comparison, Harris has only a one-point advantage, well within the margin of error. Could Trump be the first Republican to win the popular vote since 2004? Enten says that part of his job is to warn CNN's viewers of "an event that may occur that they don't necessarily like."

VERY interesting 👀



CNN are now preparing their audience for the possibility of Trump winning the popular vote.



“Part of my job is to warn our viewers, on either side of the aisle, of an event that may occur, that they don’t necessarily like, and Donald Trump winning the… pic.twitter.com/9j9ORz9wcB — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) October 25, 2024

… and Donald Trump winning the popular vote could ABSOLUTELY happen. You might as well wrap your minds around it now folks if you don’t like Donald Trump.” Sounds like blue-voters are being programmed to expect a historic and stunning Donald Trump landslide victory.

So CNN's job is to warn viewers that Trump might win? Sounds about right. It certainly doesn't sound like they're prepping their viewers for a Harris landslide.

I enjoy that CNN has to warn its viewers to prepare for the problem of a Republican winning the popular vote. — Andrew Byers (@byershistory) October 25, 2024

They are also preparing their audience for the impending Great Election Steal of 2024 when they say that Donald Trump could win the popular vote but lose the electoral college -- something so unlikely as to be practically impossible given the country's demographics and voting… — Wolf Krieger (@WolfKriegerEsq) October 25, 2024

Trump absolutely has the popular vote. The question is how strong the democrat cheating will be. — Currie - 🆓 🇨🇦👩‍👦 (@CurrieWindsor) October 25, 2024

We must make liberals cry again like never before in 10 days. — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) October 25, 2024

RCP average is tied this morning. Momentum is with Trump. It is a real possibility he wins the popular vote. pic.twitter.com/xk5sB1RhXZ — MostlyHarmless (@harmless_human) October 25, 2024

I just blows my mind with these news organizations. They live in their own little bubble and only think DC elites or academics represent the general public. They are so off this election cycle. Trump is going to run away with this — Kevin King 🇺🇸 (@KevinKi20652461) October 25, 2024

I’m thinking about watching election night on MSNBC or CNN… just to see the meltdown 😆 — Jill Byrd (@JillByrd121212) October 25, 2024

Advertisement

CNN prepares its 16 viewers of the hard truth that the train left without them 👀 — CitizenPsyche (@citizen_ee96) October 25, 2024

"warn our viewers on either side of the aisle" lol — Missy (@mirandamelendy) October 25, 2024

His job is to warn? — EricStoner (@TesterTwitt) October 25, 2024

“My job is to warn our viewers…” 🤣🤣🤣 — Yo, Mel!!! 🪻 (@YoMelToo) October 25, 2024

His cautionary choice of the word "warn" is odd. These people are such dividers. — SusanA 🇺🇲 (@MDTourist) October 25, 2024





Do you think they'd be "warning" their viewers if Kamala were nine points ahead? "On either side of the aisle" … right.

"Warn"... 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ron Sandack (@RLSandack) October 25, 2024





I can see it happening, and I can't wait to watch heads explode — Chris (@411ChrisMiller) October 25, 2024

***