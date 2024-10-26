David French Clarifies for JD Vance that 'Ukraine Is the Good Guy'

J.D. Vance went on News Nation for an interview and talked about the situation in Ukraine, noting that "Russia shouldn't have invaded Ukraine in the first place." Republicans Against Trump posted a clip that they must have believed made Vance look like a Russia sympathizer for saying it was in the interest of America and Russia and Ukraine for the killing to stop. Pretty controversial stuff.

JD Vance criticizes “American leaders” who pick a side in the war in Ukraine: “Unfortunately, you got a lot of American leaders who like to beat their chest and say; this [Ukraine] is the good guy and this [Russia] is the bad guy.” pic.twitter.com/dcAcnKehTX — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 25, 2024

The conscience of the New York Times, David French, chimed in to clarify that Russia is indeed the bad guy in this war, and Ukraine is the good guy.

Ukraine is the good guy and Russia is the bad guy. That’s basic moral clarity.



If Russia succeeds, it’s bad for the United States. That’s basic strategic clarity. https://t.co/VZpPjSo3zJ — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 25, 2024

So we should continue to send tens of billions of dollars to Volodymyr Zelenskyy so he can keep this forever war going.

Can you explain to me why Ukraine is the good guy? — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) October 25, 2024

Under the Obama administration, we initiated a Ukraine coup when the citizens elected a pro-Russia administration. Are you sure we are the good guys? — Art Powell (@savebyj) October 25, 2024

Ukrainians are good people; their leaders remain suspect. — Sue (@SusanK1717) October 25, 2024

Would you be kind enough to explain this? Why is Ukraine good? — R.C. Sproul Jr. (@rcsprouljr) October 25, 2024

The same Ukraine that suspended their election? — Steamed Hams (@DaveCinVA) October 26, 2024

What makes you say Ukraine is the good guy?



Some assumption that somebody always has to be the good guy?



The orders your boss gave you to say so? — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) October 26, 2024

War does not require a good guy. — BillyMumphrey (@dudlydorit) October 26, 2024

They are both bad guys, mate. — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) October 26, 2024

To say that Ukraine is the unequivocal “good guy” is too far I think. I have serious questions about their leadership and motives as well. Russia is clearly wrong. But I don’t think Ukraine is as good and just as people would like to make them out to be. — David Taylor (@davidtaylor0390) October 26, 2024

There is no good guy here. — Josh Ray (@noretreat) October 26, 2024

I mean, doesn't he basically concede that this is in fact true right there in the clip? Seems like his point is more about that not being the sum total of the analysis. — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) October 25, 2024

Putin has had Crimea for a decade. How many dead Ukrainians will be enough for you David? Just curious. Because zero drops of American blood need to be spilled. Nor does Ukraine ever need to be in NATO. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 25, 2024

So a blank check then? — Spencer (Florida/Man) (@IslandDog) October 26, 2024

That’s not what he said. He said the continued toll of that human meat grinder being operated to fill pockets like those of John Kelly, Larry Fink and many other self-interested “elites,” is not a war that serves the interests of the vast majority of Americans nor the American… — Cats without Borders (@russ62960450) October 25, 2024

"… nor the American HOMELAND."

He said so twice. He was clear that Russia is the aggressor and in the wrong. He also said we need to stop the war before it claims more lives and causes second-order effects. If you’re picking at his argument here, you’re willfully mishearing him. — Intra-Stellar (@WindDustStars) October 26, 2024

It doesn't serve American interests to be in a proxy war with a nuclear power, either. So Ukraine's the good guy and Russia's the bad guy — what does that mean for America? Does that mean French is going to suit up and fight for Ukraine?

