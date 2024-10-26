'Let's Be Crystal Clear, It's Not Us, It's You' - Brutal MAHA Alliance...
David French Clarifies for JD Vance that 'Ukraine Is the Good Guy'

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on October 26, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

J.D. Vance went on News Nation for an interview and talked about the situation in Ukraine, noting that "Russia shouldn't have invaded Ukraine in the first place." Republicans Against Trump posted a clip that they must have believed made Vance look like a Russia sympathizer for saying it was in the interest of America and Russia and Ukraine for the killing to stop. Pretty controversial stuff.

The conscience of the New York Times, David French, chimed in to clarify that Russia is indeed the bad guy in this war, and Ukraine is the good guy.

So we should continue to send tens of billions of dollars to Volodymyr Zelenskyy so he can keep this forever war going.

"… nor the American HOMELAND."

It doesn't serve American interests to be in a proxy war with a nuclear power, either. So Ukraine's the good guy and Russia's the bad guy — what does that mean for America? Does that mean French is going to suit up and fight for Ukraine?

RUSSIA UKRAINE DAVID FRENCH J.D. VANCE

