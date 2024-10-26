(Creepy) Whisper to a Scream: Joe Biden campaigns for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania

VIP
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on October 26, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

One thing we won't miss after January, no matter who wins the election, is President Joe Biden doing his creepy thing where he leans down in front of the microphones and whispers … and then yells for no reason. Caution: You might have to turn your volume way up to hear what Biden is saying at a campaign event for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania … but then Biden will blow out your speakers. He whispers that women can do anything a man can do before leaning into the mics and adding, "including being president of the United States of America.

Biden then goes back to his own record and insists a recession didn't happen on his watch — probably because they changed the definition of recession. Back in 2022, a Washinton Post columnist tried to explain to us how "a recession could be good for you financially." Our archives show that a lot of people were talking about recession under Biden's watch.

Here's Biden yelling at his supporters.

Yes, they did.

Biden can spend 100 percent of his time lounging at the beach, as opposed to only 40 percent as president.

We noticed that too. Biden went to one of his "tells" ("I'm serious.") He also could have gone with "No lie" or "You think I'm kidding."

Everyone except the mainstream media.

That's the story they're going with. Donald Trump inherited a booming economy from Barack Obama. He then destroyed and passed on a broken economy to Joe Biden, who fixed it. Now, if Trump is reelected, they'll say he inherited the strongest economy ever.

Credit to Biden's handlers for getting him out of his pajamas and into a suit for these appearances.

***

Tags: JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS RECESSION

