(Creepy) Whisper to a Scream: Joe Biden campaigns for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania

One thing we won't miss after January, no matter who wins the election, is President Joe Biden doing his creepy thing where he leans down in front of the microphones and whispers … and then yells for no reason. Caution: You might have to turn your volume way up to hear what Biden is saying at a campaign event for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania … but then Biden will blow out your speakers. He whispers that women can do anything a man can do before leaning into the mics and adding, "including being president of the United States of America.

Biden, who likely has no idea where he is, brings out his creepy whisper to give Kamala his full endorsement as a continuation of his failed term pic.twitter.com/FHwzQ9QbOf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2024

Biden then goes back to his own record and insists a recession didn't happen on his watch — probably because they changed the definition of recession. Back in 2022, a Washinton Post columnist tried to explain to us how "a recession could be good for you financially." Our archives show that a lot of people were talking about recession under Biden's watch.

Here's Biden yelling at his supporters.

Cognitively Impaired Joe Biden is randomly SCREAMING again.



His brain has now fully devolved into mush — an obvious decline covered up by Kamala for years.



The scandal of the century. pic.twitter.com/nv1JXuzoO3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2024

They literally changed the definition of a recession so there wouldn't be a recession 😂 — Liberty Scrypt (@Liberty_Scrypt) October 26, 2024

Yes, they did.

Cannot wait to see him put out to pasture... — kimmitx #MAGA#USA#Americafirst#Resist# (@kimmiintx) October 26, 2024

Biden can spend 100 percent of his time lounging at the beach, as opposed to only 40 percent as president.

This is what Harris covered up from the American people. She lied to us for 4 years. — Mary Hemingway (@LStargazer54) October 26, 2024

Only recession was when the @DNC dumped this old man like a vagrant in an empty boxcar — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) October 26, 2024

When you have to redefine recession to prevent being in a recession... — Willis (@RealDWillis) October 26, 2024

All the Dems had to do was change the definition of a recession in order to avoid a recession. Magical! Predictable! — Logic Prevails - Feelings aren't facts (@Bt8272Logic) October 26, 2024

I'm serious.

Not a joke.

By the way... — 💥RedRdnHd💥 (@RebRidnH) October 26, 2024

We noticed that too. Biden went to one of his "tells" ("I'm serious.") He also could have gone with "No lie" or "You think I'm kidding."

They spent trillions on several unilateral pork bills thus avoiding a recession and leading to unchecked inflation. They also changed the definition because that's what fascists do! — America First Spy (@AmericaFirstSpy) October 26, 2024

Hey, he's serious. — A Regular Joe (Hey you/that guy,,, you know) (@JoeWdowski) October 26, 2024

Actually everyone is talking about the recession on your watch you old dumb corpse — Tier2PowerGod (@Tier2_Power_God) October 26, 2024

Everyone except the mainstream media.

When Biden Screams, "No One's Talking About Recession On Our Watch", he's not wrong. The media will hold that story of Biden's failure until Trump is in office so they can blame it on him. — Chaz Smith (@ChazSmith) October 26, 2024

That's the story they're going with. Donald Trump inherited a booming economy from Barack Obama. He then destroyed and passed on a broken economy to Joe Biden, who fixed it. Now, if Trump is reelected, they'll say he inherited the strongest economy ever.

Credit to Biden's handlers for getting him out of his pajamas and into a suit for these appearances.

