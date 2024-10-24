Atlantic Staff Writer Says Blacks and Latinos Are Moving Toward Trump Because They’re Uneducated

The Atlantic is having a banner week. Their "Trump is Hitler" story is falling apart, and now we have this guy. George Packer is a staff writer for The Atlantic and says the likeliest determiner of whether you're going to vote Democrat or Republican is your education. The college-educated will be voting for Kamala Harris and for Democrats down the ballot. Those who lack higher education are moving toward Donald Trump, including the Latinos and black voters he met in Western Pennsylvania.

Listen to this snotty prick from The Atlantic claim that blacks and Hispanics are shifting toward Trump because they are 'uneducated.'



How can anyone stand these people?



h/t @EricAbbenante pic.twitter.com/SFi06AYdxF — The🎃FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 24, 2024

The depth of their narcissistic racism is starting to go on full display! — Shawn (@ShawnSp35097900) October 24, 2024

This douche is the elitist Dems used to accuse Republicans of being. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 24, 2024

The assumption that Trump supporters are stupid is ridiculous.

Are Elon Musk and JD Vance uneducated? — Postalker (@postal_ker) October 24, 2024

These white liberals just can't help themselves, they are so sure they can save all the people who can't possibly be as smart and amazing as they are. They have failed to understand that people really don't need to be saved, just respected and given an opportunity. 🤦‍♂️ — Ghosts of 1789 (@ghostsof1789) October 24, 2024

What was that phrase? Oh yeah. The bigotry of low expectations. — Tim Connelly (@RealTimConnelly) October 24, 2024

Well that's a wee bit racist. — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) October 24, 2024

They are bigots. They cannot escape that. — Gryphius (@GryphiusEitel) October 24, 2024

The divide is indoctrination, not "education". — Ollieoxenfree (@Ollieisalady) October 24, 2024

I don't think "college degree" signals what you think it does any longer. It is as likely to signal that you have been indoctrinated as it is to signal that you have been educated. — Stuff and Nonsense (@MsFluffPawz) October 24, 2024

Soft bigotry of low expectations is embedded in everything these people do — Phil (@Phil6741400) October 24, 2024

Nothing says party of the working class like looking down on them because they have not gone to college. — David R (@UniquelyDavid) October 24, 2024

We don't see how being educated would attract one to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz — they're not really a brain trust, are they?

