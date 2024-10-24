VIP
Atlantic Staff Writer Says Blacks and Latinos Are Moving Toward Trump Because They’re Uneducated

Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on October 24, 2024
Twitter

The Atlantic is having a banner week. Their "Trump is Hitler" story is falling apart, and now we have this guy. George Packer is a staff writer for The Atlantic and says the likeliest determiner of whether you're going to vote Democrat or Republican is your education. The college-educated will be voting for Kamala Harris and for Democrats down the ballot. Those who lack higher education are moving toward Donald Trump, including the Latinos and black voters he met in Western Pennsylvania.

We don't see how being educated would attract one to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz — they're not really a brain trust, are they?

