Tim Walz Unleashes ‘His Most Blistering Attacks’ on Elon Musk

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on October 23, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

You know Tim Walz … the folksy "America's Dad" who always enters a stage like he's the next contestant on "The Price Is Right"? According to POLITICO, Walz has unleashed his most blistering attack yet on Elon Musk, who campaigns with Donald Trump at his rallies. Walz's burn? He says that Musk skips around too much.

Hello? Do you own a mirror?

It's such a burn that Walz's wife Gwen has opened the kitchen windows so she can smell the smoke.

***

Tags: ELON MUSK TIM WALZ

