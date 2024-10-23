Tim Walz Unleashes ‘His Most Blistering Attacks’ on Elon Musk

You know Tim Walz … the folksy "America's Dad" who always enters a stage like he's the next contestant on "The Price Is Right"? According to POLITICO, Walz has unleashed his most blistering attack yet on Elon Musk, who campaigns with Donald Trump at his rallies. Walz's burn? He says that Musk skips around too much.

Tim Walz issued his most blistering attacks against Elon Musk to date: “Elon's on that stage jumping around, skipping like a dipshit.” https://t.co/HQ9dPPkHkP — POLITICO (@politico) October 23, 2024

Hello? Do you own a mirror?

Tim Walz, meet Tim Walzpic.twitter.com/m8wLv1yDge — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) October 23, 2024

The guy who flails his arms around like one of those blow up dolls that you see on used car lots is making fun of Elon Musk for jumping up and down on stage?



That’s rich. — Jonathan Toronto (@MythicalExegete) October 23, 2024

I'm sorry, is this Used Car Lot Inflatable Man™ getting all testy about @elonmusk jumping? https://t.co/vQSDvDI8et — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 23, 2024

Jazz Hands Timmy might want to stop talking. — Windy Palmer (@SaqqaraBN) October 23, 2024

Epic projection — Gary in DFW (@LakerGMC_) October 23, 2024

If Elon is skipping, what Waltz does on stage can only be described as “prancing”. — Derek Brown (@DerekEsq) October 23, 2024

It really has to hurt Musk to take such criticism from such an accomplished guy. — Cody Penn-Dent The Insufferable (@codypd) October 23, 2024

He should debate Elon. — Jeffrey Hall (@Jhalleta) October 23, 2024

Aint no way Tim "Jazz Hands" Walz is saying that about anyone else. — Deeps 🇺🇸 (@IBringTheDeeps) October 23, 2024

Very effective and persuasive message here — Michael Bruner (@MichaelBruner) October 23, 2024

“Blistering”. Spare me. Has he seen himself? — Lorena Garmenn (@GodIHateThisApp) October 23, 2024

@elonmusk = one of the most successful people in America & he has literally sent people into space.@Tim_Walz = Jabbering buffoon who struggled to load his own shotgun 🤡 — William Jackson 🇺🇲 (@cnterfld21) October 23, 2024

The fact that he said this unironically is a testament to an overall lack of self awareness. — RJ (@rjcaster) October 23, 2024

Nothing like making a solid case for your policies. What policies you ask? Exactly the same policies of the last 4 years. But hey, whatta burn.... 😂

These people aren't serious. — StoneMonkey (@BearCreekButte) October 23, 2024

It's such a burn that Walz's wife Gwen has opened the kitchen windows so she can smell the smoke.

***