Kamala Harris Says Joe Biden Is Capable in Every Way But Can’t Say Why He Stepped Aside

Kamala Harris did a sit-down interview with NBC News' Hallie Jackson on Tuesday, where we learned that Liz Cheney, who is campaigning with her, is one of the opinion leaders in the Republican Party.

Advertisement

KAMALA: I was just with one of the opinion leaders in the Republican Party, Liz Cheney.



(Warmonger Liz Cheney is neither an opinion leader nor a Republican) pic.twitter.com/8rjF21wYl1 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 22, 2024

Credit to Jackson for asking Harris if she ever saw a decline in his mental acuity in the "hours and hours" she worked with President Joe Biden. Everyone in the White House said Biden was sharp as a tack, and Harris was among them. But how long did Harris cover for Biden's obvious cognitive decline? What cognitive decline? According to Harris, Biden is capable in every way you could ask a president to be.

WATCH: Kamala Harris again refuses to answer whether she ever witnessed President Biden in cognitive decline:



Jackson: “I know that Joe Biden is not on the ballot and I understand that. But the reason that you are on the top of the ticket is because he dropped out of this race.… pic.twitter.com/rgYvnkCzZf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 22, 2024

If Biden is still capable, why isn't he running for another term? One of the conditions of Biden's agreement to drop out of the race had to be that they'd let him serve out the rest of his term and not use the 25th Amendment to remove him.

Big thanks to Hallie for pushing her on this. It’s a rather big news story! I am genuinely interested in when the president became incapable of his job and who knew, and would like to know before some Politico reporter’s book comes out in 18 mos. https://t.co/JDixpuSdbI — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 23, 2024

Good for Hallie for pushing her, didn't expect that from NBC — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) October 23, 2024

Astonishingly, she seems to say she never saw any decline. Disqualifying. — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) October 23, 2024

She had to bring Trump into it somehow. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 23, 2024

We all know what we're seeing. We all know she helped cover it up. How in the world has she not crafted a better answer to this question by now??? — Kathy (@katyandcrew) October 23, 2024

it's true that this is a hard question for her. But a skilled pol would be able to handle it. And it's amazing that she and her staff haven't prepared a palatable answer here. — Donald Trump's Haircut (@TrumpHaircut) October 23, 2024

This is absolutely so hard to watch. She is a massive liar. — Truth Ninja (@TruthNinja316) October 23, 2024

It’s time for us all to admit that Harris herself cannot actually form and communicate her own positions on issues. She does not have it in her head, therefore, she cannot produce the words to tell us what she thinks. There is nothing there (in her brain) to share. — Bret Weingart (@kbweingart) October 23, 2024

Advertisement

Disqualified on this clip alone. — Just Karen (@KPBeachGirl) October 23, 2024

So....the answer is yes....she was and continues to be part of the biggest cover up in history. — Jersey Girl (@Charlen47122052) October 23, 2024

I suppose Hallie doesn’t know the NBC news rules yet about Democrat interviews. I’m sure she has been instructed and/or disciplined since this interview. — Wagamemnon (@WagamemnonGlenn) October 23, 2024

Harris insisted along with everyone else in the White House that behind closed doors, Biden was the smartest person in the room. And she still won't admit that Biden is in cognitive decline. She can't even lie well.

***



