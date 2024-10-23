VIP
Kamala Harris Says Joe Biden Is Capable in Every Way But Can’t Say Why He Stepped Aside

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on October 23, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Kamala Harris did a sit-down interview with NBC News' Hallie Jackson on Tuesday, where we learned that Liz Cheney, who is campaigning with her, is one of the opinion leaders in the Republican Party.

Credit to Jackson for asking Harris if she ever saw a decline in his mental acuity in the "hours and hours" she worked with President Joe Biden. Everyone in the White House said Biden was sharp as a tack, and Harris was among them. But how long did Harris cover for Biden's obvious cognitive decline? What cognitive decline? According to Harris, Biden is capable in every way you could ask a president to be.

If Biden is still capable, why isn't he running for another term? One of the conditions of Biden's agreement to drop out of the race had to be that they'd let him serve out the rest of his term and not use the 25th Amendment to remove him.

Harris insisted along with everyone else in the White House that behind closed doors, Biden was the smartest person in the room. And she still won't admit that Biden is in cognitive decline. She can't even lie well.

***


 

Tags: INTERVIEW JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS NBC NEWS

