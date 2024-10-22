Eminem to Introduce Barack Obama at Kamala Harris Rally in Detroit

'New Anonymous Horses**t Just Dropped': Pathetic Atlantic Anti-Trump Hit Piece Gets ABSOLU...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on October 22, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Word is that presidential candidate Kamala Harris is taking Tuesday off from campaigning.

The campaign is still going strong, though. Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz was having a rally with Barack Obama in Madison, Wisconsin on Tuesday, and then Obama will travel to Detroit, where he'll be introduced by rapper Eminem. Kamala's Wins assures us this is huge.

Eminem will appear, but Harris will not.

Rolling Stone called "The Marshall Mathers LP" the best album of 2000. Yes, that was 24 years ago.


According to Wikipedia, the Canadian government once considered refusing Eminem's entry into the country because of his controversial lyrics.

Some are saying that since Harris won't be there, it's essentially an Eminem concert. But according to TMZ, Eminem will be there to welcome Barack Obama to Detroit and "share some thoughts on the presidential race."

***

