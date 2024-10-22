Eminem to Introduce Barack Obama at Kamala Harris Rally in Detroit

Word is that presidential candidate Kamala Harris is taking Tuesday off from campaigning.

Kamala Harris is having Barack Obama step in for her today - she’s taking a day off from campaigning. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 22, 2024

Kamala: "If you are exhausted on the campaign trail, it raises real questions about whether you are fit for the toughest job in the world." 😂 — Eddie (@Eddies_X) October 22, 2024

The campaign is still going strong, though. Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz was having a rally with Barack Obama in Madison, Wisconsin on Tuesday, and then Obama will travel to Detroit, where he'll be introduced by rapper Eminem. Kamala's Wins assures us this is huge.

BREAKING: Eminem will appear at a Kamala Harris campaign rally in Detroit tonight. This is huge. — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) October 22, 2024

Eminem will appear, but Harris will not.

BREAKING: No one cares. — Alex Stone (@StoneJAlex) October 22, 2024

Rolling Stone called "The Marshall Mathers LP" the best album of 2000. Yes, that was 24 years ago.

The same Eminem who rapped about killing his baby's mom & raping women? — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) October 22, 2024

"Donald Trump is bad and mean to women! Also, please welcome to the stage, Eminem, who once rapped, 'Ain't no one safe from, non-believers there ain't none/I even make the bitches I rape cum.'" — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 22, 2024





OMG. The last time Eminem was relevant, Kamala Harris was sleeping with her boss Willie Brown so she could get a promotion 😂 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 22, 2024

This is how poorly her campaign is going. — King Bawk Bawk 🐔 (@KingBawkBawk) October 22, 2024

You do realize Eminem sings songs about drugging and raping 14-year-old girls, right? Actually, you probably do because that's on brand for your party. — Saving America (@SavingAmerica4U) October 22, 2024

Huge Beta. — Shemeka Michelle (@ShemekaMichelle) October 22, 2024

Huge? Is this 2006? — CSM (@CSMMJMSC) October 22, 2024

Oh good, maybe he can lay out a clear economic plan to get Americans prosperous again? — SDJeeOP (@SDJeeOP) October 22, 2024

The rally that Harris isn't attending 14 days before the election? — Gina (@GinaSaysSo) October 22, 2024

According to Wikipedia, the Canadian government once considered refusing Eminem's entry into the country because of his controversial lyrics.

This is DESPERATE, not huge. — CountryFresh (@CountryFresh187) October 22, 2024

Some are saying that since Harris won't be there, it's essentially an Eminem concert. But according to TMZ, Eminem will be there to welcome Barack Obama to Detroit and "share some thoughts on the presidential race."

Eninem is a grandfather. He's not exactly resonating with the kids today, and his contemporaries have mortgages. https://t.co/89QVDu6erw — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 22, 2024

