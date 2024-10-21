The Atlantic: Elon Musk Has ‘Long Dreamed of Redesigning the World in His Own Extreme Image’

VIP
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on October 21, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We're all looking forward to seeing Elon Musk head up the new DOGE: Department of Government Efficiency. Imagine if he could clean out all of the dead weight like he did at Twitter.

The Atlantic says that Musk has an "extreme" vision of the United States, and his closeness to Donald Trump might just be a Trojan horse for him to get into a position where he can realize that vision.

Franklin Foer sends up the warning flare:

In Elon Musk’s vision of human history, Donald Trump is the singularity. If Musk can propel Trump back to the White House, it will mark the moment that his own superintelligence merges with the most powerful apparatus on the planet, the American government—not to mention the business opportunity of the century.

Many other titans of Silicon Valley have tethered themselves to Trump. But Musk is the one poised to live out the ultimate techno-authoritarian fantasy. With his influence, he stands to capture the state, not just to enrich himself. His entanglement with Trump will be an Ayn Rand novel sprung to life, because Trump has explicitly invited Musk into the government to play the role of the master engineer, who redesigns the American state—and therefore American life—in his own image.

Musk is poised to live out "the ultimate techno-authoritarian fantasy" — which is what? Free speech on social media? We're sorry, but "an Ayn Rand novel sprung to life" sounds great. It would be nice to have some details on Musk's "extreme image." This is a guy who voted for Joe Biden four years ago.

… who redesigns the American state—and therefore American life—in his own image.”

The progressives here seem to want to protect, you could even say conserve, what we have in place in government. 

Elon has frequently stated that we need to fix (sure, re-engineer) the government which will otherwise collapse under the weight of its own $35T (and climbing) debt. Who disagrees with this??

I don’t know who is looking at government spending and thinks that it’s not a problem.

So will this techno-authoritarian fantasy be like Tesla, SpaceX, or Neuralink? What a nightmare it would be to have him in the government. As far as his "extreme image," Musk has explained that he's not extreme … it's just that the Left has shifted so far to the Left that he found himself left as a conservative.

We really need more details on this "ultimate techno-authoritarian fantasy." Is Musk going to mandate that everyone drive electric vehicles? No, wait, that's the Democrats' platform.

***

