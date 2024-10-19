CNN Guest Can’t Find One Arab American Who’s Voting for Kamala Harris

Maureen Down Thinks It's a 'Scandal' for the Catholic Church to Welcome Trump...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on October 19, 2024
Twitter

Just a day ago, the mayor of the only Muslim-majority city in the United States endorsed Donald Trump and presented him with a certificate of appreciation.

You can tell that CNN foreign affairs analyst Reena Ninan is not a serious person when she brings up the "Muslim ban," where Trump stopped incoming flights from a small number of Muslim-majority nations that had been put together on a list by President Barack Obama as terror threats. There was no Muslim ban — plenty of Muslim-majority nations were allowed to fly into the United States, just not the ones on the terror watch list.

Ninan seems concerned that she can't find an Arab American who is voting for Kamala Harris.

She could have had Josh Shapiro as a serious running mate if she weren't so afraid of losing the Muslim vote. Instead, she got Tim Walz.

Someone in the replies suggested that Arab American families aren't too thrilled about Drag Queen Story Hour and schools transitioning kids without their parent's knowledge.

They were taken for granted.

***

Tags: CNN KAMALA HARRIS MUSLIM BAN

