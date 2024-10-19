CNN Guest Can’t Find One Arab American Who’s Voting for Kamala Harris

Just a day ago, the mayor of the only Muslim-majority city in the United States endorsed Donald Trump and presented him with a certificate of appreciation.

Hamtramck, Michigan is the only Muslim majority city in America.



The city's Mayor, Amer Ghalib, endorsed President Trump and just presented him with a certificate of appreciation.pic.twitter.com/LyqQYmPRbA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 18, 2024

You can tell that CNN foreign affairs analyst Reena Ninan is not a serious person when she brings up the "Muslim ban," where Trump stopped incoming flights from a small number of Muslim-majority nations that had been put together on a list by President Barack Obama as terror threats. There was no Muslim ban — plenty of Muslim-majority nations were allowed to fly into the United States, just not the ones on the terror watch list.

Ninan seems concerned that she can't find an Arab American who is voting for Kamala Harris.

CNN guest: I can’t find a single Arab American that is voting for Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/jEwN1YG2DJ — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) October 18, 2024

She could have had Josh Shapiro as a serious running mate if she weren't so afraid of losing the Muslim vote. Instead, she got Tim Walz.

Someone in the replies suggested that Arab American families aren't too thrilled about Drag Queen Story Hour and schools transitioning kids without their parent's knowledge.

Arab Americans tend to be very conservative on social issues. I have no idea why they vote for Democrats at all. — Urban Infidel (@urbaninfidel) October 19, 2024

They were taken for granted.

