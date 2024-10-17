President Biden to Cancel Another $4.5 Billion in Student Loans

Here's a sad reminder that Joe Biden is still president, even though he's almost completely absent from daily life. Biden has announced that, in defiance of the Supreme Court, he's going to cancel another $4.5 billion in student loans. Doesn't he realize he doesn't have to buy votes anymore?

Biden announces another $4.5 billion in student debt cancellation: White House — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) October 17, 2024

Unlawful and corrupt. — Steven Sparks (@StevenS56293749) October 17, 2024

Another illegal vote-buying scheme. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 17, 2024

And yet he still brags about defying the Supreme Court.

Forcing Americans who are already struggling financially to foot the bill for someone else's college degree is radical and wrong.



Bob Casey should be ashamed for supporting this, but he's too weak to stand up to his own party. https://t.co/45biqRqPkx — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) October 17, 2024

My children are paying their own college tuition. Not a single person is helping them and it makes me sick to see all these people getting a free handout at the expense of us older people who pay taxes and are on a fixed income. — Robbin S (@RStepanik97944) October 17, 2024

Buying votes. Impeachable. — Dan Aronstein (@DanAronstein) October 17, 2024

Again? And the Supreme Court will rule against it again. This is getting old — June Stolt (@Junestolt) October 17, 2024

Prettt sure this has been ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court multiple times…but by all means, let’s reward those who defaulted on their loans. What about those who paid off their loans?? Do we get a refund?? — Mittengirl20 (@mittengirl20) October 17, 2024

Desperate attempt to bolster his legacy. — Jm66210 (@MarthaJenniferT) October 17, 2024

Nothing suspicious about paying off 4.5 Billion (with a B) in student loans 19 days before the election even though the SCOTUS said it was illegal to do so. Not enough money for Hurricane victims but billions for student loans. Where's the money coming from Democrats? — DebS-With DeSantis, God Bless real conservatives (@DebSeller) October 17, 2024

SCOTUS already ruled against this crap so it’ll get shot down again. And if this administration has billions of dollars to spend on this, why not spend it on hurricane relief for TN and NC? — Chris (@Chris_Carson82) October 17, 2024

Debt transfer, not cancellation. — Brian (@Echo2323) October 17, 2024

Didn't SCOTUS already declare such executive actions to be unconstitutional? Isn't the executive branch violating the orders of the judicial branch a grave threat to our democracy??? — Elvis Trump (@Elvis_Trump) October 17, 2024

Do I get a refund on the student loans I paid off? — Trumpceratops (@trumpceratops) October 17, 2024

Nope. Paying off your student loans is for suckers and losers.

***