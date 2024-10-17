'The Obits Will Be Amazing' - Twitter Has Fun Guessing How The WaPo...
President Biden to Cancel Another $4.5 Billion in Student Loans

Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Here's a sad reminder that Joe Biden is still president, even though he's almost completely absent from daily life. Biden has announced that, in defiance of the Supreme Court, he's going to cancel another $4.5 billion in student loans. Doesn't he realize he doesn't have to buy votes anymore?

And yet he still brags about defying the Supreme Court.

Nope. Paying off your student loans is for suckers and losers.

STUDENT DEBT CANCELLATION

