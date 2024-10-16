Kamala Harris Thinks That Donald Trump Is Becoming More and More Unstable

The woman who is currently serving under President Joe Biden and has been for nearly four years now was asked by a reporter if she thinks Donald Trump should take a cognitive test. Kamala Harris was among all of the other White House insiders who insisted that Biden was sharp as a tack behind closed doors; he was the smartest person in the room, and it was a challenge for cabinet members to keep up with all of his probing questions.

The Harris campaign seems to be taking some desperate measures as the election draws closer. Kamala HQ keeps posting clips showing Trump lost and confused on stage (actually, he was pausing as an audience member needed medical attention). Harris really wants you to believe that Trump is in cognitive decline, which her boss certainly is, as demonstrated at the debate that knocked him out of the race and made her the nominee.

Harris says she'll keep repeating that she thinks Trump is becoming more and more unstable.

Kamala, who covered up Biden's cognitive decline for years, has entered complete desperation mode — calling President Trump "increasingly unstable."



She's so cooked. pic.twitter.com/rrR4gfGNp6 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 16, 2024

Maybe she just always means the opposite of what she says.

"Biden is sharp as a tack"

Well, it was just the opposite.



"Trump is increasingly unstable"

Well, it's just the opposite.



I think I'm catching onto what she's doing... 😜 — Brandon Sandall (@Nodnarb1129) October 16, 2024

It's obvious that word has come down from her campaign to try to depict Trump as cognitively impaired as Biden.

If she focused on her policies as much as she does bashing Trump, she might actually stand a chance. — Earthyy 🌎 (@Nostalgic_Earth) October 16, 2024

Internals must be horrible for her — Johnny Mac 🇺🇸 (@Capt_Emeritus) October 16, 2024

Kamala claims AGAIN that Donald Trump is "increasingly unstable." pic.twitter.com/tXvEPm3CXI — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) October 16, 2024

Panic….thats what panic looks and sounds like!! 🤷🏼‍♂️ — chipper (@realChipEvans) October 16, 2024

That wave of "joy" seems to have ebbed. We guess they couldn't ride that all the way from the convention to the election.

Because she has no other talking points except this one. — Tammi Win (@mars1of12) October 16, 2024

It’s the only strategy she has — CowboysBlue22 (@CC_Fever_22) October 16, 2024

The “weird” narrative didn’t work, so they’re switching tactics. 🤦‍♀️ Reeks of desperation. — Mary B 🇺🇸🍊🌞 (@swel1926) October 16, 2024

You can't brand J.D. Vance as "weird" and then select Tampon Tim Walz as your running mate.

Sounds like projection. — Hooeydahooey (@hooeydahooey) October 16, 2024

America doesn't even have a currently functioning president. Where are the reporters to ask if Biden should take a cognitive test?

