Kamala Harris Thinks That Donald Trump Is Becoming More and More Unstable

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on October 16, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The woman who is currently serving under President Joe Biden and has been for nearly four years now was asked by a reporter if she thinks Donald Trump should take a cognitive test. Kamala Harris was among all of the other White House insiders who insisted that Biden was sharp as a tack behind closed doors; he was the smartest person in the room, and it was a challenge for cabinet members to keep up with all of his probing questions.

The Harris campaign seems to be taking some desperate measures as the election draws closer. Kamala HQ keeps posting clips showing Trump lost and confused on stage (actually, he was pausing as an audience member needed medical attention). Harris really wants you to believe that Trump is in cognitive decline, which her boss certainly is, as demonstrated at the debate that knocked him out of the race and made her the nominee.

Harris says she'll keep repeating that she thinks Trump is becoming more and more unstable.

It's obvious that word has come down from her campaign to try to depict Trump as cognitively impaired as Biden.

That wave of "joy" seems to have ebbed. We guess they couldn't ride that all the way from the convention to the election.

You can't brand J.D. Vance as "weird" and then select Tampon Tim Walz as your running mate.

America doesn't even have a currently functioning president. Where are the reporters to ask if Biden should take a cognitive test?

***

