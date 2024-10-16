Joe Biden Says He Wants to See Donald Trump Sentenced to Prison

Campaigning for the woman who they replaced him with, President Joe Biden talked about Donald Trump's 34 felony convictions and how he thinks he's running for president just to keep out of jail. Trump "got the sentence kicked back, but I want to watch that sentence," Biden told the audience.

Biden is now openly hoping President Trump — his former top rival before he kicked Biden's ass so bad he dropped out in disgrace — is jailed after the corrupt Democrat-led witch hunt:



"He got the sentence kicked back, but I want to watch that sentence." pic.twitter.com/jsaq9jR7ob — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 16, 2024

As we reported earlier today, Kamala Harris told radio host Charlamagne tha God Tuesday that "Donald Trump would go into the Department of Justice and corrupt it and use it against his political enemies." The iron law of woke projection strikes again.

For even more irony, CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale says we were all alive the four years Trump was president when he allegedly "didn't go after his political opponents." He should have: a lot of people should be behind bars, including Hillary Clinton.

Sen. JD Vance claimed on national television that Donald Trump "didn't go after his political opponents" during the four years of his presidency.



Fact check: we were alive during those four years. https://t.co/gWkVv58rG0 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 15, 2024

The President of the United States is reveling in his DOJ sending Trump to jail, and Daniel Dale is focused like a laser beam on a true statement from JD Vance. https://t.co/8raYn9eqmA pic.twitter.com/O6gqqouqnW — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 16, 2024

Fact check: You should don your red nose and big floppy shoes — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 16, 2024

FACT CHECK: How many of his political enemies did President Trump prosecute and who? — Duke of Toxic Masculinity (@LeviathanLeap) October 15, 2024

He absolutely told people on his legal counsel to drop any idea of prosecuting Hillary to focus on more important issues. There is a difference between tweeting at folks and using executive and legal authority at them. #factcheck — West Village Guy (@VillageWest14) October 15, 2024

The people meant it when they chanted, "Lock her up!" But they never got their wish.

“Went after” with mean tweets as opposed to, oh I dunno, weaponizing the DoJ to prosecute his political rivals like we’ve seen over the past 3.5 years. — Notorious PA-C (@N9830G) October 15, 2024

Can you name one political opponent that Trump’s DOJ went after his first four years?



Just saying, “we were alive…” is literally the stupidest fact check I have ever seen and you should be mocked and ridiculed for such a ridiculous statement. — Daily Trite 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) October 15, 2024

How many of Trump’s political opponents were indicted on politically motivated, bogus charges - versus what has been done to Trump?



How many Republican DA’s campaigned on putting Biden or Harris in jail, then attempted to do it?



This isn’t a debate you will win. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 15, 2024

Fake News CNN "fact checker" @ddale8 is lying AGAIN.



JD was 100% right that unlike Biden & Kamala's DOJ, which indicted the GOP Presidential nominee on bogus charges, Trump's DOJ never indicted Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden.



CNN really thinks the American people are stupid! pic.twitter.com/amEKNzf3fZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 15, 2024

It is time for retribution, wouldn't you agree? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 15, 2024

A lot of people have really good reasons to be afraid that Trump will win and take back control of the Justice Department.

I hope Trump actually goes after everyone. — X Finds (@X_Finds) October 15, 2024

We hear he's going to have the Air Force drop a bomb on "The View" set.

Any Kamala/Walz fact checks coming? — Justin A (@jtatkins) October 15, 2024

We don't think Biden's going to get his wish.

If we lived in fair world Biden and Hunter would be in prison. — Southern "Belle" (@patlicata) October 16, 2024

