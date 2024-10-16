The AP Has an INTERESTING Name for Al Roker's Thanksgiving Side Dish and...
Joe Biden Says He Wants to See Donald Trump Sentenced to Prison

Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on October 16, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Campaigning for the woman who they replaced him with, President Joe Biden talked about Donald Trump's 34 felony convictions and how he thinks he's running for president just to keep out of jail. Trump "got the sentence kicked back, but I want to watch that sentence," Biden told the audience.

As we reported earlier today, Kamala Harris told radio host Charlamagne tha God Tuesday that "Donald Trump would go into the Department of Justice and corrupt it and use it against his political enemies." The iron law of woke projection strikes again.

For even more irony, CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale says we were all alive the four years Trump was president when he allegedly "didn't go after his political opponents." He should have: a lot of people should be behind bars, including Hillary Clinton.

The people meant it when they chanted, "Lock her up!" But they never got their wish.

A lot of people have really good reasons to be afraid that Trump will win and take back control of the Justice Department.

We hear he's going to have the Air Force drop a bomb on "The View" set.

We don't think Biden's going to get his wish.

