Harris Camp: Prisons Provided Gender-Affirming Care Under Trump

During his shockingly rude interview of Kamala Harris Wednesday evening, Fox News' Bret Baier play a Donald Trump campaign commercial that's broken through the noise. It relates back to that ACLU questionnaire that Harris filled out in 2019 as a candidate for president, on which she said she supported taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners or illegal immigrants. Is that still her position? She didn't seem to want to answer with a simple yes or no … only that she'd follow the law.

"Are you still in support of using taxpayer dollars to help prison inmates or detailed illegal aliens to transition to another gender?"



HARRIS: "I will follow the law." pic.twitter.com/O9GnJM8aDb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 16, 2024

Very handily, Harris was able to say "now it's a public report" that Donald Trump supported gender-affirming care. That was convenient that a report came out just today in the New York Times. Here's Harris spokesman Ian Sams:

👀 New York Times: "Under Trump, U.S. Prisons Offered Gender-Affirming Care"



"Trump appointees at the Bureau of Prisons provided an array of gender-affirming treatments"



"The Trump administration’s approach is notable in light of [his] campaign ads"https://t.co/TCZeCTZWwb — Ian Sams (@IanSams) October 16, 2024

Some of the first direct responses from Harris camp on the tens of millions of transgender-related ads. Could hint at Harris response when she gets the q: This was the law, period, as courts have made clear. Also would not be shocked to see this specific headline in an ad. https://t.co/lsFgT1bnOK — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) October 16, 2024

Handy, huh?

Also when you hear about "taxpayer dollars going to..." I mean yes that is true but also the dollars are like agency paper towel budget territory pic.twitter.com/vNp3h8Uh9G — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) October 16, 2024

"The amount the bureau has spent on hormone therapy was also very small — ranging from $60,000 to $95,000 a year during Mr. Trump's term, according to internal department estimates obtained by the New York Times."

Dems have been murmuring about this - Trump didn't stop federal prisons/taxpayers from paying for gender medicine and surgery. Story about it lands today, right before Bret Baier gets a chance to ask... https://t.co/iMByYgww7h — David Weigel (@daveweigel) October 16, 2024

"Story about it lands today, right before Bret Baier gets a chance to ask...." How convenient.

Lol hilarious media running interference for Kamala for the trans stuff. Good thing we have her on tape. https://t.co/09PNjXAPeG — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) October 16, 2024

It really is becoming more stark as election day nears: every single piece of coverage is reporters defending her from what they see as unfair attacks. — Don (@DonEMooreJr) October 16, 2024

Why yes, we do have her on tape.

"I made sure they changed the policy in the state of California so that every transgender inmate in the prison system would have access to the medical care they desire and need...I may have been...the first in the country, where I pushed for that policy in a dept of corrections." pic.twitter.com/A5jhxk0YEq — Del Gue's hair (@st7v7ns) October 16, 2024

And now she acts as if as president she'd have no influence over the policy. Not her decision.

"Mr. Trump's conservative appointees at the bureau did take some significant steps to reverse other policies related to transgender inmates."



Good luck with this. Anyway, we have Kamala on video bragging about advancing the "movement" and "agenda." Again, good luck. https://t.co/y0qvhX9AJ6 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 16, 2024

You don't shop this to the NYT unless the attacks are working. Only trouble is, no one believes Trump is in the vanguard of transgenderism. Kamala, on the other hand, really is for they/them. She's said so herself. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 16, 2024

She doesn't have to answer yes or no … we all know the answer is yes.

Most Americans probably barely want to feed and clothe people in prison. There’s no way in hell they’ll want their tax dollars be spent on murderers getting a sex change. — E. Perez (@eplatina9) October 16, 2024

Harris is on tape bragging about how California was a leader in this. The ads are landing.

