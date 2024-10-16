Kamala Harris Thinks Black Men Will Appreciate That She Grows Chili Peppers
Tim Walz Warns Federal Government Employees That Trump's Plans for Them Are 'Terrifying'
The Trump War Room Tweets the ENTIRE Kamala and Bret Baier Interview ......
Twitter Imagines Questions Joe Rogan Might Ask Kamala After Her Cringe Worthy Performance...
J.D. Vance Offers HILARIOUS Advice for Democrats After Kamala's Train Wreck FNC Interview
VIP
Kamala HQ: Trump Using the Military Against ‘the Enemy From Within’ Is Project...
The Associated Press Called Out for Differences in Coverage of Trump and Biden's...
VIP
How Do You Know Dems Are Lying When They Scream 'Voter Suppression'? Their...
Sunny Hostin is BIG Mad at Pundits Accurately Claiming Kamala Looked Angry During...
New Horror Movie Plot Just Dropped! Watch Ohio Cops Battle Giant, Runaway Inflatable...
HA! What Bret Baier Said About Kamala's Staff Trying to SHUT the Interview...
J.D. Vance Rolls Out an EPIC Meme Trolling Martha Raddatz and Her Heartless...
The Atlantic Says No One Knows How to Stop the Shoplifting Surge, Except...
Boo-Hoo: MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Thought Bret Baier Was 'Shockingly Rude'

Harris Camp: Prisons Provided Gender-Affirming Care Under Trump

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on October 16, 2024
AP Photo/John Hanna

During his shockingly rude interview of Kamala Harris Wednesday evening, Fox News' Bret Baier play a Donald Trump campaign commercial that's broken through the noise. It relates back to that ACLU questionnaire that Harris filled out in 2019 as a candidate for president, on which she said she supported taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners or illegal immigrants. Is that still her position? She didn't seem to want to answer with a simple yes or no … only that she'd follow the law.

Advertisement

Very handily, Harris was able to say "now it's a public report" that Donald Trump supported gender-affirming care. That was convenient that a report came out just today in the New York Times. Here's Harris spokesman Ian Sams:

Handy, huh?

"The amount the bureau has spent on hormone therapy was also very small — ranging from $60,000 to $95,000 a year during Mr. Trump's term, according to internal department estimates obtained by the New York Times."

Recommended

J.D. Vance Offers HILARIOUS Advice for Democrats After Kamala's Train Wreck FNC Interview
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

"Story about it lands today, right before Bret Baier gets a chance to ask...." How convenient.

Why yes, we do have her on tape.

And now she acts as if as president she'd have no influence over the policy. Not her decision.

Advertisement

She doesn't have to answer yes or no … we all know the answer is yes.

Harris is on tape bragging about how California was a leader in this. The ads are landing.

***

Tags: BRET BAIER KAMALA HARRIS NEW YORK TIMES TRANSGENDER GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

J.D. Vance Offers HILARIOUS Advice for Democrats After Kamala's Train Wreck FNC Interview
Grateful Calvin
The Trump War Room Tweets the ENTIRE Kamala and Bret Baier Interview ... It Was That Bad
justmindy
'I'm Speaking': Bret Baier Interviews Kamala Harris
Brett T.
Twitter Imagines Questions Joe Rogan Might Ask Kamala After Her Cringe Worthy Performance on Fox
justmindy
HA! What Bret Baier Said About Kamala's Staff Trying to SHUT the Interview Down Makes It Even MORE Delish
Sam J.
Sunny Hostin is BIG Mad at Pundits Accurately Claiming Kamala Looked Angry During Baier Interview
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
J.D. Vance Offers HILARIOUS Advice for Democrats After Kamala's Train Wreck FNC Interview Grateful Calvin
Advertisement