NYT: Donald Trump Spreads His Politics of Grievance to Nonwhite Voters

Barack Obama had a "tough talk" with black voters in Pennsylvania last week, especially young male black voters who he assumed were misogynist and weren't prepared to vote for a woman president. "We have not yet seen the same kinds of energy," he told them, adding that their lack of enthusiasm for Kamala Harris "seems to be more pronounced with the brothers." A CNN poll bore that out, with polls showing black men between the ages of 18 and 44 voting for Harris with only a 41-point margin.

Harris' problem attracting black male voters has been a big topic the last few days, but the New York Times has the explanation of why Donald Trump is making inroads with nonwhite voters: he's "stoking resentments and pointing to scapegoats."

Lisa Lerer and Michael Gold report:

“For more than a decade, former President Donald Trump fueled his political rise with dark appeals to white Christian voters, warning of immigrants coming for their jobs and nefarious efforts to undermine what he describes as the country’s true heritage,” the New York Times reports. “Now, facing a neck-and-neck race against the first Black woman to win her party’s nomination, Mr. Trump is branching out.” “He has repeatedly accused migrants of poaching ‘Black jobs’ and ‘Hispanic jobs,’ which is inaccurate, according to labor statistics. He told Latino voters in Las Vegas that illegal immigrants were ‘totally destroying our Hispanic population.’ He promised women in Pennsylvania he would ‘be their protector’ and that they would no longer be ‘abandoned, lonely or scared’ — a vow based on the hyperbolic premise that criminals who also happen to be immigrants are lurking around every corner.” “For all the frequent laments about how left-leaning politicians divide the country through ‘identity politics,’ it appears to be Mr. Trump in this race who is making the most explicit identity-based arguments for voters to support his policies.”

The minute liberals see non-white voters refusing to do what they're told -- ie: refusing to blindly vote Dem -- they unleash racist screeds, like this from the NYT, implying that non-white can't think for themselves and are only out of line because someone manipulated them: pic.twitter.com/8aRsqOhRWY — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 15, 2024

Yeah, it's totally impossible for Latino and Black working-class voters to harbor grievances and resentment against the DC ruling class on their own.



It's must only be happening because Trump is contaminating them and they don't realize it:https://t.co/DaCXhkcQGr — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 15, 2024

Maybe nonwhite voters don't need Trump to oppose unchecked illegal immigration at the southern border. Is the Times saying that blacks and Latinos are racist against illegal immigrants (many of whom are black or Latino)?

A few months ago on CNN, Van Jones actually said that Latino and Black voters were turning against the Democratic Party not because they are thinking for themselves, but are being tricked and manipulated by evil foreign actors and malign influences:https://t.co/bkMXO1qWIH — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 15, 2024

Publisher of the 1619 Project complains about grievance politics. — David Strom (@DavidStrom) October 15, 2024

Apparently, the DNC feels they own a particular demographic. — Buksterlin (@andy_buksterlin) October 15, 2024

They certainly do.

I love the sub headline... as if Democrats never stoke resentments and point to scapegoats. — Nick Schweitzer (@NickSchweitzer) October 15, 2024

That sort of racist condescension is incredibly insulting and so often ignored by the academic talking class. Thanks for being a contrary voice! — Chris & Krista (@losfarringtons) October 15, 2024

But that's exactly what they think. They think they are plantation owners and their slaves have been stolen from them, now working at another plantation.



This is what they have to think because they currently don't attract voters through argument or persuasion. — J. Johnson (@s1othlovechunk) October 15, 2024

Its amazing how insulting and derogatory they can be when things don't go their way. #truecolors



They view it as not their own failing, but rather the individual failings of millions of individuals.



This should be a mask off moment for many, but who's paying attention 👀 — KT (@kthomas96953034) October 15, 2024

Democrats measure the value of a minority by a single characteristic. Obedience. Minorities with their own thoughts that don’t do as they’re told are worthless to democrats. And democrats have no problem telling them that. — VinylLife (@TrueDodgerCrue) October 15, 2024

They brought out Obama to scold them for thinking for themselves.

How DARE they decide on their own what’s in their best interests. — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) October 15, 2024

When liberals call things grievance politics what they're saying is we're not doing anything to address the legitimate grievances of the working class. — Christian Boston (@Xian4liberty) October 15, 2024

Exactly.

