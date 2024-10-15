NYT: Donald Trump Spreads His Politics of Grievance to Nonwhite Voters

'You Have Lost Your Damn Mind' - Harris Campaign's Desperate Play for Black...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on October 15, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Barack Obama had a "tough talk" with black voters in Pennsylvania last week, especially young male black voters who he assumed were misogynist and weren't prepared to vote for a woman president. "We have not yet seen the same kinds of energy," he told them, adding that their lack of enthusiasm for Kamala Harris "seems to be more pronounced with the brothers." A CNN poll bore that out, with polls showing black men between the ages of 18 and 44 voting for Harris with only a 41-point margin.

Harris' problem attracting black male voters has been a big topic the last few days, but the New York Times has the explanation of why Donald Trump is making inroads with nonwhite voters: he's "stoking resentments and pointing to scapegoats."

Lisa Lerer and Michael Gold report:

“For more than a decade, former President Donald Trump fueled his political rise with dark appeals to white Christian voters, warning of immigrants coming for their jobs and nefarious efforts to undermine what he describes as the country’s true heritage,” the New York Times reports.

“Now, facing a neck-and-neck race against the first Black woman to win her party’s nomination, Mr. Trump is branching out.”

“He has repeatedly accused migrants of poaching ‘Black jobs’ and ‘Hispanic jobs,’ which is inaccurate, according to labor statistics. He told Latino voters in Las Vegas that illegal immigrants were ‘totally destroying our Hispanic population.’ He promised women in Pennsylvania he would ‘be their protector’ and that they would no longer be ‘abandoned, lonely or scared’ — a vow based on the hyperbolic premise that criminals who also happen to be immigrants are lurking around every corner.”

“For all the frequent laments about how left-leaning politicians divide the country through ‘identity politics,’ it appears to be Mr. Trump in this race who is making the most explicit identity-based arguments for voters to support his policies.”

Maybe nonwhite voters don't need Trump to oppose unchecked illegal immigration at the southern border. Is the Times saying that blacks and Latinos are racist against illegal immigrants (many of whom are black or Latino)?

They certainly do.

They brought out Obama to scold them for thinking for themselves.

Exactly.

