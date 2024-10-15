Michigan Senate Candidate Says Gun Violence Is Top Killer of ‘Children Under 21’

There still aren't enough replies for a Community Note, but during a debate, Michigan Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin claimed that gun violence is the number one killer of children under 21 in our country. We're glad that she was being honest and noted that she was counting 21-year-olds as "children." Throw in all of the gang bangers in Chicago ages 17 and up and you might be getting close to the truth.

Advertisement

Gun violence is the number one killer of children under 21 in our country. You're either willing to do something about it, or you aren't. @MikeRogersforMI isn't. pic.twitter.com/wvnsSB3oWq — Elissa Slotkin (@ElissaSlotkin) October 15, 2024

Children, or more accurately, minors, are 17 or under. Among minors, gun violence is nowhere near number one. — Mark Starrett 🇺🇸 (@MTStarrett) October 15, 2024

18-20 aren’t children you moron. — Midwest Ordnance (@realMWO) October 15, 2024

"Children" does not include 18-21.



Are you planning to propose a constitutional amendment changing the age of adulthood? — JR Hoell, NH State Rep (@JRHoell) October 15, 2024

Almost all of this statistic is older teenagers and young adults in gangs shooting each other. — Victory Gin Woodworker (@DrunkWoodworker) October 15, 2024

So we're calling literal adults children now? 🤡 — MOAR GUNS, LESS TAXES! (@ThenAlexSaid1) October 15, 2024

“Under 21”



Childhood ends at 18 even for the gang members who you have to include (along with 21) to make that silly claim. — Cody Penn-Dent The Insufferable (@codypd) October 15, 2024

Deceitful. Take away 18-21 year olds & your entire argument falls apart. — Aaron (@AaronWesco) October 15, 2024

The only way to achieve this number is to exclude infants under the age of 1 and include adults between the ages of 18-21.



That's because most gun violence is drug-crime related, and this affects older teens and young adults.



End this by ending the War on Drugs. — Classical Liberal Caucus (@LP_CLC) October 15, 2024

And they believe the way to combat gang-related gun violence is to confiscate legally owned firearms from law-abiding citizens.

If she just said "children under 26" she could get an even larger number to make her point. As it is, there is a legal definition of a minor and it is a person that has not yet completed their 17th year... So, that would be 18 and under for those counting... — TexasGunTeacher (@PracticalCarry) October 15, 2024

I’m gettin’ really tired of this nonsense. Just keep moving the bar. Never address the underlying issues. Keep lying about the facts so you never actually fix any thing. Then lie some more. — Lee Wilson (@borgbait) October 15, 2024

But gun control always targets legal gun owners.

***