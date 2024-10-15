VIP
CNN: Kamala Harris Said She Might Prosecute Oil Companies for Climate Change
Joe Biden's Cognitive Health Is a Beam in the Left's Eye
One Tweet to Rule Them All! Zeek Arkham Destroys the Kamala Harris Agenda...
Golden Arch Rivals: Donald McDonald to One-Up the Kamburglar
Opportunity Economy: Walgreens to Close 1,200 Locations, Saying 25 Percent of Stores Are...
Leftists Who HATE 'Mansplaining' Are Very Quiet About Two MEN Facing Off in...
Gallup Poll Shows Trust in Media at HISTORIC LOWS (and It's All Self-Inflicted)
'Magic Bullets! Part Deux:' The New York Times Doubles Down in X-ray Controversy
Say It Ain't SNOW! Bath and Body Works Pulls Candle Due to Complaints...
Sam Stein Lauds Kamala Harris for Going on Fox News While Trump 'Sticks...
Mark Your Calendars 'Cause Cenk Uygur Said Something About Media Coverage of Kamala...
Georgetown University Posts Tweet Honoring Former Student Killed While Stabbing a Police O...
Biden-Harris Admin Does an ABOUT FACE, Says Iran Assassinating Trump Would Be Considered...
On the Ground in Pennsylvania: The Most Important Battleground State (Sponsored)

Michigan Senate Candidate Says Gun Violence Is Top Killer of 'Children Under 21'

Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on October 15, 2024
Twitchy

There still aren't enough replies for a Community Note, but during a debate, Michigan Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin claimed that gun violence is the number one killer of children under 21 in our country. We're glad that she was being honest and noted that she was counting 21-year-olds as "children." Throw in all of the gang bangers in Chicago ages 17 and up and you might be getting close to the truth.

And they believe the way to combat gang-related gun violence is to confiscate legally owned firearms from law-abiding citizens.

But gun control always targets legal gun owners.

