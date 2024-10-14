Meh: Politico Says No One Cares That Trump Hasn’t Released His Tax Returns

We haven't seen the infamous pee-pee tape, either. No, Donald Trump hasn't released his tax returns, but in October of 2023, IRS contractor Charles Littlejohn pleaded guilty to unauthorized disclosure of tax returns and return information after leaking Trump's returns.

Politico seems sad that there isn't much of a response to Trump not releasing his tax returns.

Trump hasn't released his tax returns. The response? Meh. https://t.co/4Z4glX53XA — POLITICO (@politico) October 13, 2024

Brian Faler reports:

Former President Donald Trump was once harshly criticized for failing to release his tax returns, but no one seems to care much anymore. Neither he nor his running mate JD Vance have disclosed their filings, and there’s no sign they intend to, though they could shed light on potential conflicts of interest and personal stakes they have in legislation before Congress. In past years, that would have been a big deal — it was a major issue in Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns. But it’s barely come up in this year’s contest or in the news media, though the race is a toss-up and lawmakers will take up next year a sweeping debate over the fate of trillions of dollars in tax cuts.

No one cares.

Nobody cares. Move on. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 13, 2024

I am more concerned about how the government squanders our taxes than I am about Trump’s tax returns. — ChazParker1 (@ChasParker1) October 13, 2024

Meh…



voters are more concerned how our taxpayer’s money flows to illegals and Iran etc. — TRUMP VANCE AMERICA FIRST 🇺🇸 (@drdrjojo) October 13, 2024

Oh good Lord. Are we doing this again??? 🙄 — UltraMAGAMacawMom (@BonkersMacaw) October 13, 2024

We don’t care. We like his policies and don’t like Kamala or her policies. — JeffersonX (@Jefferson1776X) October 13, 2024

NYT already illegally leaked them.



They were a nothing burger.



You all seem desperate. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 14, 2024

Yay, this again — Xcessive (@genXcessive) October 14, 2024

Especially since he has been treated so fairly and objectively by the press in the past. — Dauntlessone (@dauntlessone) October 13, 2024

Nobody cares because he does not cheat on his taxes. — Hydraman40 (@hydraman40) October 14, 2024

I despise Trump. But, there is no law saying he has to release his tax returns. So, stop whining about it. If it’s such a big issue, make it a law. — iteration5 (@TomIsOutsyde) October 13, 2024

lol

😆

Good times good times. pic.twitter.com/9VUglW9WMO — Happy to Know (@Lifecrd) October 13, 2024

Are we back on this again? — Vin Sidious (@VinSidious) October 13, 2024

We don’t care. This is desperation. 😂 — Art Vandegwei (@artvandegwei) October 13, 2024

Politico is trying to make Trump's tax returns a campaign issue by reporting on the fact that no one cares about them. That is desperation.

"A former IRS contractor, incensed at Trump’s stonewalling, is now in prison for leaking his tax data to the newspaper and other wealthy people’s information to ProPublica."



Another pyrrhic victory for the left. https://t.co/hAAaVjNgIF — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 14, 2024





***