Meh: Politico Says No One Cares That Trump Hasn’t Released His Tax Returns

Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on October 14, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We haven't seen the infamous pee-pee tape, either. No, Donald Trump hasn't released his tax returns, but in October of 2023, IRS contractor Charles Littlejohn pleaded guilty to unauthorized disclosure of tax returns and return information after leaking Trump's returns.

Politico seems sad that there isn't much of a response to Trump not releasing his tax returns.

Brian Faler reports:

Former President Donald Trump was once harshly criticized for failing to release his tax returns, but no one seems to care much anymore.

Neither he nor his running mate JD Vance have disclosed their filings, and there’s no sign they intend to, though they could shed light on potential conflicts of interest and personal stakes they have in legislation before Congress.

In past years, that would have been a big deal — it was a major issue in Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns. But it’s barely come up in this year’s contest or in the news media, though the race is a toss-up and lawmakers will take up next year a sweeping debate over the fate of trillions of dollars in tax cuts.

No one cares.

Politico is trying to make Trump's tax returns a campaign issue by reporting on the fact that no one cares about them. That is desperation.


***

