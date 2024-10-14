Bill Kristol: John Kelly and Jim Mattis Need to Cut Ads for Kamala...
While NASA Whines About White Supremacy, Elon Musk Reaches for the Stars
In an Effort To Run Cover for Kamala, Her Book Publisher Commits a...
CUE LEFTY MELTDOWNS! Las Vegas Review-Journal Endorses Trump With SCATHING Rebuke of Kamal...
Meh: Politico Says No One Cares That Trump Hasn’t Released His Tax Returns
DESPERATE Kamala Harris Tries to Win Back Black Men With Last-Minute Policy Proposals
Hunter Biden Laptop Story Broke Four Years Ago Today
WATCH: Iranian Activist DESTROYS Ta-Nehisi Coates and Trevor Noah Over Their Straight-Up S...
James Carville Says Trump Will Use the Military to Round Up Young Black...

Donald Trump Biopic 'The Apprentice' Bombs Big-Time

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on October 14, 2024
Twitter

This is something this editor had heard about a while ago but forgot. They made a movie about a young Donald Trump, starring Sebastian Stan (the Winter Soldier from the Marvel movies). According to Box Office Mojo, the conceit of the movie is this:

The story of how a young Donald Trump started his real-estate business in 1970s and '80s New York with the helping hand of infamous lawyer Roy Cohn.

Did they advertise this movie at all? It made a whopping $1,580,000 this weekend. That put it in tenth place this weekend, right after the re-release of "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

More people probably attended Trump rallies this weekend than saw the film. It might be a good movie, but your average Trump fan isn't going to trust Hollywood to do his story justice.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP MOVIE

