Donald Trump Biopic 'The Apprentice' Bombs Big-Time

This is something this editor had heard about a while ago but forgot. They made a movie about a young Donald Trump, starring Sebastian Stan (the Winter Soldier from the Marvel movies). According to Box Office Mojo, the conceit of the movie is this:

The story of how a young Donald Trump started his real-estate business in 1970s and '80s New York with the helping hand of infamous lawyer Roy Cohn.

Did they advertise this movie at all? It made a whopping $1,580,000 this weekend. That put it in tenth place this weekend, right after the re-release of "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

The Apprentice FLOPS at box office despite Sebastian Stan's acclaimed performance as Donald Trump https://t.co/vREJunJDDD pic.twitter.com/QS985DIhEp — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 14, 2024

Who acclaimed it? — Servant to Poo-bah the Cat (@PoobahTheCat) October 14, 2024

I had no clue this existed — Andy Scott (@AndyJScott) October 14, 2024

I might still go see it but honestly I’m gonna wait for it to go on streaming, this feels like a streaming film but they just HAD to have it be theatrical because of the election. — Hijinks (@Hijinkssss) October 14, 2024

Literally had no idea this was a thing until now. — The Mick (@Mickpundit) October 14, 2024

Who is this movie for? People who love Trump won’t want to see it. People who hate Trump won’t want to sit through it. What’s the audience for this? — chenalex (@chenalex) October 14, 2024

More people probably attended Trump rallies this weekend than saw the film. It might be a good movie, but your average Trump fan isn't going to trust Hollywood to do his story justice.

***