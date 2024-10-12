Tim Walz Says All Trump and Vance Know How to Manufacture Is Bulls**t

We guess this is Tim Walz being "America's dad" and a symbol of masculinity that will draw men to vote for him and Kamala Harris. Walz, who's never manufactured anything, says that all Donald Trump and J.D. Vance know how to manufacture is "bulls**t."

Advertisement

All Donald Trump and JD Vance know about manufacturing is how to manufacture bullshit. — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 11, 2024

That's pretty bold from someone who's manufactured his entire life story.

Speaking of “bullshit”. You manufactured your military service. Stolen Valor POS. — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) October 11, 2024

Coming from the guy that lied about his military record that’s quite a statement. — Real Defender🇺🇸 (@real_defender) October 11, 2024

And now Tampon Tim AWOL no-balls Walz is trying to copy Trump on the "mean tweets".



Hey Tim, it doesn't work when you're describing yourself!



But congrats on another knucklehead moment. What are we up to, four?



1) You weren't in Tiannamen Square.

2) You never saw combat.

3)… — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 11, 2024

3) You called Kamala a "Prostitutor". 4) You make friends with school shooters. Keep it up, Tampon Boy!

• "I carried weapons of war in war."

• "I am a retired command sergeant major."

• "I was the football coach at Mankato West."

• "If it was up to him, I wouldn’t have a family because of IVF."

• "I was in Hong Kong in May of '89. As the events were unfolding." — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 11, 2024

You might want to sit this one out. pic.twitter.com/QCMr8RWXXe — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 11, 2024

All Tim Walz knows how to manufacture is his lies.



Stolen valor, Tiananmen Square, and IVF come to mind.



What others? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 11, 2024

Your desperation is now palpable. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) October 11, 2024

Tough talk on X. Kinda different from the debate stage, no? — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 12, 2024

To the intern managing this account, you better make sure your boss doesn't have marks against his record for stretching the truth before accusing others.



It really sets you up for bad situations, like this:https://t.co/0RX1yUn9LF — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) October 11, 2024

Cool, now tell us how much time you spent in China and in combat zones again, Tim. — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) October 11, 2024

You are a compulsive liar. This is what you are known for. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) October 11, 2024

I remember the time J.D. Vance said he was a retired Command Sergeant Major. Oh wait! That was Tim Walz. — Snarky ™ (@ReallySnarky) October 11, 2024

Advertisement

Way to keep it classy, Timmy. — Monica Moussighi (@MoussighiLaw) October 11, 2024

He's trying to appear manly so that men will vote for Kamala Harris.

Oh Tampon Tim thinks using profanity makes him look edgy. So scary. pic.twitter.com/ZJTxmY0xTf — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) October 11, 2024

Man who lied about his military service, how he decided to go into politics and that he was at Tiananmen Square says what? — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) October 11, 2024

Says the guy who claimed STOLEN VALOR his entire political career‼️



3 mins of Timmy Tampon’s MANUFACTURED VALOR‼️



👇🔉 pic.twitter.com/BN2aLhd3GG — Conservative Nighthawk 🇺🇸 (@usa_nighthawk) October 11, 2024

Dude, your entire life is pic.twitter.com/lPdj1wLwdY — The Honker (@Honker0) October 12, 2024

Trump has built a few buildings. That's kind of like manufacturing.

***