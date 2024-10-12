Let's Talk About Donald Trump's 'Racist' Rally in Aurora, Colorado
Tim Walz Says All Trump and Vance Know How to Manufacture Is Bulls**t

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on October 12, 2024
AP Photo/Al Goldis

We guess this is Tim Walz being "America's dad" and a symbol of masculinity that will draw men to vote for him and Kamala Harris. Walz, who's never manufactured anything, says that all Donald Trump and J.D. Vance know how to manufacture is "bulls**t."

That's pretty bold from someone who's manufactured his entire life story.

3) You called Kamala a "Prostitutor". 

4) You make friends with school shooters. Keep it up, Tampon Boy!

He's trying to appear manly so that men will vote for Kamala Harris.

Trump has built a few buildings. That's kind of like manufacturing.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP J.D. VANCE TIM WALZ

