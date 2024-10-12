Man at Univision Town Hall Has Concerns About How Kamala Harris Was 'Elected'

Kamala Harris participated in a town hall on the Spanish-language network Univision and took questions from the audience … an audience that was reportedly hand-picked:

TOWN HALL: Kamala Harris's disastrous Univision town hall featured a 'fake' audience. 50% of the attendees were handpicked from across the country and flown to the town hall and were allowed to ask questions. The other 50% of the attendees were hired by an 'audience-for-hire'… pic.twitter.com/Z0MXqn2VQL — @amuse (@amuse) October 11, 2024

… an 'audience-for-hire' company and weren't allowed to ask questions. The event was completely stage directed and fake.

We don't know if it was entirely fake. One man in the audience threw Harris a curve ball, asking if she could clarify how she managed to secure the nomination without receiving any votes.

A voter tells Kamala he has big concerns about her shoving Biden aside and taking his place as the nominee without earning a single vote.



She rambles incoherently about COVID tests, but doesn't answer the question. pic.twitter.com/sdO3FQ0wml — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 11, 2024

A voter asks Kamala Harris about how she got nominated without earning a single vote, and pushing Biden aside so close the election. pic.twitter.com/2ae6nKeoW2 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 11, 2024

“I am honored to have earned the democratic nomination”



You didn’t earn squat!



You were INSTALLED and at the same time preaching about “saving democracy”



No one voted for you! — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) October 11, 2024

“Earned the nomination”. She earned nothing. She was installed. All the endorsements she mentions mean absolutely nothing since she has not been democratically nominated or voted for, and if she “wins” she will not have been democratically elected. — Anne P (@AnneP2095342) October 11, 2024

You didn’t earn it que mala. — Jess (@jessiprincey) October 11, 2024

She's never won an election



Always appointed and selected — Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) October 11, 2024

She still didn't explain how she got the nomination without a single vote — DaveFishersofmen3 (@DaveFishers3) October 11, 2024

Are you kidding me what a crap answer! Doesn't matter what she says she still took the decision away from the democratic voters. Hey you stupid Democrats why don't you take the time to make a decision on who you would really like to see in office. — Major Bad (@Major_Bad123) October 11, 2024

That’s the thing though: she was not elected — Zoë (@zoetenani) October 11, 2024

Joe Biden said on a podcast that he'd be on the November ballot unless he were hit by a freight train.

That’s a lot of whoppers packed into a 4 minute non-answer. — Gaby Lulu- 🌻 (@GabyLouSunshine) October 11, 2024

I don’t think that she could fit another lie in that non answer if she tried 😂😂😂. — TripleZ (@NotZ3Music) October 11, 2024

She never answered the question.

Just babbled along with her unrelated talking points. — Ireene Almayda (@IreeneAlmayda) October 11, 2024

He asked her about why she did not follow the democratic process and she just doubled down on it. — Royally Sage (@sage1411) October 11, 2024

That certainly was a long non-answer, although she did thank him for being so candid.

Kamala wasn't elected, and yet she seems to be the acting president of the United States; Biden was too mentally feeble to run against Donald Trump but he's well enough to run the country through January. We have our concerns too about how Harris was coronated.

