Man at Univision Town Hall Has Concerns About How Kamala Harris Was 'Elected'

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 12, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Kamala Harris participated in a town hall on the Spanish-language network Univision and took questions from the audience … an audience that was reportedly hand-picked:

… an 'audience-for-hire' company and weren't allowed to ask questions. The event was completely stage directed and fake.

We don't know if it was entirely fake. One man in the audience threw Harris a curve ball, asking if she could clarify how she managed to secure the nomination without receiving any votes.

Joe Biden said on a podcast that he'd be on the November ballot unless he were hit by a freight train.

That certainly was a long non-answer, although she did thank him for being so candid. 

Kamala wasn't elected, and yet she seems to be the acting president of the United States; Biden was too mentally feeble to run against Donald Trump but he's well enough to run the country through January. We have our concerns too about how Harris was coronated.

