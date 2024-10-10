Kamala Harris Campaign Unleashes the ‘Big Dog’

Ian Sams has a tough job. He's a spokesman for Kamala Harris and has to interpret her word salads for public consumption. Sams had some big news Thursday … the Harris/Walz campaign is unleashing the Big Dog.
What he means is that the desperate Harris/Walz campaign will have Bill Clinton hit battleground states. We're honestly surprised Clinton agreed to do it.
NEW >> The Harris campaign unleashes the Big Dog— Ian Sams (@IanSams) October 10, 2024
Bill Clinton to hit the rural South for Harris this week, stumping in Georgia and eastern North Carolina, "going back to a kind of campaigning that he hasn't done since before he became the 'Comeback Kid'"https://t.co/DcZUSxUDJp
So Clinton will be hitting the rural South for Harris.
This Bill Clinton? pic.twitter.com/V20c2Ax1Hj— GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) October 10, 2024
The last time Bill Clinton unleashed the "Big Dog," he was on Epstein's island.— J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) October 10, 2024
Im guessing having to dig up a serial misogynist to help you over the finish line means you’re not the strong woman you think you are.— Denise (@neeceetx) October 10, 2024
The sexual predator?— Holly Thornton 🐘🏈 (@beachmamax2) October 10, 2024
So much for the me too movement.
I guess it’s just (D)ifferent. 🙄
Sending out an 80 year old man who looks dead isn't gonna work— Toell Nemesis (@toellsnemesis) October 10, 2024
Total desperation. It won’t help her.— Snowy2014 (@Snowy20142) October 10, 2024
If this is the October surprise then I'm gonna rate this on a 0-10 scale as a "wet fart"— Charles F11 (@charlesf11) October 10, 2024
In a sense of time, this would be like calling Harry Truman out to help Jimmy Carter vs Ronald Reagan in 1980...— Blad (@tlindblad) October 10, 2024
October 10, 2024
It’s all hands on deck. They’re gonna make Jimmy Carter a greeter— Kemba (@kembageorge) October 10, 2024
I thought we weren’t going back.— Cheryl Drury (@CherylDrury10) October 10, 2024
That’s the big dog? 😂😂😂— Keeg (@KeeganLMoyer) October 10, 2024
That's the big dog.
I'm not sure what audience this is supposed to appeal to?— Suburban Bumpkin (@jenifer39) October 10, 2024
Kamala champions women by sending out......Bill Clinton and Doug Emhoff.— AdamInHTown (@AdamInHTown) October 10, 2024
Bill Clinton is a damaging figure to any campaign.— Tone Dante 📟 (@ToneDante) October 10, 2024
This thing is over. Harris’ campaign is in free fall and there will be no safety net.
You mean the hound dog— Jim (@Ringo1256) October 10, 2024
Clinton doesn't exactly scream "a new way forward." He's more famous for Epstein Island now than his presidency.
