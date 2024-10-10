Kamala Harris Campaign Unleashes the ‘Big Dog’

YIKES: Biden's Answer to Question About Israel and Netanyahu Is SO OFF BASE...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on October 10, 2024
Ian Sams has a tough job. He's a spokesman for Kamala Harris and has to interpret her word salads for public consumption. Sams had some big news Thursday … the Harris/Walz campaign is unleashing the Big Dog.

What he means is that the desperate Harris/Walz campaign will have Bill Clinton hit battleground states. We're honestly surprised Clinton agreed to do it.

So Clinton will be hitting the rural South for Harris.

That's the big dog.

Clinton doesn't exactly scream "a new way forward." He's more famous for Epstein Island now than his presidency.

***

Tags: BILL CLINTON KAMALA HARRIS

