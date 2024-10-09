WH Press Failed to Ask KJP About Story That Made Her Predecessor's 'Thorough...
Tim Walz's Daughter Stuck With the Check at Coffee Shop

Brett T.  |  5:15 PM on October 09, 2024
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Here's a funny little clip: Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz stopped into a local coffee shop to make an appearance. But it looks like the two walked away without paying, leaving Walz's daughter stuck with the check.

Joe Biden is president but at least he pays for his own ice cream … at least we think he does.

Trump carries around $100 bills for tip money.

We're certain someone from the campaign paid the tab and left a decent tip.

***

TIM WALZ DOUG EMHOFF

