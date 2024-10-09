Tim Walz's Daughter Stuck With the Check at Coffee Shop

Here's a funny little clip: Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz stopped into a local coffee shop to make an appearance. But it looks like the two walked away without paying, leaving Walz's daughter stuck with the check.
OMG: Kamala's husband & Tim Walz leave Walz's daughter at the counter without paying— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 9, 2024
"I feel exposed right now."
"Someone will be up here to pay." pic.twitter.com/AyT6R4jEhL
Harris/Walz: “We’re middle-class citizens!”— ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) October 9, 2024
Also Harris/Walz: “Ugh, you expect me to wait to pay for this? *snaps* Girl! *points to cashier* Pay the tab.”
Democrat's idea of the 'new masculinity' is not only misogynistic but cheap ... https://t.co/9p8jdIoCIZ— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 9, 2024
Joe Biden is president but at least he pays for his own ice cream … at least we think he does.
Very middle-class, Tim.— David Valiant (@valiant_memes) October 9, 2024
Unburdened by what has been...— Medical Grower 420 🇺🇸 (@medicalgrower42) October 9, 2024
These people may lead your country one day. Think about that. If they leave her hanging, what makes you think they wouldn't do the same to you and your family? 🤷♂️— Van Life Groyper 🚐 (@VanLifeGroyper) October 9, 2024
What a clown show— ElonMuskFeeds (@ElonXFeeds) October 9, 2024
“White Privilege”— Pedro Santana Jr (@Titx1300) October 9, 2024
This is who they really are ..— Vincent Au (@VincentAuGondor) October 9, 2024
They never pay
And if they actually pay, it’s with other people’s money
I don't know about Walz, but Doug's "Dinosaur Arms" when the check comes has been well known in LA long before he met Kamala.— Usually Right (@normouspenis) October 9, 2024
Donald Trump would have made sure that the servers got a decent tip!— Winston Smith October 1984 (@aNOMAD2024) October 9, 2024
Trump carries around $100 bills for tip money.
Meanwhile Trump paid for his groceries & someone else’s groceries & the left was mad about that 🤦🏽♀️— Kaydee King (@KaydeeKing) October 9, 2024
We're certain someone from the campaign paid the tab and left a decent tip.
***
