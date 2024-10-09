BBC Stands by ‘Kill the Jews’ Interviewee

The BBC has continued to host a Gazan medic even after learning about her social media history praising Palestinians who "killed the Jews."
BBC stands by ‘kill the Jews’ doctor https://t.co/EuGQNwoJLo— The Jewish Chronicle (@JewishChron) October 9, 2024
The Jewish Chronicle reports:
A Gazan doctor who praised Palestinians who “killed the Jews” appeared repeatedly on the BBC, even after the corporation had been told about her social media history, the JC can reveal.
The BBC was informed about Dr Amira Al-Assouli's past social media activity – which ranges from promising Israelis will be “vomited out” of the region, praising Jew-killers as “martyrs” and claiming “Jews are traitors” – after she appeared on a segment in March about Israel’s raid on Nasser hospital.
In one shocking post, Assouli wrote on Facebook in 2014 that “a thousand Jihad fighters shall be born with every martyr, and our land shall vomit your bodies out, you shall scattered in the land as you used to be and as Allah has written for you [sic]”.
In another post, she praised Gazans who “killed the Jews” and expressed joy over a “hero” synagogue shooter who murdered five people. When three civilians in Tel Aviv were killed in 2022, she called the attacker a “martyr” and said he will go to “heaven”.
This is my surprised face— Shiv is a velociraptor🥢🪷 (@Shiv_who_burns) October 9, 2024
No. This isn’t satire or parody.— Kosher🎗🧡 (@K0sher_C0ckney) October 9, 2024
The BBC has absolutely lost the fucking plot.
BBC continued to host Palestinian medic despite being informed about her.
pic.twitter.com/oDtVFgEhSr
She’s pure evil. A monster. Shameful on the BBC but so not surprised.— GrnAlligatorsRP (@GrnAlligatorsRP) October 9, 2024
@BBCBreaking what’s next for you all? A documentary of the peace movement of Al Queda and ISIS?— Nima Yamini (@NimaYamini) October 9, 2024
The BBC is basically Al Jazeera at this point as the UK adjusts to becoming part of the Ummah.— Theology in FIve (@TheologyinFive) October 9, 2024
That IS the BBC's plot, and has been at least since the nineties.— Novelist Rich Underhill 🇮🇱 (@AdonMadeon) October 9, 2024
Defund the BBC.— Anna Bonnar (@bonnar30014) October 9, 2024
WTF?!— Daniel Brewer (@DB_USMC2009) October 9, 2024
The BBC was low on the morality pole. But this is below even what I thought they would fall to.
This is disgusting and the "leadership" of the BBC needs to be flushed and rebuilt.
Why is this savage on TV in the first place?— dukiebear (@dukie_bear) October 9, 2024
The BBC is filth. A once great institution reduced to a pathetic propaganda machine.— thefarcanalian (@thefarcanalian) October 9, 2024
The BBC wanted someone on the inside to interview about Israel’s raid on Nasser hospital, and so they found this credible doctor to interview. And then, since they had her number, they invited her back again and again.
