BBC Stands by ‘Kill the Jews’ Interviewee

The BBC has continued to host a Gazan medic even after learning about her social media history praising Palestinians who "killed the Jews."

The Jewish Chronicle reports:

A Gazan doctor who praised Palestinians who “killed the Jews” appeared repeatedly on the BBC, even after the corporation had been told about her social media history, the JC can reveal.

The BBC was informed about Dr Amira Al-Assouli's past social media activity – which ranges from promising Israelis will be “vomited out” of the region, praising Jew-killers as “martyrs” and claiming “Jews are traitors” – after she appeared on a segment in March about Israel’s raid on Nasser hospital.

In one shocking post, Assouli wrote on Facebook in 2014 that “a thousand Jihad fighters shall be born with every martyr, and our land shall vomit your bodies out, you shall scattered in the land as you used to be and as Allah has written for you [sic]”.

In another post, she praised Gazans who “killed the Jews” and expressed joy over a “hero” synagogue shooter who murdered five people. When three civilians in Tel Aviv were killed in 2022, she called the attacker a “martyr” and said he will go to “heaven”.