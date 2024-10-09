Under The Bus! Biden Sticks by Claim He Is In Touch With DeSantis...
'A Beautiful Soul': Young Woman Shares Why She Chose Life For Medically Challenged...
Flashback: Stephen Colbert Appalled Trump Administration Lost Track of 545 Children
Go Woke, Go BROKE: Judge Rules Defamation Suit by Family of Boy Deadspin...
Black Lesbian Is Afraid Donald Trump Is Going to Have Her Exterminated
VIP
Republicans Plan to Use Kamala's Terrible Appearance on 'The View' to End Her...
This Week in WTAF!!! 'Bioethicist' Advocates Genetically Modifying People to Eat Less Meat...
CBS Had Different 'Editorial Standards' When They Interviewed Dad of 8-Year-Old Israeli Ho...
AP Gets WRECKED for Story on 'Flash Study' Blaming Human-Caused Climate Change for...
ELECTION INTERFERENCE: NY State Senator Tries to Get Madison Square Garden to Cancel...
Harris Campaign Backpedals BIG TIME After Tim Walz Calls to Abolish Electoral College...
WH Press Failed to Ask KJP About Story That Made Her Predecessor's 'Thorough...
FLASHBACK: During 2020 Colbert Appearance, Kamala Harris Told BLM Rioters to Keep Burning...
Tim Walz's Daughter Stuck With the Check at Coffee Shop

BBC Stands by ‘Kill the Jews’ Interviewee

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on October 09, 2024
BBC

The BBC has continued to host a Gazan medic even after learning about her social media history praising Palestinians who "killed the Jews."

Advertisement

The Jewish Chronicle reports:

A Gazan doctor who praised Palestinians who “killed the Jews” appeared repeatedly on the BBC, even after the corporation had been told about her social media history, the JC can reveal.

The BBC was informed about Dr Amira Al-Assouli's past social media activity – which ranges from promising Israelis will be “vomited out” of the region, praising Jew-killers as “martyrs” and claiming “Jews are traitors” – after she appeared on a segment in March about Israel’s raid on Nasser hospital.

In one shocking post, Assouli wrote on Facebook in 2014 that “a thousand Jihad fighters shall be born with every martyr, and our land shall vomit your bodies out, you shall scattered in the land as you used to be and as Allah has written for you [sic]”.

In another post, she praised Gazans who “killed the Jews” and expressed joy over a “hero” synagogue shooter who murdered five people. When three civilians in Tel Aviv were killed in 2022, she called the attacker a “martyr” and said he will go to “heaven”.

Recommended

Under The Bus! Biden Sticks by Claim He Is In Touch With DeSantis and Sticks It to Harris
Gordon K
Advertisement

The BBC wanted someone on the inside to interview about Israel’s raid on Nasser hospital, and so they found this credible doctor to interview. And then, since they had her number, they invited her back again and again.

***

Tags: BBC GAZA PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Under The Bus! Biden Sticks by Claim He Is In Touch With DeSantis and Sticks It to Harris
Gordon K
ELECTION INTERFERENCE: NY State Senator Tries to Get Madison Square Garden to Cancel Trump Rally
Amy Curtis
Flashback: Stephen Colbert Appalled Trump Administration Lost Track of 545 Children
Brett T.
Black Lesbian Is Afraid Donald Trump Is Going to Have Her Exterminated
Brett T.
Go Woke, Go BROKE: Judge Rules Defamation Suit by Family of Boy Deadspin Smeared As Racist Can Move Ahead
Amy Curtis
AP Gets WRECKED for Story on 'Flash Study' Blaming Human-Caused Climate Change for Hurricane Helene
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Under The Bus! Biden Sticks by Claim He Is In Touch With DeSantis and Sticks It to Harris Gordon K
Advertisement