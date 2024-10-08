Sen. Mitt Romney Reiterates He Won't Vote for Donald Trump

Report: FBI Probe of Brett Kavanaugh Sexual Assault Allegations Hampered by Trump Administ...
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on October 08, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, file

Sen. MItt Romney has made it clear that he won't be voting for Donald Trump next month. But why hasn't he taken the plunge like fellow Republican Liz Cheney and endorsed Kamala Harris? Romney apparently sees a future for himself in a Republican Party that's not centered around Trump. 

Exactly.

Romney is the kind of Republican that Democrats love. Of course, he was Hitler when he was running for president and was going to kill Big Bird and make tampons illegal. They're right … Romney is how we got President Donald Trump.

***

