Sen. Mitt Romney Reiterates He Won't Vote for Donald Trump

Sen. MItt Romney has made it clear that he won't be voting for Donald Trump next month. But why hasn't he taken the plunge like fellow Republican Liz Cheney and endorsed Kamala Harris? Romney apparently sees a future for himself in a Republican Party that's not centered around Trump.

Mitt Romney reiterates he won't vote for Trump — but won't publicly endorse Harris



“I’ve made it very clear that I don’t want Donald Trump to be the next president of the United States, and you’re going to have to do the very difficult calculation of what that would mean" pic.twitter.com/KboVBRGKYO — Samuel Benson (@sambbenson) October 8, 2024

Is Mitt Romney actually as delusional as he sounds here? Because most people who are as delusional as he sounds here have permanent residency in asylums or mental institutions. https://t.co/QRwO9uVaPS — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 8, 2024

As I said before, Mitt Romney worrying about having influence in the GOP is like a eunuch worrying that he's impotent. Romney couldn't have less of a voice in the party if he were dead. Which he will be sooner than later. Whatever happens post-Trump, he'll have no say in it. pic.twitter.com/j0XNk8doci — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 8, 2024

Even Liz Cheney isn't so detached from reality that she's spouting nonsense about her voice and influence in the Republican Party after Trump. She at least has enough self-awareness to know she was thrown out of a window. Just absolute lunatic galaxy brain stuff from Romney. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 8, 2024

Mitt Romney is a guy who reads the paper in the morning, watches NBC Nightly News, and then thinks he’s well informed. — PopeHat ‘n Vestments Inc.⭐️ (@PontifHat) October 8, 2024

As a resident of Utah: I apologize. — Utah Conservative (@coninutah) October 8, 2024

Mitt is desperate to stay relevant. It’s been a while since he has been close to being relevant — Cindy (@luvthecountry) October 8, 2024

No wonder this guy lost; he loves buddying up with and looking good to the people who make no pretense they’d love nothing more than to stab him in the back.



He doesn’t seem to understand he and his ilk *are the reason we got Trump in the first place* — Rufus Rutilius (@RRutilius753) October 8, 2024

Exactly.

Who f'ing cares what Romney thinks or does? — Two bricks short (@didthat1x) October 8, 2024

No respect for this pansy. Who cares. — Brue. (@aprebrue) October 8, 2024

There's the rationale behind the impeachment votes. Done to prevent him from running again. Got it. — nock (@pwnnoobies) October 8, 2024

Romney is the kind of Republican that Democrats love. Of course, he was Hitler when he was running for president and was going to kill Big Bird and make tampons illegal. They're right … Romney is how we got President Donald Trump.

