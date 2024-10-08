See the Problem? Brian Stelter Chides Marco Rubio for Questioning Government Numbers

Sen. Mitt Romney Reiterates He Won't Vote for Donald Trump
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on October 08, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

CNN Chief Media Analyst Brian Stelter sees a problem. You see, Sen. Marco Rubio on Friday questioned the September jobs report that said 240,000 jobs were created, smashing expectations. Of course that number will end up getting revised downward. But Rubio cast doubt on a government statistic. 

On Monday, though, Rubio was urging constituents to heed evacuation alerts. See the problem?

Yes, the problem is with the government's jobs report. Is Stelter suggesting we blindly accept every piece of data that comes from the government?

Then what is it?

People aren't assuming it's all a lie. They just don't trust the jobs data because it's been revised downward every month.

***

