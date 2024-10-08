See the Problem? Brian Stelter Chides Marco Rubio for Questioning Government Numbers

CNN Chief Media Analyst Brian Stelter sees a problem. You see, Sen. Marco Rubio on Friday questioned the September jobs report that said 240,000 jobs were created, smashing expectations. Of course that number will end up getting revised downward. But Rubio cast doubt on a government statistic.

On Monday, though, Rubio was urging constituents to heed evacuation alerts. See the problem?

On Friday @MarcoRubio was casting doubt about government data, alleging the jobs report was "fake." Today he is imploring Floridians to believe government data – specifically @NOAA's forecasts – and heed evacuation alerts. See the problem? pic.twitter.com/HSmFo7kv0f — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 8, 2024

Yes, the problem is with the government's jobs report. Is Stelter suggesting we blindly accept every piece of data that comes from the government?

Ultimately this is all about trust. Having absolute trust in the government is irrational – but so is having NO trust at all. When people assume it's all a lie, it's all fake, it's all corrupt, they can't engage rationally with the world. Rebuilding trust bit by bit is Job #1. pic.twitter.com/vyVuXhl8rd — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 8, 2024

So the rule is that if you ever believe any government agency on anything you must believe all government agencies on everything — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) October 8, 2024

no. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 8, 2024

Then what is it?

Holy hell Brian this is dumb even by your nonexistent standards — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) October 8, 2024

The jobs numbers have been revised down by this administration almost every single month.



Why would we keep believing the numbers they put out? — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) October 8, 2024

Jobs reports under Biden-Harris have been revised downward 94% of the time. See the problem? Or you prefer to ignore it? — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 8, 2024

See the problem? pic.twitter.com/hVRVnvahQk — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) October 8, 2024

You can’t possibly be serious…



There is no history of every weather forecaster faking hurricane predictions for some sort of mysterious political gain.



There is with the jobs numbers, and the political motivation is obvious.



Also, no lives are at stake with the jobs numbers! — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) October 8, 2024

So the logic is, if you don’t trust a jobs report put out by the government 30 days before an election, then you have no right to agree with them on the weather. — Jack Musgrave (@RealJMusgrave) October 8, 2024

That is a huge non sequitur.



Tell me you don’t actually believe this is in any way meaningful for any purpose other than pointing out they both involve numbers being written down somewhere. — Cody Penn-Dent The Insufferable (@codypd) October 8, 2024

I can’t believe CNN thought bringing this guy back was going to help their ratings. — Emily Chapple (@blonde4thewin) October 8, 2024

Hey, Tater, do the jobs numbers get drastically revised down every month?



Did the Biden admin recently admit that even the numbers that were revised down were off by nearly 1 million jobs? — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) October 8, 2024

No, the only problem I see is someone with a television presence comparing two things that have nothing to do with each other. Weather forecasts and job data are not related or recorded in the same manner. — Jennifer (@DudeAndBear) October 8, 2024

The difference is one has a history of accuracy the other does not. See the problem? — EEE (@EEElverhoy) October 8, 2024

People aren't assuming it's all a lie. They just don't trust the jobs data because it's been revised downward every month.

