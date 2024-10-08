Report: FBI Probe of Brett Kavanaugh Sexual Assault Allegations Hampered by Trump Administration

One way Senator Kamala Harris made a name for herself was during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, where she was convinced he was a gang rapist. The FBI looked into the allegations and found no proof of anything. Now the Washington Post is reporting that the Trump White House "constrained" the FBI's probe of sexual assault allegations.

FBI probe of sexual assault claims against Brett Kavanaugh constrained by Trump White House, report finds, via @BethReinhard https://t.co/6fqG0gGu8L — Rosalind Helderman (@PostRoz) October 8, 2024

They're still doing this, but nothing yet on the deeply sourced story of the Second Gentleman slapping a woman around. https://t.co/lfKjRozWFx — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 8, 2024

The assault claims against Kamala Harris’s husband have more collaboration. The “victim” in the Kavanaugh saga can’t even produce one witness to prove she even has ever met Brett Kavanaugh. The friend she said drove her there says she’s never met him. — commonsense (@commonsense258) October 8, 2024

Cool. Can we talk about Doug Emhoff being a domestic abuser too? — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) October 8, 2024

How's the investigation going into allegations about Doug? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) October 8, 2024

Now do Emhoff — Matt M. (@MayfieldMC) October 8, 2024

We have no proof that Kavanaugh even knew Blasey Ford, yet you keep flogging this. Meanwhile, any updates to the abuse claims against Doug Emhoff? — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) October 8, 2024

Why don’t you report on Doug Emhoff being an abuser? — E. Perez (@eplatina9) October 8, 2024

Anything on the more recent, and better sourced stories on Doug Emhoff's public masterclass in domestic violence, or Tim Walz's public anger against his son?



Or are you just a partisan obsessive with vaginal warts? — Si O'Gnomic (@Psyonomic) October 8, 2024

Doug Emhoff beats women and you have zero interest. Go fuck yourself. — 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) October 8, 2024

No corroborating evidence or witnesses.



Now do Doug Emhoff... — Andrew (@cheese19300) October 8, 2024

It seems as though most people have put the Kavanaugh sexual assault claims to bed, but are very curious about the more recent and actually corroborated allegations against Doug Emhoff. The Daily Mail has looked into it:

The media's champion male role model Doug Emhoff was reportedly "inappropriate" and "misogynistic" at work according to a former colleague.



Doug allegedly punished female coworkers who didn't flirt with him and held male-only cocktail hours.



Misogynists for Harris! pic.twitter.com/Ej7VqpVDMS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 8, 2024





