Sen. Mitt Romney Reiterates He Won't Vote for Donald Trump
See the Problem? Brian Stelter Chides Marco Rubio for Questioning Government Numbers
Joe Scarborough Wonders What Madness 'Created a Permission Structure' to Vote for Trump
MSNBC Calls Elon Musk the ‘World’s Leading Spreader of Disinformation’
Tim Scott Calls Out CBS News' DEI Strategist For His Racist Social Media...
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Likens Opposition to Teachers' Union Loan to Slavery
Democrat Strategist Suggests Donald Trump Wants to Perform Eugenics
BA-BA-HOO-BOY! Kamala Face Plants AGAIN Explaining 'Strength vs. Weakness' to Howard Stern
Process Is the Punishment: Masterpiece Cake Shop, Target of Leftist Bullies, Wins in...
MSNBC's SO DESPERATE to Help Kamala They've Resorted to Saying Trump's 'Frightened' of...
What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Toronto Med School Wants 75 Percent of Admissions...
THIS IS FINE: China Apparently HACKED Verizon, AT&T and Maybe U.S. Wiretap Systems
NASA Astronauts' Outer Space View of Hurricane Milton Is Both Awe-Inspiring and Sobering
YOU'RE the Sitting VP! Kamala Harris Forgets Who's in Charge, Insists We Need...

Report: FBI Probe of Brett Kavanaugh Sexual Assault Allegations Hampered by Trump Administration

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on October 08, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File, Pool

One way Senator Kamala Harris made a name for herself was during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, where she was convinced he was a gang rapist. The FBI looked into the allegations and found no proof of anything. Now the Washington Post is reporting that the Trump White House "constrained" the FBI's probe of sexual assault allegations.

Advertisement

Recommended

Tim Scott Calls Out CBS News' DEI Strategist For His Racist Social Media ... Annnnnnd He's Gone
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

It seems as though most people have put the Kavanaugh sexual assault claims to bed, but are very curious about the more recent and actually corroborated allegations against Doug Emhoff. The Daily Mail has looked into it:


***

Tags: FBI WASHINGTON POST BRETT KAVANAUGH DOUG EMHOFF

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Scott Calls Out CBS News' DEI Strategist For His Racist Social Media ... Annnnnnd He's Gone
Aaron Walker
See the Problem? Brian Stelter Chides Marco Rubio for Questioning Government Numbers
Brett T.
Joe Scarborough Wonders What Madness 'Created a Permission Structure' to Vote for Trump
Brett T.
Sen. Mitt Romney Reiterates He Won't Vote for Donald Trump
Brett T.
BA-BA-HOO-BOY! Kamala Face Plants AGAIN Explaining 'Strength vs. Weakness' to Howard Stern
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: CBS News’ 60 Minutes DECEPTIVELY EDITS Kamala's Word Salad Response on Israel
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tim Scott Calls Out CBS News' DEI Strategist For His Racist Social Media ... Annnnnnd He's Gone Aaron Walker
Advertisement