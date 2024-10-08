As you know, Elon Musk has endorsed Donald Trump and even appeared with him Saturday at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The talking heads at MSNBC couldn't let that slide, and declared Musk to be the "world's leading spreader of disinformation."

Advertisement

MSNBC calls Elon Musk “The world’s leading spreader of disinformation”



They’re also not taking his appearance at the Trump rally very well 🤣 pic.twitter.com/u9B64KSl5V — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) October 7, 2024

They also criticize his vertical leap, which shows you how serious they are.

MSNBC is a hub of disinformation itself — ElonMuskFeeds (@ElonXFeeds) October 7, 2024

Joy Reid enters the chat.

Maddow enters the chat.

Hassan enters the chat.

Scarborough enters the chat.



😂😂 — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) October 7, 2024

Elon Derangement Syndrome — WheelsInFocus (@WheelsInFocus) October 7, 2024

When Musk wanted to know more about the crisis at the border, he traveled to the border. He got his information first-hand.

Legacy media calling Elon the world's leading spreader of disinformation



Is the pot calling the kettle black — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) October 7, 2024

Elon looked vertically athletic to me.



They claim someone is spreading disinformation but they don’t tell you exactly what that disinformation is. — Sherry (@Sherry097344271) October 7, 2024

Weird that I can watch a clip from MSNBC on Elon’s “disinformation” platform. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) October 7, 2024

Their grip on information is crumbling — Mark Sullivan (@Sullie870125) October 7, 2024

MSNBC and NPR - both can just be gone. No problems here. — JessStar (@JStarNY4) October 7, 2024

The corrupt are getting desperate. — Dr Vincent Sativa 🇺🇸 (@The_Weed_Shop) October 7, 2024

MSNBC, which just had one of its producers caught on hidden camera admitting the network is indistinguishable from the Democrat Party, says with a straight face that Elon Musk is the “world’s leading spreader of disinformation.”



HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/uvH9ryCdGa — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 7, 2024

Fake news media is so bad! It is almost parody at this point. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 7, 2024

The projection here by MSNBC is at record levels — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 7, 2024

Someone ought to whip the stupid out of people like this. — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) October 7, 2024

The MSM is losing its ability to control the narrative and they don’t like it. — the chosen orca (@thechosenorca) October 7, 2024

And this is their professional coverage of the huge rally in Butler, where Trump had previously been shot. They're making fun of Musk's vertical leap.

***