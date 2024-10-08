Joe Scarborough Wonders What Madness 'Created a Permission Structure' to Vote for Trump
Tim Scott Calls Out CBS News' DEI Strategist For His Racist Social Media...
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Likens Opposition to Teachers' Union Loan to Slavery
Democrat Strategist Suggests Donald Trump Wants to Perform Eugenics
BA-BA-HOO-BOY! Kamala Face Plants AGAIN Explaining 'Strength vs. Weakness' to Howard Stern
Process Is the Punishment: Masterpiece Cake Shop, Target of Leftist Bullies, Wins in...
MSNBC's SO DESPERATE to Help Kamala They've Resorted to Saying Trump's 'Frightened' of...
What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Toronto Med School Wants 75 Percent of Admissions...
THIS IS FINE: China Apparently HACKED Verizon, AT&T and Maybe U.S. Wiretap Systems
NASA Astronauts' Outer Space View of Hurricane Milton Is Both Awe-Inspiring and Sobering
YOU'RE the Sitting VP! Kamala Harris Forgets Who's in Charge, Insists We Need...
The Ones She Stole From Trump? Kamala Harris Says Republicans 'Quietly' Agree With...
Keith Olbermann Has Terminal Case of Elon Derangement Syndrome, Wants Musk DEPORTED for...
Helene Survivor's List of What Helped Her -- And What Didn't -- Tells...

MSNBC Calls Elon Musk the ‘World’s Leading Spreader of Disinformation’

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 08, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As you know, Elon Musk has endorsed Donald Trump and even appeared with him Saturday at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The talking heads at MSNBC couldn't let that slide, and declared Musk to be the "world's leading spreader of disinformation."

Advertisement

They also criticize his vertical leap, which shows you how serious they are.

When Musk wanted to know more about the crisis at the border, he traveled to the border. He got his information first-hand.

Recommended

Tim Scott Calls Out CBS News' DEI Strategist For His Racist Social Media ... Annnnnnd He's Gone
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

And this is their professional coverage of the huge rally in Butler, where Trump had previously been shot. They're making fun of Musk's vertical leap.

***

Tags: DISINFORMATION DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Scott Calls Out CBS News' DEI Strategist For His Racist Social Media ... Annnnnnd He's Gone
Aaron Walker
BA-BA-HOO-BOY! Kamala Face Plants AGAIN Explaining 'Strength vs. Weakness' to Howard Stern
Grateful Calvin
Joe Scarborough Wonders What Madness 'Created a Permission Structure' to Vote for Trump
Brett T.
WATCH: CBS News’ 60 Minutes DECEPTIVELY EDITS Kamala's Word Salad Response on Israel
Aaron Walker
MSNBC's SO DESPERATE to Help Kamala They've Resorted to Saying Trump's 'Frightened' of Her Youth, Beauty
Amy Curtis
Joe Biden Backs the Bus Up for Good Measure, Further HUMILIATES Kamala Over Her DeSantis Phone Call Lie
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tim Scott Calls Out CBS News' DEI Strategist For His Racist Social Media ... Annnnnnd He's Gone Aaron Walker
Advertisement