Joe Scarborough Wonders What Madness 'Created a Permission Structure' to Vote for Trump

It's funny watching Mika Brzezinski act like a bobblehead for her husband's rantings. Joe Scarborough says that immigrants have kept our country young for 240 years, but he wants immigration to be legal. He might not have noticed since he's in the MSNBC bubble, but the Biden-Harris administration has let tens of millions into the country illegally. But he's worried about the poor Haitian migrants who've taken over Springfield, Ohio who have temporary protected status.

Scarborough claims he doesn't hate Donald Trump, but he loves America, and he thinks we'll look back 10 years from now and ask what madness led people to create a "permission structure" to vote for a man who's lying every day.

.@JoeNBC: "10 years from now, people will look back on these columns, on the apologists for Trump, on this moment, and they'll ask, 'What madness consumed those people trying to create a permission structure to vote for a man who's lying every day and has no problems lying?'" pic.twitter.com/n3ASCbOgmj — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) October 8, 2024

No, we will look back and ask ourselves how come millions of people were consumed with hate for one guy for over 8 years! — Caroline Kliby (@SchnurreZueri) October 8, 2024

The madness is Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“we need to talk about it because the lies are spreading”



Indeed.



And you are a big part of the problem. pic.twitter.com/eK4fijKxnY — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) October 8, 2024

He actually said, "You know, now a murderer, I believe this, it's in their genes. And we got a lot of bad genes in our country right now."



But you already knew that but you lie anyway because you are a lying liar who lies. pic.twitter.com/Bg12NY9nLZ — Dave (@davespace_) October 8, 2024

No. Nobody will be doing that… and Joe and Mika will be long forgotten.. — Oscar Hancock_15 (@OscarHancock15_) October 8, 2024

Talk about cognitive dissonance! — Reyna (@_Reyna_) October 8, 2024

Zero self awareness. — James (@SarcasticNomad1) October 8, 2024

My God. You are so dramatic. 😂 — Steph (@Steph93065) October 8, 2024

You really are so exhausting. It's just exhausting. — Jerry'sGirlSC🇺🇸 (@JerrysGirlAsP) October 8, 2024

Permission structure? Does he mean a free and fair election? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 8, 2024

Joe Scarborough was a member of Mar A Lago for years.



He put Donald Trump on his television show 41 times during the 2016 primaries 10 of which were phone call interviews.



He hosted Trump in a counter program interview during a GOP debate. He traveled to Iowa with him.



And… https://t.co/Vg9qoHCzut — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 8, 2024

I think like Olbermann, he's genuinely lost his mind. — Nick Jay (@Nick_Jay_D) October 8, 2024

This is more than just political posturing. He is proving to the world what a back-stabbing little bitch he is. Only a genuine traitor would betray a former friend this way. — JediClampett (@jedi_clampett) October 8, 2024

Boy is Joe Scarborough gonna really hate it when he meets Joe Scarborough.https://t.co/FrqH7y4OeE



To think that it all collapsed because apparently Joe and Mika were no longer getting free travel and hotel stays. pic.twitter.com/ExKDNa9oYq — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) October 8, 2024

A "permission structure" ??? Who in the world do these people think they are? — Chris Wilson (@ChrisWilson379) October 8, 2024

Yes, a permission structure allowing people to vote for Donald Trump. It shouldn't even be allowed.

***