Joe Scarborough Wonders What Madness 'Created a Permission Structure' to Vote for Trump

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on October 08, 2024
Twitter

It's funny watching Mika Brzezinski act like a bobblehead for her husband's rantings. Joe Scarborough says that immigrants have kept our country young for 240 years, but he wants immigration to be legal. He might not have noticed since he's in the MSNBC bubble, but the Biden-Harris administration has let tens of millions into the country illegally. But he's worried about the poor Haitian migrants who've taken over Springfield, Ohio who have temporary protected status.

Scarborough claims he doesn't hate Donald Trump, but he loves America, and he thinks we'll look back 10 years from now and ask what madness led people to create a "permission structure" to vote for a man who's lying every day.

The madness is Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Yes, a permission structure allowing people to vote for Donald Trump. It shouldn't even be allowed.

