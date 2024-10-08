Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Likens Opposition to Teachers' Union Loan to Slavery

We didn't think it was possible for there to be a mayor worse than Lori Lightfoot, but her successor, Brandon Johnson, is magnitudes worse. Here he is arguing the case for a $300 million loan to fund the demands of the Chicago Teachers Union. Part of his argument is that critics of the plan are like Confederates who thought it would be fiscally irresponsible to liberate the slaves.

🚨This is insane. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said critics who oppose his plan to take out a high-interest $300 million loan to fund the demands of the Chicago Teachers Union have the same kind of views as the confederacy had when it came to freeing slaves:



“The so-called… pic.twitter.com/zhLyHsSSm4 — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) October 8, 2024

“The so-called fiscally responsible stewards are making the same argument. When our people wanted to be liberated and emancipated in this country, the argument was, ‘you can’t free Black people because it would be too expensive. They said it would be fiscally irresponsible for this country to liberate Black people. And now you have detractors making the same argument of the confederacy when it comes to public education in this system. These are the people who package these gimmicks, lied to our people, stole money from our people, refuse to pay into the pension system, left the taxpayers with the bill, and for me to fix it.”

Is he really comparing the teachers' union to slaves?

NEW: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson wants the city's school district – which already has a $505 million deficit – to take out a $300 million high-interest payday loan to placate the teachers union.



He compares opposition to his plan to SLAVERY. pic.twitter.com/JdYVFPYiJP — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 8, 2024

The Chicago Teachers Union, his top campaign contributor, also compared reopening schools to slavery. pic.twitter.com/PK9ahoZHna — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 8, 2024

The Chicago Teachers Union, his top campaign contributor, also said "The push to reopen schools is rooted in sexism, racism and misogyny." pic.twitter.com/vY5CxewXsm — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 8, 2024

Chicago is already spending nearly $30,000 per pupil, has doubled spending in a decade, and its test scores are tanking.



More money will not fix this broken system. https://t.co/Z0X9VdN6Ug pic.twitter.com/pmPyZFI8OF — Jason Bedrick 🇺🇸🎗️🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) October 8, 2024

The answer to public schools' lack of performance is always blamed on a lack of money. For $30,000 a student, you'd expect them to be proficient in math and reading.

The guy really is shameless.

***