Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Likens Opposition to Teachers' Union Loan to Slavery

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on October 08, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

We didn't think it was possible for there to be a mayor worse than Lori Lightfoot, but her successor, Brandon Johnson, is magnitudes worse. Here he is arguing the case for a $300 million loan to fund the demands of the Chicago Teachers Union. Part of his argument is that critics of the plan are like Confederates who thought it would be fiscally irresponsible to liberate the slaves.

“The so-called fiscally responsible stewards are making the same argument. When our people wanted to be liberated and emancipated in this country, the argument was, ‘you can’t free Black people because it would be too expensive. They said it would be fiscally irresponsible for this country to liberate Black people. And now you have detractors making the same argument of the confederacy when it comes to public education in this system. These are the people who package these gimmicks, lied to our people, stole money from our people, refuse to pay into the pension system, left the taxpayers with the bill, and for me to fix it.”

Is he really comparing the teachers' union to slaves?

The answer to public schools' lack of performance is always blamed on a lack of money. For $30,000 a student, you'd expect them to be proficient in math and reading.

The guy really is shameless.

