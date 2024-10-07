On October 7, Reuters Posts Photo of Gaza Woman 'Haunted by Memories'

It's October 7, the one-year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack on the Nova Music Festival in Israel, where 1,200 Israelis were slaughtered and another 230 taken hostage. You would think that would be the story of the day. There was a ceasefire up until then, which Hamas broke. They started a war they couldn't win.

Reuters Pictures decided to mark October 7 with a photo of a Gazan woman … "a picture of her grief gripped the world." What was she grieving? Most Palestinians (well, mostly men) were in the street celebrating.

A picture of her grief gripped the world. A year on, Gaza woman haunted by memories 📷 Mohammed Salem pic.twitter.com/LgiGxu7ty2 — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) October 7, 2024

I'm not sure what this Gazan woman was grieving on Oct 7th, when the only Gazans killed were those who stormed into Israel to murder Jews. Regardless, Reuters could have picked any day of the year to post this picture. The decision to post it today was an intentional choice. https://t.co/BI4pGCth0r — daniela 📚 (@daniela127) October 7, 2024

Why was she grieving on October 7, 2023? — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 7, 2024

Was her kid one of the attackers on Israel that day? — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) October 7, 2024

Is she grieving because her people supported October 7th and are now suffering the consequences? — Polite Nomad (@PoliteNomad) October 7, 2024

What? Palestinians attacked Israel on 10/7/23. That’s the grief you should be focused on today. — WhatsTheFuss? (@WhatsFuss) October 7, 2024

Who exactly was she mourning one year ago today, @reuterspictures? The only Gazans that had died by this point were themselves terrorists who had crossed the border to joyously take part in a pogrom. — Keegan Nazzari (@Keegan_Nazzari) October 7, 2024

Not sure I understand I’m afraid. I saw Gazans CHEERING on the massacre in the streets with my own eyes!!! — MC Turner (@MeganTu15811522) October 7, 2024

On the anniversary of the 10/7 massacre?

She's not yet grieving enough. — Crazy Druid (@CraigVecellio) October 7, 2024

Was she one of the Palestinians celebrating the Israeli captives and dead young women being paraded in the streets? — Hiding In California (@hidingincali) October 7, 2024

She must be crying for the Jewish people that were raped, murdered and taken hostage that day? — SandyS (@SandyS121718) October 7, 2024

Did Hamas terrorists think she was a Jew and try to rape and murder her a year ago? — Farbrook (@CellarDoor747) October 7, 2024

What Gazan was killed on Oct 7th? If any, it was errant fire from their own people. And why in God's name would you post this particular picture on today of all days? Your bias is showing loud and clear! — LadyL (@LadyL46635798) October 7, 2024

What was she grieving on October 7? All of the Israelis being slaughtered? Of all the photos Reuters could post today, they chose this one.

