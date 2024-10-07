On October 7, Reuters Posts Photo of Gaza Woman 'Haunted by Memories'

Twice Monthly Webinar Series Discusses Climate Change, Equity, and FEMA Programs
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on October 07, 2024
meme

It's October 7, the one-year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack on the Nova Music Festival in Israel, where 1,200 Israelis were slaughtered and another 230 taken hostage. You would think that would be the story of the day. There was a ceasefire up until then, which Hamas broke. They started a war they couldn't win.

Reuters Pictures decided to mark October 7 with a photo of a Gazan woman … "a picture of her grief gripped the world." What was she grieving? Most Palestinians (well, mostly men) were in the street celebrating.

What was she grieving on October 7? All of the Israelis being slaughtered? Of all the photos Reuters could post today, they chose this one.

***

Tags: GAZA HAMAS PALESTINIAN REUTERS

