Haitian Group Seeks Arrest Warrants for Donald Trump and JD Vance

A group of Haitians has requested that arrest warrants be issued for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance. However, it doesn't look like that's going to happen.

Straight Arrow News reports:

A panel of judges in Ohio rejected a Haitian group’s request to issue arrest warrants against former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio. In September, the Haitian Bridge Alliance asked the Clark County Court to charge Trump and Vance on several counts including disrupting public services and making false alarms. The lawsuit came following the claims the Republican politicians made about Haitian migrants in Springfield eating their pets. Dozens of bomb threats were reported, which caused safety concerns. On Saturday, Oct. 5, the court announced it found no probable cause to issue the warrants or misdemeanor charges against Trump and Vance.

We're guessing an NGO came up with the Haitian Bridge Alliance and got it organized.

