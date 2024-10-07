CNN: Donald Trump Will Absolutely Try to Exterminate Groups of People With Different Genes

Donald Trump's second term sure is going to be different than his first. He's going to declare himself a dictator, put tanks in the streets, and send SEAL Team Six to round up his political opponents. According to Democratic strategist Aisha Mills, Trump is also absolutely going to try to exterminate groups of people with different genes.
CNN doubles down on the rhetoric:— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 7, 2024
"Trump will absolutely try to exterminate groups of people with different genes" pic.twitter.com/M72XmdQHSV
And MSNBC's "Morning Joe" was butthurt that Trump had the temerity to talk about inflammatory Democrat rhetoric leading to the two assassination attempts on his life at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
They are so crazy! Trump was President for 4 years already. Hello??— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2024
Stop that! Don’t you know that facts are for far-right extremists?— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 7, 2024
Trump broke the fake news media, BIGLY— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 7, 2024
What law would allow him to do that?— Joey Mannarino 🇺🇸 (@JoeyMannarinoUS) October 7, 2024
What part of the Constitution would make that okay?
Even if he wanted to do that, which he absolutely doesn’t, there’s no mechanism by which he could do it.
So they’re blabbering on and on about something that has no meaning.
This is the rhetoric that incites violence.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 7, 2024
That's exactly what it is, but don't tell Joe Scarborough that.
They’re trying to get him killed— JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) October 7, 2024
These people are out of their minds.— Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) October 7, 2024
The left really wants him dead.— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 7, 2024
This is incitement.— Jason Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) October 7, 2024
I guess CNN has given up on trying to clean up their image.— Minds of E. (@MindsOfEuropa24) October 7, 2024
Imagine if Trump's opponents were sane and stuck to the actual issues and not prosecution fantasies. We could have an actual race and not non-stop fear-mongering.
