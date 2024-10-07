CNN: Donald Trump Will Absolutely Try to Exterminate Groups of People With Different Genes

Brian Stelter Calls Out the ‘Ugly Misogyny’ Following Kamala Harris’ Podcast Appearance
Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on October 07, 2024
X

Donald Trump's second term sure is going to be different than his first. He's going to declare himself a dictator, put tanks in the streets, and send SEAL Team Six to round up his political opponents. According to Democratic strategist Aisha Mills, Trump is also absolutely going to try to exterminate groups of people with different genes.

And MSNBC's "Morning Joe" was butthurt that Trump had the temerity to talk about inflammatory Democrat rhetoric leading to the two assassination attempts on his life at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

That's exactly what it is, but don't tell Joe Scarborough that. 

Imagine if Trump's opponents were sane and stuck to the actual issues and not prosecution fantasies. We could have an actual race and not non-stop fear-mongering.

