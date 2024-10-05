Stevie Nicks Releases Pro-Abortion Single

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks has a new single, written in 2022 shortly after the Supreme Court decided Dobbs and returned abortion to the states. The Christian Post reports that Nicks calls the single, "The Lighthouse," "the most important thing I've ever done." Nicks is 76 years old.

The Christian Post reports:

The song's lyrics declare: “Don’t close your eyes and hope for the best/ The dark is out there/ The light is going fast/ Until the final hours.” Nicks then sings, “Your life’s forever changed/ And all the rights that you had yesterday/ Are taken away/ And now you’re afraid/ You should be afraid,” and instructs listeners to “take it back.”

While the song doesn't explicitly mention abortion, the music video accompanying the song makes clear what the topic is. Featuring pictures from pro-abortion demonstrations and dark imagery designed to convey a dystopian atmosphere, the video also shows a pregnant woman with the words “My choice” written on her stomach.

“I find it very sad, at 76 years old, I had to see Roe v. Wade taken away,” Nicks told People. “Two years ago, when I realized the consequences of women’s rights that are vanishing, I watched a lot of news, and I was like a sponge — it just went into me.”