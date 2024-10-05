CNN's Fact-Checker Posts His Guide to Election Denialists Running for Office
There's Always a Tweet: Atlantic Writer Steps on a MASSIVE Rake Trying to...
Mexico’s President Demands Apology from Spain for Colonizing Aztecs
Politico: Democrats Fear Kamala Harris Is Playing It Too Safe
WATCH: Kamala 'I'm Not Joe Biden' Harris vs. Joe 'VP and I Are...
Oh, Honey. Honey, NO! Maria Shriver Gets Obliterated for Telling Women 'This Is...
'Quiet Part Out Loud' Alert! Hillary's VERY Concerned Her Side's Losing Control of...
Here's a Video Shot & Chaser of KJP vs. KJP on Biden Using...
Delete Your Newsroom: Politico Hacks Can't Hide Their Glee That Helene Could Swing...
Site of Trump's Butler, Pa. Rally Today Looks a LOT More Secure ......
Robert Reich's Warning About Voting for Trump Is a GREAT Accidental Endorsement
Anti-Theist Cenk Uygur Gets BURIED for Using Bible to Claim God Sent Helene...
Antony Blinken Gets in on Biden-Harris Admin Tone Deaf Brags While Americans Wait...
When You Can't Lose Weight, Litigate! DOJ Wins Suit Against MD State Police...

Stevie Nicks Releases Pro-Abortion Single

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on October 05, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks has a new single, written in 2022 shortly after the Supreme Court decided Dobbs and returned abortion to the states. The Christian Post reports that Nicks calls the single, "The Lighthouse," "the most important thing I've ever done." Nicks is 76 years old.

Advertisement

The Christian Post reports:

The song's lyrics declare: “Don’t close your eyes and hope for the best/ The dark is out there/ The light is going fast/ Until the final hours.” Nicks then sings, “Your life’s forever changed/ And all the rights that you had yesterday/ Are taken away/ And now you’re afraid/ You should be afraid,” and instructs listeners to “take it back.” 

While the song doesn't explicitly mention abortion, the music video accompanying the song makes clear what the topic is. Featuring pictures from pro-abortion demonstrations and dark imagery designed to convey a dystopian atmosphere, the video also shows a pregnant woman with the words “My choice” written on her stomach. 

“I find it very sad, at 76 years old, I had to see Roe v. Wade taken away,” Nicks told People. “Two years ago, when I realized the consequences of women’s rights that are vanishing, I watched a lot of news, and I was like a sponge — it just went into me.”

Sigh.

Recommended

There's Always a Tweet: Atlantic Writer Steps on a MASSIVE Rake Trying to Mock Katie Pavlich
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We believe it was.

***

Tags: ABORTION SONG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's Always a Tweet: Atlantic Writer Steps on a MASSIVE Rake Trying to Mock Katie Pavlich
Grateful Calvin
Oh, Honey. Honey, NO! Maria Shriver Gets Obliterated for Telling Women 'This Is How It's Done'
Grateful Calvin
CNN's Fact-Checker Posts His Guide to Election Denialists Running for Office
Brett T.
'Quiet Part Out Loud' Alert! Hillary's VERY Concerned Her Side's Losing Control of Social Media
Doug P.
Mexico’s President Demands Apology from Spain for Colonizing Aztecs
Brett T.
Delete Your Newsroom: Politico Hacks Can't Hide Their Glee That Helene Could Swing the Election
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
There's Always a Tweet: Atlantic Writer Steps on a MASSIVE Rake Trying to Mock Katie Pavlich Grateful Calvin
Advertisement