Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks has a new single, written in 2022 shortly after the Supreme Court decided Dobbs and returned abortion to the states. The Christian Post reports that Nicks calls the single, "The Lighthouse," "the most important thing I've ever done." Nicks is 76 years old.
Stevie Nicks releases pro-abortion single: 'The most important thing I've ever done' https://t.co/X0HsRTN329— The Christian Post (@ChristianPost) October 3, 2024
What a wasted life then!— Blue Checks Rock 🎸 (@Poprocksak) October 3, 2024
Demonic. She says she’s a reincarnated witch. Believe it.— Michael James (@MichaelPlaysGit) October 5, 2024
The Christian Post reports:
The song's lyrics declare: “Don’t close your eyes and hope for the best/ The dark is out there/ The light is going fast/ Until the final hours.” Nicks then sings, “Your life’s forever changed/ And all the rights that you had yesterday/ Are taken away/ And now you’re afraid/ You should be afraid,” and instructs listeners to “take it back.”
While the song doesn't explicitly mention abortion, the music video accompanying the song makes clear what the topic is. Featuring pictures from pro-abortion demonstrations and dark imagery designed to convey a dystopian atmosphere, the video also shows a pregnant woman with the words “My choice” written on her stomach.
“I find it very sad, at 76 years old, I had to see Roe v. Wade taken away,” Nicks told People. “Two years ago, when I realized the consequences of women’s rights that are vanishing, I watched a lot of news, and I was like a sponge — it just went into me.”
Sigh.
I used to love her. Now she disgusts me.— 🇺🇸 🚛 Lisa McG ®🍀🇺🇸 (@LisaMcGov) October 5, 2024
I love her music, but if this is the most important thing she's done, she has no moral compass. Think about anyone saying the most important thing I've done is support child murder— bitcoin=the future (@here_not17066) October 5, 2024
Did she title it, “Kill all the babies”?— Neptune (@Ops_Overlord) October 5, 2024
In a sane world, this would be treated as the psychotic proclamation that it is. https://t.co/ExK7cjxLTW— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 5, 2024
Whatever the opposite of “stunning and brave” is, it just got a new picture in the dictionary— Patrick Grady (@PGrady88) October 5, 2024
Imagine aborting Don Henley's baby and bragging about it. I love her music but she is a broken sad woman. I hope she seeks Christ's redemption.— Narcan Blowdart (@Raelthy) October 5, 2024
Have a bit of pitty, though: at some point, she will realize the evil of this. Everyone will.— Lewis (@Vltava1992) October 5, 2024
Exactly. I’ve lost total respect for this woman. She’s turned herself over to Satan. Amazing to witness.— FixItIn2024 (@FixItIn2024) October 5, 2024
All hail the sacrament!— Mr. Will (@RoscoenOtis) October 5, 2024
Wasn’t the song “Sara” already about her abortion?— Johnny Plantanos (@crash_bae) October 5, 2024
We believe it was.
