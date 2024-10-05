Politico: Democrats Fear Kamala Harris Is Playing It Too Safe
Mexico’s President Demands Apology from Spain for Colonizing Aztecs

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on October 05, 2024
Meme

Mexico has gone woke too. Mexico's newly elected President Claudia Sheinbaum is demanding an apology from Spain for the colonizing of Mexico, including the Aztecs, Incas, and Mayans.

In Mexico as in America, you get what you vote for.

Colonization isn't always a bad thing.

