Mexico’s President Demands Apology from Spain for Colonizing Aztecs

Mexico has gone woke too. Mexico's newly elected President Claudia Sheinbaum is demanding an apology from Spain for the colonizing of Mexico, including the Aztecs, Incas, and Mayans.

Advertisement

Mexico’s newly-elected female President Claudia Sheinbaum demands Spain apologize for colonizing Aztecs, Incans, and Mayans.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/pXmcZrsCIl — AF Post (@AFpost) October 4, 2024

The Aztecs deserved everything that happened to them and more. https://t.co/HQQolq5e0n — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 5, 2024

She's already being divisive in a country where 60% of the people are mixed with Spaniard. She knows this will stir controversy and create sides amongst the population. — Cow Lick (@ilovecowsman) October 4, 2024

In Mexico as in America, you get what you vote for.

Without Spain, she wouldn't even exist... So maybe Spain *should * apologize. — Diogenes the Jacked 🏴 (@JackedDiogenes) October 4, 2024

They should be thanking Spain — laundry queen (@LaundryQueen__) October 4, 2024

They really just can't help themselves, can they? — The Sound and the Fury (@SpringBackBlack) October 4, 2024

Would she prefer being ritually sacrificed by a pagan theocracy? — Handy Apocalypse Tips📐🔨👍 (@bringthfunk) October 4, 2024

She should be thanking Spain. — Jeff Putnam |✍ (@TheJeffPutnam) October 4, 2024

I’m holding out for the Aztecs to apologize for human sacrifice.

Mexico should thank Spain for ending that practice. — Lars (@swedishsteel) October 4, 2024

The west needs to grow a backbone and put an end to this nonsense, otherwise it never stops. I hope Spain leads the way in this regard, Britain has crumbled when faced with similar situations. pic.twitter.com/hMk3QldVpO — Historical Chronicles (@HistoriaJack) October 4, 2024

Even the Aztecs were thankful for the colonizers— otherwise they’d have to put up with more human sacrifices, cannibalism, and slavery — D2 (@dedrick427) October 4, 2024

Why is a Jewish woman telling Spaniards they have to apologize to Mexicans ? pic.twitter.com/P1B1t1af5S — Jazzmine Budge (@JazzmineBudge) October 4, 2024

Seems low priority and frankly modern Spain isn’t the same organization it was back then — Mike Sharpe ~ Cartoonist 🫧 (@Mike_Sharpe_) October 5, 2024

Fueling the culture war. Shocking. — CodyAustinG (@CodyAustinG) October 5, 2024

Spain should not apologize for being winners. — Helbor Kal (@KalHelbor) October 5, 2024

Spain is the best thing that ever happened to those primates. — Ajonirving (@ajonirving) October 5, 2024

Women can never let anything go, I swear — Hades Prime 🇺🇸 (@HadesPrime246) October 5, 2024

Reparations are next lmao — Wayne_God (@JustinNowlin6) October 5, 2024

When's Mexico going to apologize for colonizing our southern border? — Andy Martin (@Dollarlogic) October 5, 2024

Oh no Spain stopped human sacrifice from taking place! The absolute horror!! — Emmie 🦎 (@SullivanStar221) October 5, 2024

Colonization isn't always a bad thing.

***