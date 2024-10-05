Aaron Rupar Butt-Hurt That Elon Musk Is Speaking at Trump's Butler Rally

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar wants you to remember three years ago when people were complaining about partisan bias on Twitter. The Twitter Files bore that out. Conservatives were being shadow-banned and the like.

On Saturday, X CEO Elon Musk is speaking at Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of his failed assassination attempt. Rupar says it seems kind of quaint now to talk about partisan bias at X.

Remember 3 years ago, when people were big mad over vague allegations of partisan bias at twitter? Seems quaint now. pic.twitter.com/W9uBRtm7fb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2024

Maybe Rupar should leave the platform in protest.

If this website had a bias against leftists, you wouldn’t be allowed to post at all, because you’re not only a leftist but you are a leftist liar



And the allegations were not vague. We know through the Twitter files that their algorithms and their policies were suppressing… https://t.co/68Hw1mzUR3 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 5, 2024

And the allegations were not vague. We know through the Twitter files that their algorithms and their policies were suppressing conservative viewpoints Pointing out that @TheBabylonBee was suppressed because they called Rachel Levine a man isn’t vague. Pointing out that the @nypost was suppressed for truthfully disclosing information related to the corruption of the Biden family just before an election isn’t vague. But you don’t care about truth.

Our own Aaron Walker, ladies and gentlemen.

We'd been led to believe that all of the liberals would "self-deport" if Musk purchased X. They're all still here, though.

Aaron Rupar is mad that liberals don’t now control every single social platform and push their liberal bias everywhere.



Hilarious. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 5, 2024

why haven't you deleted your account, then? — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) October 5, 2024

Yeah, Aaron, you’ve got MSNBC, CNBC, CNN, BBC, ABC, NBC, CBS, we can have X — Nat 🎗️🎗️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@DJnanacool) October 5, 2024

Yet you're not banned. Hmm. — If you have ghosts (@RedGhostLover) October 5, 2024

That's when the government had a hand in it. Elon is a private citizen. Hope this helps. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) October 5, 2024

You're such a contemptible lying clown. — HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) October 5, 2024

So? It was true.



Suck it up. I am very grateful for the change. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) October 5, 2024

He can have his own opinion but his platform allows for yours too — Brady (@HempMillionaire) October 5, 2024

Are you mad that literally one platform is not extremely left leaning? — Teacher in RI (@teacherinRI) October 5, 2024

At least he's not censoring you like you did to us. You're free to continue humiliating yourself on this platform just like before, and now we're free to ridicule you all we want. — The Deuce (@IBeBibby) October 5, 2024

These are your rules Aaron. pic.twitter.com/ceedLIWa64 — Jennifer (@jendubayevans) October 5, 2024

“Vague allegations”



LMAO — 𝙉𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙍𝙪𝙣𝙟𝙚 (@nrunje) October 5, 2024

Remember when three years ago when conservatives complained about being censored on social media, and liberals told them to "buy your own platform if you don't like it?" Well, we did. Same advice to you. Get your own platform. — LLCoolG🇺🇸 (@LDHITE22) October 5, 2024

He's definitely not silencing anyone else from voicing their options, which is what the problem was in 2020. My feed is full of democrats, none of which I follow. — BamaGirl75 🇺🇸 (@gfarley75) October 5, 2024

You know it's open source now, right? You can literally look at the code. Find the algorithms that show any sort of right-wing political bias on this app. You won't. I know this because my feed is full of liberal propaganda 24/7. — USMCGUNZ (@TrumpsChampion) October 5, 2024

Yo - there is a very important distinction between suppressing one view point in secret and expressing openly a personal view point. If that difference can’t be understood then there is little hope for free speech. — Alexander Braden (@A1exanderB) October 5, 2024

The guy supporting Trump allows all viewpoints on his platform. Rupar probably even makes a couple of bucks.

Conservatives were censored and banned by the hundreds of thousands at the direction of the Biden Regime and the FBI.



There’s been no censuring of Leftists. No Great X purge. Just a bunch of whiny regime journobros who hate having to operate on the only fair tech platform. https://t.co/6PTGyOoAyT — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) October 5, 2024





