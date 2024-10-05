Aaron Rupar Butt-Hurt That Elon Musk Is Speaking at Trump's Butler Rally

Diabolical! As More Details of Israel's Pager Attack Emerge, Tweeps are Impressed by...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on October 05, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar wants you to remember three years ago when people were complaining about partisan bias on Twitter. The Twitter Files bore that out. Conservatives were being shadow-banned and the like. 

Advertisement

On Saturday, X CEO Elon Musk is speaking at Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of his failed assassination attempt. Rupar says it seems kind of quaint now to talk about partisan bias at X.

Maybe Rupar should leave the platform in protest.

And the allegations were not vague. We know through the Twitter files that their algorithms and their policies were suppressing conservative viewpoints 

Pointing out that @TheBabylonBee was suppressed because they called Rachel Levine a man isn’t vague.

Pointing out that the @nypost was suppressed for truthfully disclosing information related to the corruption of the Biden family just before an election isn’t vague. 

But you don’t care about truth.

Our own Aaron Walker, ladies and gentlemen.

We'd been led to believe that all of the liberals would "self-deport" if Musk purchased X. They're all still here, though.

The guy supporting Trump allows all viewpoints on his platform. Rupar probably even makes a couple of bucks.


***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK RALLY TWITTER AARON RUPAR

