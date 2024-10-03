Tim Walz is a Lutheran and So Doesn't Talk About His Religion Much

We know that Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz has some issues about which he's near-religious, such as providing gender-affirming care to minors. But what do we know about Walz's religion? Not much, as a reporter asked him about it, and he replied that he and his wife Gwen were Lutherans, and Lutherans don't talk much about their religion.

Reporter: “Would you all be willing to talk a little bit more about your religion?”@Tim_Walz: “We’re Lutherans, we don’t talk about religion much.” pic.twitter.com/FfXx0K34Sr — Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons (@GuthrieGF) October 2, 2024

Really? Is that a Lutheran thing?

Yeah, Martin Luther was famously reticent about discussing his views on religion. https://t.co/L3rAU55nKT — Dr. History by the ,5 Liter Ehrenbiertrinker (@historybythpint) October 3, 2024

That actually got a chuckle out of me. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 3, 2024

In other words, next question.

Much in the same way that Texans don't talk about Texas much and Crossfitters don't talk about Crossfit much and vegans don't talk about veganism much and people who went to Harvard never mention it. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 3, 2024

He should have just said, mind your own damn business.

LOL! My Lutheran church has a separate evening Bible class for our theologicaly minded members. Anyone can come, but it's a much more detailed and in depth class than the average one. And it keeps growing. — Dynamic Beige Angela 🦬 (@dynabeige) October 2, 2024

That’s an insult to Lutherans. I know many good strong conservative Lutherans — WifeOfCloud (@WifeOfCloud) October 3, 2024

Luther posted 95 Theses right there on the church house door.



He had plenty to say. If Walz wants to speak as a *Lutheran* this is a bad take. Meek submission to Imperial distaste for faithful protest is not our way. — Suburbane (@Chad_Kosciusko) October 3, 2024

No, you’re a communist. They don’t talk much about it either. — Gehrig Wiles (@WilesGehrig) October 3, 2024

He's probably ELCA Lutheran and thus his religion is basically Marxism dressed up in the skinsuit of Christianity. — NobodyImportant (@Nobody1978_1) October 3, 2024

What? That is about an “un-Lutheran” statement one can make. Isn’t he ELCA? They definitely aren’t Lutheran. — Stephen Kneller (@YGBSM561) October 3, 2024

Yes, I remember from confirmation class that one of @martinluther's 95 thesis famouly said, "Talk not of your religion in public"@lutherinsulter pic.twitter.com/kWd70wRvwS — Chris was Right About Everything 🇺🇸 (@RealChrisCotts) October 3, 2024

This is absolutely how Minnesotan Lutherans are.



It isn't to their credit. — 0xJeff.eth (@NavyInnovator) October 3, 2024

But he was able to quote a bible verse just the other day.



Everything about Stolen Valor Walz is fake. — Steve S (@DangrMous) October 3, 2024

Just as I thought, he’ll invoke scripture to win a debate but the moment it’s brought up anywhere else, it’s “none of your business” or “we don’t talk about it much.” — Hijinks (@Hijinkssss) October 3, 2024

He did bring up Matthew 25:40 during the debate when talking about migrants: "To the least amongst us, you do unto me."

Talked about it enough to quote a bible verse during a debate. And oh it was so nice to see the leftists on MSNBC gushing over it. Jen Psaki: "I love that he quoted the bible".



These people are the definition of disingenuous. — PoliticalRedPill 💊 (@PunditOfPundits) October 3, 2024

Jen Psaki loved that he quoted the Bible? Where are the screams of separation of church and state?

Except during a debate if I think it would help make me more electable — OysguyA (@OysguyA) October 3, 2024

***