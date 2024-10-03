REALLY? CBS News' Use of the Word 'Stranded' in 10 Year ISIS Hostage...
Tim Walz is a Lutheran and So Doesn't Talk About His Religion Much

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on October 03, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

We know that Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz has some issues about which he's near-religious, such as providing gender-affirming care to minors. But what do we know about Walz's religion? Not much, as a reporter asked him about it, and he replied that he and his wife Gwen were Lutherans, and Lutherans don't talk much about their religion.

Really? Is that a Lutheran thing?

In other words, next question.

He should have just said, mind your own damn business.

He did bring up Matthew 25:40 during the debate when talking about migrants: "To the least amongst us, you do unto me."

Jen Psaki loved that he quoted the Bible? Where are the screams of separation of church and state?

***

Tags: RELIGION TIM WALZ

