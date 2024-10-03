The New York Times Wishes Kamala Harris Was Unburdened by Responsibilities of Her...
John Harwood Says America Is Not Over January 6
This Must End NOW: Pastor Arrested for Protesting Against Sexual Content in Schools
So THIS Is a Thing That Exists: WATCH Family Sing Kamala's Praises in...
Senator Marsha Blackburn Details the Destruction in Her State Following Hurricane Helene
CUH-RAZY! Ana Navarro LOSES It Over JD Vance's Debate Performance, Starts Ranting About...
BRILLIANT: J.K. Rowling and Thousands of Scots Masterfully Protest Gender Cult in National...
'We're GAY, Not Stupid': Storm Robinson Fact-NUKES Lefty Whiner Insisting Trump Isn't Grea...
Nutty Heifer's Thread About JD Vance's 'SOFT FASH' Voice and EVIL Pink Tie...
It's Not Just FEMA: Wokal Distance Exposes How the USDA Is Wasting Money...
THIS Is How It's DONE! JD Vance Shares Secret Weapon for His EPIC...
TURNCOAT --> Liz Cheney's Latest Stunts Solidify Her Place As One of the...
'ALL ABOUT MONEY': Private Citizen Volunteering to Help with Helene Shares DAMNING Story...
Oilfield Rando Breaks Out INFURIATING Receipt Showing Where FEMA Has Been Spending A...

Sunny Hostin: Melania Trump Hates Her Husband and Wants to Take Him Out

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on October 03, 2024
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Earlier Thursday morning, Melania Trump posted a video explaining what "My body, my choice" means to her. We're not certain this will help her husband's campaign:

Advertisement

Is Melania trying to sabotage her husband's presidential campaign? According to "The View's" Sunny Hostin, Melania hates her husband and does not want to be first lady again — she doesn't want to decorate for Christmas. This editor remembers when Melania Trump filled a White House hallway with red trees … and the Washington Post did no fewer than four stories on her "nightmare forest." Plus, she "destroyed" the Rose Garden by turning it into a "neo-fascist parade ground" full of swastikas. "She destroyed the Rose Garden in the name of her vanity. She is the worst First Lady in American History. She is a Trump, in every way," said Never Trumper Steve Schmidt.

According to Hostin, Melania is trying to take her husband out of the election, so desperate is she not to be first lady again.

Even her TDS-ridden co-hosts wanted to know where she got her information.

Recommended

BRILLIANT: J.K. Rowling and Thousands of Scots Masterfully Protest Gender Cult in National Census
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Next, Hostin will be telling us Melania was behind the assassination attempts.

***

Tags: SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW MELANIA TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BRILLIANT: J.K. Rowling and Thousands of Scots Masterfully Protest Gender Cult in National Census
Grateful Calvin
'ALL ABOUT MONEY': Private Citizen Volunteering to Help with Helene Shares DAMNING Story About FEMA
Sam J.
John Harwood Says America Is Not Over January 6
Brett T.
CUH-RAZY! Ana Navarro LOSES It Over JD Vance's Debate Performance, Starts Ranting About Shapeshifters
Sam J.
'We're GAY, Not Stupid': Storm Robinson Fact-NUKES Lefty Whiner Insisting Trump Isn't Great for the Gays
Sam J.
So THIS Is a Thing That Exists: WATCH Family Sing Kamala's Praises in CRINGIEST Song EVER
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BRILLIANT: J.K. Rowling and Thousands of Scots Masterfully Protest Gender Cult in National Census Grateful Calvin
Advertisement