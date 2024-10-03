Sunny Hostin: Melania Trump Hates Her Husband and Wants to Take Him Out

Earlier Thursday morning, Melania Trump posted a video explaining what "My body, my choice" means to her. We're not certain this will help her husband's campaign:

Advertisement

Is Melania trying to sabotage her husband's presidential campaign? According to "The View's" Sunny Hostin, Melania hates her husband and does not want to be first lady again — she doesn't want to decorate for Christmas. This editor remembers when Melania Trump filled a White House hallway with red trees … and the Washington Post did no fewer than four stories on her "nightmare forest." Plus, she "destroyed" the Rose Garden by turning it into a "neo-fascist parade ground" full of swastikas. "She destroyed the Rose Garden in the name of her vanity. She is the worst First Lady in American History. She is a Trump, in every way," said Never Trumper Steve Schmidt.

According to Hostin, Melania is trying to take her husband out of the election, so desperate is she not to be first lady again.

Sunny Hostin on Melania Trump: "I think she hates him... she wants to take him out."



These people are the reason for the division in America.pic.twitter.com/kBthhl6ixg — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 3, 2024

Even her TDS-ridden co-hosts wanted to know where she got her information.

These people are beyond deranged. — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) October 3, 2024

“I think she hates him.”



Based on what evidence? Like sincerely, what evidence? — Martha Bueno (@BuenoForMiami) October 3, 2024

When Joy Behar sounds like the voice of reason 😂 — Vicki Magadonian #MAGA (@NoWarningShot_) October 3, 2024

I think most people hate these 5 women more than these women hate Donald Trump... and they deserve that — Kade. (@KadeFury) October 3, 2024

Sunny is an evil miserable woman just heart full of hate never says anything positive about anything — Sivaady (@therealsivaady) October 3, 2024

These people just hate themselves. That's the problem. — Doogadoo11 (@doogadoo11) October 3, 2024

This is how you stay in the headlines. Being provocative as hell. Truth isn’t important. Outrageousness is. — joe miller (@joemill37087868) October 3, 2024

Sociopaths.

Take him out where?

Does she mean whack him?

Seriously?

Sunny Hostin the lawyer? — 🇺🇲NUKE🇮🇱 (@gotham0910) October 3, 2024

Next, Hostin will be telling us Melania was behind the assassination attempts.

***