Stephen King: J.D. Vance Attended a Rich School and He Didn’t

Elderly lesbian Stephen King has it out for J.D. Vance. One thing the two have in common is they're both authors. But King sees past that similarity — instead he's invoking some class warfare … with "Hillbilly Elegy" Vance. You see, Vance is rich, and Stephen King only got to go to the "cow college" of the University of Maine.

Advertisement

Vance is rich and went to Yale. I went to the University of Maine, also known as “the cow college.” https://t.co/W2XpO3Pdv0 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 3, 2024

Poor King. Imagine what he could have made of himself if he'd gone to Yale.

"Hillbilly Elegy," not "Beverly Hillbilly Elegy."



He went on the GI bill. — ℝ𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕥 (@rdbrewer4) October 3, 2024

He only had to join the Marines to pay for college. That’s all. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 3, 2024

Yes you’re notably a man of humble means, you’re a great vehicle for this message — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 3, 2024

Hey Stephen, is this accurate? pic.twitter.com/3EsNJNdvOY — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 3, 2024

Do you not remember being poor until you published your first novel?



You have more in common with JD Vance than you do with Tim Walz. — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) October 3, 2024

Vance is successful now, just like you. If I’ve understood your story right, both of you faced challenges growing up, with circumstances that were anything but easy.



Are we supposed to hold it against him that he chose to go to Yale while you went to the University of Maine? — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 3, 2024

Vance wasn't rich when he went to Yale...but as a superlative story teller I suspect you know that... — Aaron Mishler (@TheActualMish) October 3, 2024

You may not be familiar with good writing, but you should read Hillbilly Elegy and then delete this tweet. — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 3, 2024

Um.. You could do better. He went to Ohio State on the GI bill. Yale was his graduate degree. He wasn't from a wealthy family. — David A Thigpen (@david_a_thigpen) October 3, 2024

I’m not a huge fan of Vance, but do you seriously not know his background? He was raised in poverty. The majority of his wealth, which is about 1/10th of your net worth comes from his best selling memoir that they made into a movie ABOUT growing up in poverty. Good lord, man.… — Guy on the Couch (@macros114) October 3, 2024

Vance didn't get rich off politics, but you wouldn't understand that. — Bryan - God Bless Texas (@BryanBoswellTX) October 3, 2024

Don't bullshit us, you are much wealthier than Vance. Vance started out poor and his intellect enabled him to be accepted to Yale. As you well know not everyone can get into that university. — Lizbear (@Lizbear63) October 3, 2024

He grew up dirt poor, joined the Marines to help fund his education, and used that to better himself and his family. You wrote a few good books. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) October 3, 2024

Advertisement

He wasn't born rich or privileged. He earned everything he has. I know for Democrats the concept of earning anything is completely foreign but for the rest of us coming from nothing and earning a spot at the top is something to be proud of. — Daver (@jetlagdave) October 3, 2024

"Vance is rich," says the guy worth half a billion dollars. Vance made his money writing a book and having it turned into a movie — something King should know something about. Yeah, he went to Yale. Good for him.

***