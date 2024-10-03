Stephen King: J.D. Vance Attended a Rich School and He Didn’t

YOU FIRST: Raging Partisan His Entire Political Career, NOW Joe Biden Wants to...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 03, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Elderly lesbian Stephen King has it out for J.D. Vance. One thing the two have in common is they're both authors. But King sees past that similarity — instead he's invoking some class warfare … with "Hillbilly Elegy" Vance. You see, Vance is rich, and Stephen King only got to go to the "cow college" of the University of Maine.

Poor King. Imagine what he could have made of himself if he'd gone to Yale.

"Vance is rich," says the guy worth half a billion dollars. Vance made his money writing a book and having it turned into a movie — something King should know something about. Yeah, he went to Yale. Good for him.

***

Tags: STEPHEN KING YALE J.D. VANCE

