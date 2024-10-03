Michigan Dems Fear 2016 Redux and They Should
NYT: Could Donald Trump Really Use the DOJ to Jail His Rivals?

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on October 03, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Special counsel Jack Smith unveiled a new legal brief Wednesday "full of vivid new details depicting then-President Trump inflaming a violent insurrection despite knowing he had lost," according to Axios. "The special counsel's latest brief, unsealed Wednesday, is an effort to keep the case against Trump alive in the face of the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity.

It also looks suspiciously like an October surprise, but not likely a successful one.

With that as its backdrop, the New York Times asked if Donald Trump wins reelection, could he use the Justice Department to jail his rivals?


It's a mystery without precedent.

Indeed. They never look ahead far enough to see that the other party might assume power once again.

***

