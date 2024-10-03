NYT: Could Donald Trump Really Use the DOJ to Jail His Rivals?

Special counsel Jack Smith unveiled a new legal brief Wednesday "full of vivid new details depicting then-President Trump inflaming a violent insurrection despite knowing he had lost," according to Axios. "The special counsel's latest brief, unsealed Wednesday, is an effort to keep the case against Trump alive in the face of the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity.

Advertisement

It also looks suspiciously like an October surprise, but not likely a successful one.

Jack Smith should be arrested for election interference — American Patriot@lvakitas (@lvakitas1) October 3, 2024

The Jack Smith “October Surprise” legal brief will not only amount to nothing … it’s blatant election interference, and lineky will end up drumming up sympathy for the Trump/Vance ticket. The judge allowing it’s unsealing has zero judicially sound reasoning to do so. Blatant. — Sowell Goodman (@BettrCallSowell) October 3, 2024

With that as its backdrop, the New York Times asked if Donald Trump wins reelection, could he use the Justice Department to jail his rivals?

NYT hitting new levels of Orwellian reporting. How is this real pic.twitter.com/fSGRDthEuz — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) October 3, 2024

The NYT is worrying about legal persecution of political enemies. No, not of Trump being prosecuted, as he currently is, obviously, but of Trump doing the prosecuting should he become president. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/7jlWDrYZlJ — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 3, 2024





How could it happen?!? — @amuse (@amuse) October 3, 2024

Gee, it's such a mystery. How would a president weaponize the DOJ?



If only there were concrete examples of it in the past! — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) October 3, 2024

It's in the rules for radicals book- accuse the other side of doing what you're doing. — JMJ🤍 (@jmj_evie) October 3, 2024

Why are they asking these questions to us!? Check your archives @nytimes you helped write political persecution into modern day American existence. 🤡🤡 — THRASHER 🇺🇸 (@nthrasher04) October 3, 2024

SO they are worried about him doing to them what they already have done. Except in his case he would be doing it if they violated the law going after him — Mike Macioci CRPC® (@MikeMacioci) October 3, 2024

really makes you wonder if Saul Alinsky is the editor in chief of the entire mainstream media complex. — Joe Scaborough-Brazinski (parody) (@hackshiller) October 3, 2024

They really, deep down in their hearts, don't believe what they're doing is wrong. It's a fascinating phenomenon. — Dustin 👌🏻 (@Dustin054345553) October 3, 2024

They really don't hear themselves do they? — Daniel Salem (@DanielS90171419) October 3, 2024

How *might* a "politically motivated prosecution unfold"?



Um... — Dave Marney (@davemarney) October 3, 2024

It's a mystery without precedent.

All he has to do is follow exactly what Biden has done. No secrets anymore — Andy Fately (@fx_poet) October 3, 2024

Advertisement

I know the media is the mouthpiece for the new Bolshevik party, but this is a new level of disingenuousness, and to assume that most of us are such dilettantes as to not know that this is exactly what Trump has been subjected to time and again. — AlphaDog1 (@flogcee) October 3, 2024

There are no questions regarding how politically motivated prosecutions should unfold.

The precedent has been very clearly set. — Rooftop (@rooftopover) October 3, 2024

Indeed. They never look ahead far enough to see that the other party might assume power once again.

***