NBC News: GOP Likely to Appoint More Justices if Trump Wins

James Singer is a rapid response director for the Kamala Harris campaign and saw something on NBC News that he thought needed a rapid response. It's likely that if Donald Trump is reelected, he could seat one or two Supreme Court Justices.

Trump brags about his 3 Justices overturning Roe.



NBC News reports:

During Donald Trump’s White House tenure, Republicans assembled the most conservative Supreme Court in a century. Now, they’re excited about the prospect of building on those efforts by confirming even more conservative justices, as well as lower-court judges, if he wins another four years. GOP senators widely expect there would be at least one Supreme Court vacancy during a second Trump term — and if he defeats Vice President Kamala Harris, Republicans would be likely to control the Senate, which handles the confirmation process. Two long-serving conservative justices will be on retirement watch in the coming years: Clarence Thomas, 76, and Samuel Alito, 74.

So Trump would replace two conservative justices with two conservative justices? The Left has long wanted Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito gone, so they may get their wish.

"Imagine what he’d do with 2 or 3 more."

I'm already voting for him you don't have to sell me any further. — Lindy Manager (@PUREKIN0) October 3, 2024

Wouldn't it be wonderful! — CarolinaDriver (@DriverCarolina) October 3, 2024

Require Congress to actually write laws, instead of SCOTUS illegitimately legislating from the bench? — Perfesser Getz (@nealgetz) October 3, 2024

Keep the country sane? — Request An Appeal (@requestanappeal) October 3, 2024

Sounds awesome — Dr. Darth Blovious II (@darthblovious) October 3, 2024

Stop! Stop! I can only get so erect — Based Scumbag (@Based_ScumBag) October 3, 2024

It’s not necessary to convince me to vote for Trump. — Ken Follis (@ken_follis) October 3, 2024

You've sold me. I'm voting for Trump. — There Are Four Lights (@UtleyYATM) October 3, 2024

You're assuming all 2 or 3 liberal justices would be retiring. This will likely be a wash if it's Alito or Thomas. — Lorenzo Longastino (@IveHadIt16) October 3, 2024

All this editor knows is that President Joe Biden's pick couldn't define the word "woman." Let's not do that again.

