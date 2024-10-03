Stephen King: J.D. Vance Attended a Rich School and He Didn’t
YOU FIRST: Raging Partisan His Entire Political Career, NOW Joe Biden Wants to...
Kamala Loves Two Things: Herself and Illegal Immigrants! Trump War Room WRECKS Harris'...
Catherine Herridge Has DAMNING Report on U.S. Troops Hurt by Toxic Agents During...
The Longshoremen Union and their Spokesman Need to Read the Room
Nobel Peace Prize Declares Itself Utterly MEANINGLESS by Nominating Terrorist Sympathizing...
Donald Trump CALLS OUT Biden-Harris for FEMA Funding Going to Illegal Immigrants NOT...
Politico: JD Vance’s Beard Can Convey Opposition to Feminist Ideals
Insufferable 'Politico' Labels the Many Lies of Tim Walz as Simply Misspeaking
The New York Times Wishes Kamala Harris Was Unburdened by Responsibilities of Her...
John Harwood Says America Is Not Over January 6
This Must End NOW: Pastor Arrested for Protesting Against Sexual Content in Schools
So THIS Is a Thing That Exists: WATCH Family Sing Kamala's Praises in...
Sunny Hostin: Melania Trump Hates Her Husband and Wants to Take Him Out

NBC News: GOP Likely to Appoint More Justices if Trump Wins

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on October 03, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

James Singer is a rapid response director for the Kamala Harris campaign and saw something on NBC News that he thought needed a rapid response. It's likely that if Donald Trump is reelected, he could seat one or two Supreme Court Justices.

Advertisement

NBC News reports:

During Donald Trump’s White House tenure, Republicans assembled the most conservative Supreme Court in a century. Now, they’re excited about the prospect of building on those efforts by confirming even more conservative justices, as well as lower-court judges, if he wins another four years.

GOP senators widely expect there would be at least one Supreme Court vacancy during a second Trump term — and if he defeats Vice President Kamala Harris, Republicans would be likely to control the Senate, which handles the confirmation process. Two long-serving conservative justices will be on retirement watch in the coming years: Clarence Thomas, 76, and Samuel Alito, 74.

So Trump would replace two conservative justices with two conservative justices? The Left has long wanted Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito gone, so they may get their wish.

"Imagine what he’d do with 2 or 3 more."

Recommended

Stephen King: J.D. Vance Attended a Rich School and He Didn’t
Brett T.
Advertisement

All this editor knows is that President Joe Biden's pick couldn't define the word "woman." Let's not do that again.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP NBC NEWS SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stephen King: J.D. Vance Attended a Rich School and He Didn’t
Brett T.
Kamala Loves Two Things: Herself and Illegal Immigrants! Trump War Room WRECKS Harris' Hurricane Response
Amy Curtis
YOU FIRST: Raging Partisan His Entire Political Career, NOW Joe Biden Wants to Be POTUS for ALL
Amy Curtis
CUH-RAZY! Ana Navarro LOSES It Over JD Vance's Debate Performance, Starts Ranting About Shapeshifters
Sam J.
Catherine Herridge Has DAMNING Report on U.S. Troops Hurt by Toxic Agents During 2020 Iranian Airstrikes
Amy Curtis
'ALL ABOUT MONEY': Private Citizen Volunteering to Help with Helene Shares DAMNING Story About FEMA
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Stephen King: J.D. Vance Attended a Rich School and He Didn’t Brett T.
Advertisement