John Harwood Says America Is Not Over January 6

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on October 03, 2024
Townhall Media

A couple of days ago, during the vice presidential debate, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker laid out some truth: voters are long over January 6. Polling bears this out — people are concerned about inflation and illegal immigration. But January 6 is the one instance liberals have of conservatives … acting like liberals. They rioted and committed arson and looting for the entire summer of 2020, despite the COVID lockdown. Unlike the summer of love, though, participants in January 6 are still being hunted down and prosecuted.

Here's Walker:

Debate moderator extraordinaire John Harwood reminds walker that America is not over January 6.

We noticed during the debate that Tim Walz claimed that "140 police officers were beaten at the Capitol that day, some with the American flag. Several later died." Not one police officer died from injuries sustained on January 6. 

The idea that voting for Trump means the end of democracy as we know it isn't sticking. But by all means, Harris and Walz should run on it instead of inflation and illegal immigration.

***

