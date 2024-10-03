John Harwood Says America Is Not Over January 6

A couple of days ago, during the vice presidential debate, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker laid out some truth: voters are long over January 6. Polling bears this out — people are concerned about inflation and illegal immigration. But January 6 is the one instance liberals have of conservatives … acting like liberals. They rioted and committed arson and looting for the entire summer of 2020, despite the COVID lockdown. Unlike the summer of love, though, participants in January 6 are still being hunted down and prosecuted.

Here's Walker:

Voters are long over January 6th. Walz and the moderators are obsessed while most Americans are focused on issues related to high prices, border security, public safety, and free speech. They are tone deaf. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) October 2, 2024

Debate moderator extraordinaire John Harwood reminds walker that America is not over January 6.

America is not over it https://t.co/khC5b4KVhj — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 3, 2024

Keep running on it. Please. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 3, 2024

The obsession with January 6th is completely out of touch with the issues most Americans care about today. High prices, border security, public safety, and free speech are what's on voters' minds. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) October 3, 2024

We noticed during the debate that Tim Walz claimed that "140 police officers were beaten at the Capitol that day, some with the American flag. Several later died." Not one police officer died from injuries sustained on January 6.

Yes, we are. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) October 3, 2024

Trust us it’s over. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) October 3, 2024

Yes we are. Sick of it in fact. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 3, 2024

I'm 100% over it. I knew what it was on day one. A government set up. If these people really were going to attempt to overthrow the government, they would have been armed, and it would've happened. — Jake 🇺🇲 (@USAJake1) October 3, 2024

Yeah we aren’t over our own government lying about what really happened, murdering a citizen, covering up for the pipe bomber, etc. — Marvin Bulas (@MarvinBulas) October 3, 2024

I have never once heard a regular citizen bring up January 6 since spring of 2021. It’s only you weird, Trump obsessed people on here and mainstream news channels.



Americans care about being able to afford to live and not going to war. — Adam Baity (@sir_adam_baity) October 3, 2024

Yes we are. — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) October 3, 2024

judging by your tweet engagements-- Yes, we are. — Musashi (@MusashiBonMot) October 3, 2024

There’s nothing to get over. Gfys — marina (@marinasmigielsk) October 3, 2024

Normal Americans are. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) October 3, 2024

Yeah we kind of are. The only ones not are your kind and the media. — JosiahRises 🔥 (@JosiahRises) October 3, 2024

We are completely over it. You desperate people trying to keep it alive are pathetic. — Mimi Joeckle (@cantcancelmimi) October 3, 2024

The idea that voting for Trump means the end of democracy as we know it isn't sticking. But by all means, Harris and Walz should run on it instead of inflation and illegal immigration.

***