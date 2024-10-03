Politico: JD Vance’s Beard Can Convey Opposition to Feminist Ideals

We've heard a lot from the Left about J.D. Vance, and just when we thought we'd heard it all, Politico and Politico Magazine are telling us that Vance's beard matters. According to Politico, research indicates that facial hair can be negative to women, "conveying aggression and opposition to feminist ideals."

JD Vance’s beard shows aggression according to Politico. I don’t think it’s possible to hate the media more. These people are legit insane. pic.twitter.com/jlV5osJhOO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 2, 2024

These people are so stupid and they don’t even know it. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 2, 2024

But it's been "researched."

It’s possible that politico has a bias. Just an idea. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 2, 2024

Same Politico, 4 years separated, and US Republican VP candidate versus Canadian progressive leader. Can you spot the difference? pic.twitter.com/MWiJo612Tj — Just Someone Important (@P_dknight) October 2, 2024

Say what you want, but that beard is legendary pic.twitter.com/sPvVXZL57v — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 2, 2024

Honestly I called my wife out last night for developing an instant crush on Vance. The beard is doing its job — Prodigy Futures (@PradageeX) October 2, 2024

Only an insane media would call a man's beard aggressive. They’re terrified of masculinity — John (@johnEiid) October 2, 2024

Beards are now bad, but impregnating your childrens' nanny, then assaulting a girlfriend is the new male model. @politico @KamalaHarris @KamalaHQ — Proud Deplorable Ultra MAGA (@LoriBlaney) October 2, 2024

Anything slightly masculine terrifies them. Because they're total weaklings! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) October 3, 2024

I don’t have a beard but I’m growing one. I want to show as much aggression as I can to these people. — TransOdius (@TransOdius) October 2, 2024

The beard makes him look ten times better. Trump should get one too. pic.twitter.com/iAnJtNn3xx — Sammie (@soldtinator) October 3, 2024

I think all the women who love beards, including myself, have not gotten the memo that we're supposed to be terrified of them. That's a lot of women. 😂 — Lainey Gamvroulas (@kuklagam) October 3, 2024

So the advantage goes to the clean-shaven Tim Walz.

So what’s Walz’s face supposed to be then? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5C5gfsEqvU — TVD (@tvd33c) October 2, 2024

America's dad, haven't you heard?

