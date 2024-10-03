NBC News: GOP Likely to Appoint More Justices if Trump Wins
The Longshoremen Union and their Spokesman Need to Read the Room
Nobel Peace Prize Declares Itself Utterly MEANINGLESS by Nominating Terrorist Sympathizing...
Donald Trump CALLS OUT Biden-Harris for FEMA Funding Going to Illegal Immigrants NOT...
Insufferable 'Politico' Labels the Many Lies of Tim Walz as Simply Misspeaking
The New York Times Wishes Kamala Harris Was Unburdened by Responsibilities of Her...
John Harwood Says America Is Not Over January 6
This Must End NOW: Pastor Arrested for Protesting Against Sexual Content in Schools
So THIS Is a Thing That Exists: WATCH Family Sing Kamala's Praises in...
Sunny Hostin: Melania Trump Hates Her Husband and Wants to Take Him Out
Senator Marsha Blackburn Details the Destruction in Her State Following Hurricane Helene
CUH-RAZY! Ana Navarro LOSES It Over JD Vance's Debate Performance, Starts Ranting About...
BRILLIANT: J.K. Rowling and Thousands of Scots Masterfully Protest Gender Cult in National...
'We're GAY, Not Stupid': Storm Robinson Fact-NUKES Lefty Whiner Insisting Trump Isn't Grea...

Politico: JD Vance’s Beard Can Convey Opposition to Feminist Ideals

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on October 03, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

We've heard a lot from the Left about J.D. Vance, and just when we thought we'd heard it all, Politico and Politico Magazine are telling us that Vance's beard matters. According to Politico, research indicates that facial hair can be negative to women, "conveying aggression and opposition to feminist ideals."

Advertisement

But it's been "researched."

Recommended

Donald Trump CALLS OUT Biden-Harris for FEMA Funding Going to Illegal Immigrants NOT Disaster Aid
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

So the advantage goes to the clean-shaven Tim Walz.

America's dad, haven't you heard?

***

Tags: POLITICO J.D. VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Donald Trump CALLS OUT Biden-Harris for FEMA Funding Going to Illegal Immigrants NOT Disaster Aid
Amy Curtis
The New York Times Wishes Kamala Harris Was Unburdened by Responsibilities of Her Job
Amy Curtis
BRILLIANT: J.K. Rowling and Thousands of Scots Masterfully Protest Gender Cult in National Census
Grateful Calvin
Nobel Peace Prize Declares Itself Utterly MEANINGLESS by Nominating Terrorist Sympathizing UNRWA
Amy Curtis
'ALL ABOUT MONEY': Private Citizen Volunteering to Help with Helene Shares DAMNING Story About FEMA
Sam J.
CUH-RAZY! Ana Navarro LOSES It Over JD Vance's Debate Performance, Starts Ranting About Shapeshifters
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Donald Trump CALLS OUT Biden-Harris for FEMA Funding Going to Illegal Immigrants NOT Disaster Aid Amy Curtis
Advertisement