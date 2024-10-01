Two Former NBA Players Quiz Kamala Harris on Her Economic Plan

SHUT UP, WESLEY: Shazam's Zach Levi Endorses Trump and Neckbearded Nerd Wil Wheaton...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on October 01, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

We almost didn't post this because Kamala Harris gives her stock answer, verbatim. Asked about the high price of groceries, she gives us her mini-biography how she was raised a middle-class kid in an apartment over a daycare center. Yes, we know that Mrs. Shelton was like a second mother to her. (Notice how she never mentions her father, and how he was absent from the Democratic National Convention?)

Then she launches into her spiel about building an "opportunity economy." None of which answers the question, what about people living paycheck to paycheck right now? Does she still back Soviet-style price controls, which will inevitably lead to shortages?

She has this speech memorized down to the word, but it still doesn't answer the question.

She has the script memorized, that's for sure. 

Is she still wearing that $62,000 Tiffany necklace she wore to the border?

***

Tags: ECONOMY KAMALA HARRIS MIDDLE CLASS PODCAST

