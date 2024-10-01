Two Former NBA Players Quiz Kamala Harris on Her Economic Plan

We almost didn't post this because Kamala Harris gives her stock answer, verbatim. Asked about the high price of groceries, she gives us her mini-biography how she was raised a middle-class kid in an apartment over a daycare center. Yes, we know that Mrs. Shelton was like a second mother to her. (Notice how she never mentions her father, and how he was absent from the Democratic National Convention?)

Then she launches into her spiel about building an "opportunity economy." None of which answers the question, what about people living paycheck to paycheck right now? Does she still back Soviet-style price controls, which will inevitably lead to shortages?

She has this speech memorized down to the word, but it still doesn't answer the question.

Kamala Harris is asked by two former NBA players about her economic plans. This is a disaster of an answer. Guys, she doesn’t understand basic economics. She can’t even fake it. Watch this: pic.twitter.com/8PTAEVgiHu — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 30, 2024

She was going to go straight to that I grew up in a middle-class family deal and then she pivoted to her and her sister! Unbelievable! 😂 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 30, 2024

She passed the bar. She's been in public life for decades, so how the hell can she be this stupid? It's amazing and disturbing at the same time. — Steve Hartkopf (@srobhartkopf) September 30, 2024

She literally cannot answer any questions she is ever asked. She just throws out a bunch of crap and hope it wears people down... — Justin Ludlow (@JustinALudlow) September 30, 2024

Hahaha. She was going to say she grew up in a middle-class family but stopped herself because her handlers said that line is going over like a lead balloon. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) September 30, 2024

She never directly answers the question, it is word salad every time. I predict she will lose by a large amount come election night. — SoFloBulls (@bulls_flo) September 30, 2024

The same memorized word salad talking points.



All kumbaya bulls#it with zero substance



The fake candidate can't fake it — Kelly Leak (@BadKellyLeak) September 30, 2024

She nearly said I grew up middle class, but caught herself. Her handlers must be telling her to cease and desist with the middle class bs. — Right Wing Jewess (@RightWingJewess) September 30, 2024

Love those community banks. 🤣🤣🤣 — BeatinTheBookie.com®️ (@BeatinTheBookie) September 30, 2024

Same old tired thing she keeps repeating. — Sheri Baker (@SheriBaker) September 30, 2024

She has the script memorized, that's for sure.

Kamala has a new accent again while appearing on a podcast. The hosts seem confused. So much joy! pic.twitter.com/YdnSEmxZLo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 30, 2024

Is she still wearing that $62,000 Tiffany necklace she wore to the border?

***