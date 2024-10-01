Tim Walz Brags That Refugees Are Our Economic and Cultural Future

One of the institutions that's been hit particularly hard by unfettered illegal immigration is the public school. Schools were already overcrowded — now they're being asked to take on hundreds more students, many of whom don't speak English. Tim Walz, running for reelection in 2022, said how excited he was that there are 50 languages in the schools. We're sure the teachers are thrilled too.

Advertisement

The question at hand seemed to be, "Is progress still being made in Minnesota?" To which Walz answered yes, Minnesota has more refugees per capita than any other state, and that beautiful diversity was the state's economic and cultural future.

In newly unearthed video, Tim Walz BRAGS about overwhelming small-town America with migrants:



"We have more refugees per capita than any other state. That's not just morally a good thing, it's our economic and cultural future.



"This beautiful diversity we see out in… pic.twitter.com/oRwpr8KPs3 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 1, 2024

… "This beautiful diversity we see out in Worthington when I’m there, you see 50 languages spoken in the school." These useful idiots gloat as regular Americans suffer the destruction wrought by their ideology. Cloward-Piven in action.

Again, are 50 languages spoken in the school supposed to be a good thing? How many interpreters do they need to find and hire? So that these beautifully diverse refugees can reshape the economy and the culture.

They hate America and will do everything in their power to destroy it



We can't let that happen — George (@BehizyTweets) October 1, 2024

Why can’t Americans and their children represent the economic and cultural future of America? — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 1, 2024

Who will pick the vegetables that would otherwise rot on the vine?

This guy is a clear and present danger to America. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 1, 2024

Tim Walz celebrates flooding small towns with migrants while everyday Americans pay the price.



This isn’t about 'diversity,' it’s about replacing hard-working citizens with cheap labor and undermining our culture — John (@johnEiid) October 1, 2024

How about everyone goes back to where they came from. — Dr. C IET 17 (@DrC_IET17) October 1, 2024

"You see 50 languages spoken in the school"



Is that a good thing? pic.twitter.com/0Yqr4wc45t — 𝐌𝐫. 𝐖𝐢𝐜𝐤 ⭕️ (@SoonMrWick) October 1, 2024

A school which has 50 different languages being spoken is functionally unoperational. 🙄 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) October 1, 2024

More refugees, more problems! Instead of bragging about chaos, let’s focus on helping American families thrive. — OneXOneY (@OneXOneY) October 1, 2024

It’s why nearly everyone in MN outside of Minneapolis/St. Paul hates him. He destroys the communities for virtue signaling and brags about it. — Cheeky Fan (@jwgman) October 1, 2024

What's the beautiful part? Bringing in criminals is destroying communities — Ernesto Lana (@ernesto_lana) October 1, 2024

Advertisement

Translation: “I will prioritize illegal migrants over U.S. citizens as my demonic masters bid me too.” — Starseed Astrology 🇺🇸 (@starseedastro) October 1, 2024

Ask Belgium how “cool” it is to saddle math teachers with needing to teach a “diverse” classroom where no one understands them. — Katherine van K (@kattitfortat) October 1, 2024

The only benefit of diversity is assimilation, with only the best parts being added. What we get today is an invasion filled with criminals and gangs, no assimilation, and outright contempt for Americans and American values. — Greg Hunt (@GregHunt79488) October 1, 2024

But if you believe in your heart that America is a bad nation, you don't want refugees assimilating into a culture of "whiteness."

***