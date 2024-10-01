Tim Walz Brags That Refugees Are Our Economic and Cultural Future

Definition of INSANITY: Brian Stelter Forgets CNN+ Disaster, Says CNN Web Will Cost...
Brett T.  |  5:10 PM on October 01, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

One of the institutions that's been hit particularly hard by unfettered illegal immigration is the public school. Schools were already overcrowded — now they're being asked to take on hundreds more students, many of whom don't speak English. Tim Walz, running for reelection in 2022, said how excited he was that there are 50 languages in the schools. We're sure the teachers are thrilled too.

The question at hand seemed to be, "Is progress still being made in Minnesota?" To which Walz answered yes, Minnesota has more refugees per capita than any other state, and that beautiful diversity was the state's economic and cultural future.

… "This beautiful diversity we see out in Worthington when I’m there, you see 50 languages spoken in the school."

These useful idiots gloat as regular Americans suffer the destruction wrought by their ideology. 

Cloward-Piven in action.

Again, are 50 languages spoken in the school supposed to be a good thing? How many interpreters do they need to find and hire? So that these beautifully diverse refugees can reshape the economy and the culture.

Who will pick the vegetables that would otherwise rot on the vine?

But if you believe in your heart that America is a bad nation, you don't want refugees assimilating into a culture of "whiteness."

***

